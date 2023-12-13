Courtney Barnett, Alvvays and Kurt Vile to Play Austin Psych Fest 2024

Austin Psych Fest just announced part of the lineup for next year's event. Courtney Barnett, Alvvays and Kurt Vile & The Violators will anchor the three-day festival slated to run from April 26 to 28.

Chicano Batman, the Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and Dehd are also among the dozen-plus bands scheduled to play, according to a press release obtained by Q. J. Mascis' side project Witch is slated to perform on the event's particularly spooky second day, which will also feature All Them Witches, Frankie and the Witch Fingers and Ghostwoman. Organizers plan to announce more artists soon. The event will take place at two outdoor stages in the backyard of the Far Out Lounge on Austin's South Side. Weekend passes and single-day tickets will be on sale via the event's website starting Dec. 15. Presale tickets will be available on Dec. 14.

Concert organizers are giving away free VIP tickets to two lucky fans. "All you gotta do is tag the friends you want to go with and let us know who you’re most excited to see on the lineup in the comments below!" they said in an Instagram post. "We’ll pick one lucky winner this weekend."

The first Austin Psych Fest happened in 2008. It was organized by members of the Black Angels, a psychedelic rock band from the city which will also play a set on Saturday. In 2015, the event was renamed Levitation in honor of the iconic Austin band The 13th Floor Elevators, which celebrated its 50th anniversary with a reunion show at the festival. Fronted by the late singer-songwriter and cult hero Roky Erickson, the band was also distinguished by its electric jug player Tommy Hall, who made a unique bubbling sound with the instrument. Austin Psych Fest resurfaced last year as a spring version of the Levitation event, which will also return to the city on Halloween weekend in 2024.

Check out the event's schedule below: FRIDAY, APRIL 26 COURTNEY BARNETT CHICANO BATMAN PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS NO VACATION LIDO PIMIENTA LEVITATION ROOM TROPA MAGICA BRAINSTORY ORIONS BELTE SATURDAY, APRIL 27 THE BLACK ANGELS ALL THEM WITCHES WITCH FRANKIE AND THE WITCH FINGERS EARTHLESS L.A. WITCH HOOVERiii MINAMI DEUTSCH GHOSTWOMAN SUNDAY, APRIL 28 ALVVAYS KURT VILE & THE VIOLATORS DEHD YELLOW DAYS STILL CORNERS BLONDSHELL MIKAELA DAVIS