Alien Ant Farm and CKY Announce Co-Headlining U.K. Tour, Fundraising Effort for Grassroots Venues

CKY and Alien Ant Farm are joining forces for a co-headlining U.K. tour this autumn. When purchasing tickets, concertgoers will have the option to donate £1 to an organization supporting grassroots venues. The trek will begin in Margate on Nov. 9 and end in London on Nov. 24. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. BST on Thursday, May 2.

"We’ve always loved our U.K. tours!" Alien Ant Farm frontman Dryden Mitchell said in a statement obtained by NME. "For over 20 years we have been able to play shows all around our 'home away from home' and we’re excited to see old friends and fans on this run. We’ve watched CKY as fans through the years but have never had the pleasure to meet and tour with them. We think this is a proper nice fit." The U.K. dates will follow the release of Alien Ant Farm's new album Mantras and the band's headlining continental European tour, which will include CKY as an opener. That trek will begin in Eindhoven, Netherlands on Oct. 22 and end Leiden, Netherlands on Nov. 7. CKY is currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of its debut 1999 studio album Volume 1. They're starting a U.S. tour to mark the occasion on Wednesday, May 1. "Through all the bulls--t over the last couple years, you have no idea how ready we are to get back on the road and f--king rock," the band said in a statement when the tour was announced. "Twenty-five years of CKY and we are ready for 20 more. The band sounds f--king great and the tour is going to be f--king awesome. Let's go!"

Donations garnered from the U.K. ticket sales will be sent to the Music Venue Trust. "Every ticket you buy to see Alien Ant Farm and CKY’s exciting tour will not only grant you an unforgettable experience but also serve as a beacon of support for our cherished local music venues," the organization said in an Instagram post. "As the first American bands to grace the UK’s stages with the added option of a ticket donation, Alien Ant Farm and CKY set a precedent for global solidarity within the music community. "Let’s not merely spectate but actively participate in shaping a more sustainable future for live music. Join us in this pivotal moment, and let your contribution resonate beyond this tour, supporting Grassroots Music Venues across all four nations."

CKY's drummer Jess Magera is the brother of skateboarder and reality TV star Bam Margera. The siblings worked together closely to promote each other's ventures throughout the 2000s. Alien Ant Farm is best known for their 2001 cover of Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal," but fans of wacky alternative metal should also check out the band's original material.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: Europe 10/22 — Eindhoven, Netherlands — Effenaar 10/23 — Antwerp, Belgium — Trix 10/24 — Hamburg, Germany — Gruenspan 10/25 — Berlin, Germany — Colombia Theater 10/27 — Warsaw, Poland — Proxima 10/28 — Krakow, Poland — Hype Park — Club Vaudeville 11/1 — Vienna, Austria — Flex 11/2 — Munich, Germany — Backstage 11/3 — Milan, Italy — Magazzini Generali 11/4 — Zurich, Switzerland — Dynamo 11/6 — Essen, Germany — Turock 11/7 — Leiden, Netherlands — Nobel U.K. 11/9 — Margate — Dreamland 11/10 — Southampton — 1865 11/12 — Bristol — O2 Academy 11/13 — Torquay — The Foundry 11/15 — Norwich — Epic Studios 11/16 — Birmingham — O2 Institute 11/17 — Nottingham — Rock City 11/18 — Newcastle — NX 11/20 — Glasgow, SWG3 11/21 — Manchester — O2 Ritz 11/22 — Bradford — Nightrain 11/23 — Swansea — Patti Pavilion 11/24 — London —O2 Forum Kentish Town CKY in U.S. 5/1 — Knoxville, TN — Open Chord* 5/2 — Savannah, GA — Victory North 5/3 — Orlando, FL — Beacham Theatre** 5/5 — Charleston, SC — Music Farm** 5/6 — Atlanta, GA — Masquerade (Hell)** 5/7 — Norfolk, VA — Norva** 5/8 — Carborro, NC — Cat's Cradle** 5/9 — Baltimore, MD — Rams Head Live** 5/12 — Memphis, TN — Growlers*** 5/14 — St. Louis, MO — Pop's 5/15 — Ft. Wayne, IN — Piere's 5/16 — Lansing, MI — Grewal Hall 5/17 — Chicago, IL — Metro 5/18 — Urbana, IL — Canopy Club 5/20 — Pittsburgh, PA — Jergel's 5/21 — New York, NY — Racket 5/22 — Philadelphia, PA — Underground Arts 5/24 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom 5/25 — Stroudsburg, PA — Sherman Lite 5/26 — Hampton Beach, NH — Wally' 9/26 — Louisville, KY — Louder Than Life Festival**** 10/12 — Sacramento, CA — Aftershock Festival**** *CKY Only **With X-Cops ***No Crobot ****Festival Appearance

