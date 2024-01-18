Anthony Kiedis Movie: Book by Red Hot Chili Peppers Frontman Will Be Adapted Into Biopic

Anthony Kiedis' autobiography Scar Tissue will be turned into a movie. The New York Times bestseller first published in 2004 has been optioned by Universal. The Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman will produce the film alongside the band's manager Guy Oseary and Brian Grazer of Imagine Entertainment, Variety reported.

Source: MEGA The book topped the New York Times' bestseller list.

Universal called the project "a shockingly candid portrait of an artist, addict, and ringleader" and "a deeply unconventional father and son story set against a substance-fueled ’70s and ’80s L.A. punk scene" in a statement obtained by the outlet. "This story examines, without judgment, how all of his experiences shaped the music that was eventually embraced by millions."

Kiedis spoke about the book's legacy during a 2016 interview with the Sun. "I did regret the book for a while as there was some pain caused," he said. "But then, I started seeing the long term positive reverberating. People were reading it in hospitals, in prisons and schools and it was having a positive effect. I realized that the whole point of writing that book wasn’t for me, but to show that somebody can go all the way down and come all the way back and have a productive, successful happy interesting life." Kiedis added that "whatever shame, pain or difficulty or discomfort I went through, then it was worth it because I get so many people coming up to me saying their kids had read it and got their act together because of it."

Source: MEGA Universal Studios described the upcoming film as 'a shockingly candid portrait of an artist, addict, and ringleader.'

The news came after RHCP announced a new set of 2024 tour dates last month. Kid Cudi, Ice Cube, Ken Carson, Otoboke Beaver, Seun Kuti, Wand and IRONTOM will open for the legendary funk rock band on select dates. The band, which is also playing three shows in California and Arizona next month, will start in the suburbs of Portland, Oregon, on May 28 and finish in St. Louis on July 30.

Source: MEGA Kiedis and RHCP will be touring the U.S. this year.

Check out a full list of the upcoming concerts below: Sat Feb 17 – Lincoln, CA – The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino % Tue Feb 20 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater % Fri Feb 23 – Tempe, AZ – Innings Festival Tue May 28 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater + Fri May 31 – Quincy, WA – The Gorge + Sun Jun 02 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater + Wed Jun 05 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre = Fri Jun 07 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater ^ Tue Jun 18 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre * Fri Jun 21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ~ Wed Jun 26 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park ~ Fri Jun 28 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ~ Tue Jul 02 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake = Fri Jul 05 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center * Fri Jul 12 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater ^ Mon Jul 15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ^ Mon Jul 22 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center # Thu Jul 25 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center @ Tue Jul 30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre @ Symbols: + With Ken Carson and IRONTOM = With Kid Cudi and IRONTOM ^ With Wand and IRONTOM * With IRONTOM ~ With Ice Cube and IRONTOM # With Seun Kuti & Egypt80 and IRONTOM @ With Otoboke Beaver and IRONTOM % Not a Live Nation Date