Red Hot Chili Peppers Cancel Los Angeles Show Following Band Member Injury

"It is with deep regret that we will not be able to perform this weekend at KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas," the group said in an Instagram post on Dec. 5. "A band member was injured, preventing us from being able to perform for at least 6 weeks."

The Red Hot Chili Peppers were forced to cancel a show in Los Angeles scheduled for Dec. 9 after a member was injured. The band has not specified which musician was hurt nor what happened to them.

RHCP and the Southern California radio station have already scheduled a replacement performance. "RHCP and ​KROQ are excited to make it up to you on March 2nd 2024 at The Forum," the band said.​ "So, have a great time this weekend and hang on to your ticket."

KROQ added that Ticketmaster will be offering refunds until Friday in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The rest of the show's lineup including The Offspring, Bleachers and Portugal. The Man is still slated to play the Kia Forum on Dec. 9. Tickets to the concert were available for as little as $55 on Wednesday morning.

RHCP's fans expressed relief that the injury wasn't more serious in the comments below the Instagram post. "DONT SCARE ME LIKE THIS," one said. "For crying out loud… I thought we lost a pepper," said another. "We hope whoever it is gets well and take a break, we deeply love you peppers," a different commenter said.

News of the injury came after the band announced a new set of US tour dates for 2024 earlier this week. The Unlimited Love Tour is scheduled to begin in the suburbs of Portland, Oregon, on May 28 and finish in St. Louis, Missouri, on July 30. RHCP will be supported by Kid Cudi, Ice Cube, Ken Carson, Otoboke Beaver, Seun Kuti, Wand and IRONTOM on select dates. Tickets will be available for the general public starting Dec. 8.

RHCP had already scheduled three West Coast shows for February 2024 earlier this year, two in California and one in Arizona.