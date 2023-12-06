Red Hot Chili Peppers Cancel Los Angeles Show Following Band Member Injury

The Red Hot Chili Peppers were forced to cancel a show in Los Angeles scheduled for Dec. 9 after a member was injured. The band has not specified which musician was hurt nor what happened to them.
"It is with deep regret that we will not be able to perform this weekend at KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas," the group said in an Instagram post on Dec. 5. "A band member was injured, preventing us from being able to perform for at least 6 weeks."
RHCP and the Southern California radio station have already scheduled a replacement performance. "RHCP and KROQ are excited to make it up to you on March 2nd 2024 at The Forum," the band said. "So, have a great time this weekend and hang on to your ticket."
KROQ added that Ticketmaster will be offering refunds until Friday in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
The rest of the show's lineup including The Offspring, Bleachers and Portugal. The Man is still slated to play the Kia Forum on Dec. 9. Tickets to the concert were available for as little as $55 on Wednesday morning.
RHCP's fans expressed relief that the injury wasn't more serious in the comments below the Instagram post. "DONT SCARE ME LIKE THIS," one said. "For crying out loud… I thought we lost a pepper," said another. "We hope whoever it is gets well and take a break, we deeply love you peppers," a different commenter said.
News of the injury came after the band announced a new set of US tour dates for 2024 earlier this week. The Unlimited Love Tour is scheduled to begin in the suburbs of Portland, Oregon, on May 28 and finish in St. Louis, Missouri, on July 30. RHCP will be supported by Kid Cudi, Ice Cube, Ken Carson, Otoboke Beaver, Seun Kuti, Wand and IRONTOM on select dates. Tickets will be available for the general public starting Dec. 8.
RHCP had already scheduled three West Coast shows for February 2024 earlier this year, two in California and one in Arizona.
The upcoming shows follow the two full-length albums the band put out in 2022. Their April release Unlimited Love skyrocketed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. This was their first LP since 2016's The Getaway. In October, the band put out another album called Return of the Dream Canteen.
The Unlimited Love single "Black Summer" was nominated for the Best Rock Song award at the Grammys. It won the Best Rock Video title at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The song was the first in 16 years to feature longtime guitarist John Frusciante.
RHCP was formed in 1982 by a group of Los Angeles high school students. The group has sold 120 million records since then, making it one of the most popular musical acts of all time.
Check out a full list of the band's upcoming concerts below:
Sat Feb 17 – Lincoln, CA – The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino %
Tue Feb 20 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater %
Fri Feb 23 – Tempe, AZ – Innings Festival
Tue May 28 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater +
Fri May 31 – Quincy, WA – The Gorge +
Sun Jun 02 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater +
Wed Jun 05 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre =
Fri Jun 07 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater ^
Tue Jun 18 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *
Fri Jun 21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ~
Wed Jun 26 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park ~
Fri Jun 28 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ~
Tue Jul 02 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake =
Fri Jul 05 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *
Fri Jul 12 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater ^
Mon Jul 15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ^
Mon Jul 22 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center #
Thu Jul 25 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center @
Tue Jul 30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre @
Symbols:
+ With Ken Carson and IRONTOM
= With Kid Cudi and IRONTOM
^ With Wand and IRONTOM
* With IRONTOM
~ With Ice Cube and IRONTOM
# With Seun Kuti & Egypt80 and IRONTOM
@ With Otoboke Beaver and IRONTOM
% Not a Live Nation Date