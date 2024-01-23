André 3000 Announces 'New Blue Sun' U.S. Solo Tour

André 3000 just announced a new slate of U.S. tour dates to support his flute-centric 2023 solo album New Blue Sun. Four of the musicians featured on the album – Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina and Deantoni Parks – will be along for the ride.

Tickets will be available for purchase at 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday, Jan. 24. Links for each show are available on André 3000's website. The tour will start in Brooklyn on Jan. 29 and end with five shows in Los Angeles between March 5 and 9.

Tickets to the first show at the Crown Hill Theater will start at $149. Concert goers should also be prepared to hand over their phones for the duration of the performance. "Upon arrival at the venue, all phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event," the event page says. "Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience."

New Blue Sun was met with critical and commercial acclaim when it was released in November. The track "I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a 'Rap' Album But This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time," broke the record for longest song to debut on the Billboard Hot 100. André 3000 is also a member of the beloved rap act Outkast, which hasn't released any new music since 2008. He had his own TV show called Class of 3000 on Cartoon Network between 2006 and 2008.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: January 29 @ Crown Hill Theatre – Brooklyn, NY January 31 @ Blue Note Jazz Club – New York, NY (8:00pm show) January 31 @ Blue Note Jazz Club – New York, NY (10:30pm show) February 1 @ Blue Note Jazz Club – New York, NY (8:00pm show) February 1 @ Blue Note Jazz Club – New York, NY (10:30pm show) February 2 @ Blue Note Jazz Club – New York, NY (8:00pm show) February 2 @ Blue Note Jazz Club – New York, NY (10:30pm show) February 5 @ St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church – Brooklyn, NY February 6 @ St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church – Brooklyn, NY February 8 @ Cliff Bell’s – Detroit, MI February 9 @ The Chapel at Masonic Temple – Detroit, MI (7:00pm show) February 9 @ The Chapel at Masonic Temple – Detroit, MI (10:00pm show) February 12 @ Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL February 13 @ 1357 N Elston – Chicago, IL February 15 @ Garfield Park Conservatory – Chicago, IL (7:00pm show) February 15 @ Garfield Park Conservatory – Chicago, IL (9:00pm show) February 20 @ Bimbo’s 365 Club – San Francisco, CA February 22 @ Bimbo’s 365 Club – San Francisco, CA February 24 @ The Independent – San Francisco, CA (7:00pm show) February 24 @ The Independent – San Francisco, CA (9:00pm show) February 27 @ Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA February 28 @ Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA February 29 @ Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA March 2 @ Center Stage Theater – Atlanta, GA March 5 @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – Los Angeles, CA March 6 @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – Los Angeles, CA March 7 @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – Los Angeles, CA March 8 @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – Los Angeles, CA March 9 @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – Los Angeles, CA