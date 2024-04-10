Unseen Amy Winehouse Footage Unearthed for New 'Tears Dry on Their Own' Video

Previously unseen footage of Amy Winehouse has been unearthed in a new lyric video for the song "Tears Dry on Their Own" off of the late singer's 2006 album Back to Black. The new clip, released ahead of the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic also called Back to Black, features outtakes and behind-the-scenes footage from the original music video shoot with director David LaChapelle in 2007. The "Tears Dry on Their Own" video follows the release of a similar lyric video for the song "In My Bed" off of Winehouse's 2003 debut Frank, which was shared earlier this year to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary.

Back to Black the movie, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, hits theaters in the UK this Friday, April 12, and will eventually make its way across the pond next month on May 17. The film, which follows Winehouse through her meteoric rise to fame in the early 2000s and tragic death from alcohol poisoning at age 27 in 2011, stars Industry's Marisa Abela as Winehouse alongside Jack O'Connell as Winehouse's husband Blake Fielder-Civil, Lesley Manville as her grandmother Cynthia, Eddie Marsan as her father Mitch, and Juliet Cowan as her mother Janis. It was made with support from Winehouse's estate, although Taylor-Johnson has clarified that her family had "no involvement in terms of ... like, they couldn’t change things. They couldn’t dictate how I was to shoot. Otherwise, I wouldn't have done it."

Source: Island 'Back to Black' hits theaters in the UK this Friday, April 12.

Social media has not been kind to the movie's pre-release trailers, to put it lightly. Abela did all of her own singing for the role, and online critics flocked to Twitter to roast her performance and perceived lack of resemblance to Winehouse. Back to Black has gotten decidedly mixed reviews from critics, too. It's currently sitting at 50% on the review score aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. While Variety called it "forthright and compelling," The Independent blasted it as "cringeworthy" and "queasy-making" — but even the most negative reviews have largely praised Abela's performance as Winehouse.

Source: Studiocanal Critics have largely praised Abela's performance in the biopic.

"Tears Dry on Their Own" is one of several Winehouse songs that will be included on the Back to Black soundtrack, naturally. The soundtrack will feature three tracks each from Winehouse's own albums Frank and Back to Black alongside selections from the late star's inspiration and influences like Billie Holiday, Minnie Riperton, Dinah Washington, and the Shangri-Las. Nick Cave, who scored the film alongside his longtime collaborator Warren Ellis, also contributed an original track called "Song for Amy," the only new recording on the soundtrack. "Nick and Warren were the only musicians in my mind to score Back to Black," Taylor-Johnson said in a press release. "Over the years I've listened to everything they've composed and longed to realize the dream of working together. Their sensibility as well as understanding of this story has led to a profoundly deep and moving film score."

