James Hetfield's Son Castor Needs New Bassist for His Band Bastardane: How to Audition

James Hetfield's son Castor has turned to the internet to find a new bass player for his band Bastardane. The call for audition tapes came in an Instagram post on Tuesday, Feb. 13. More information about the process is available on Bastardane's website. "SHOW US WHAT YOU GOT," the band said.

Source: MEGA Los Angeles-based musicians have until March 4 to email their audition tapes to the band.

Bastardane is looking for a bassist in or around Los Angeles who can tour and rehearse, "learn new ideas" and "jam on odd meters/metric modulation." But it's not all about technical chops. The group also wants someone who can "be cool," "hold it down" and become "an active member of the band." There are also some more specific instructions for prospective bassists. Their tapes should include a playthrough of Bastardane's track "Masquerade," another song of their choice and "some info about you and your history of playing." Audition tapes need to be sent to auditions@bastardane.com by Thursday, March 4.

There was lots of excitement in the comment section below the Instagram post. "I’ve never wanted to play bass more in my life," one person said. "If only I was in LA," said another. "I played ukulele when I was 7 can I join," a different commenter said. There was also at least one comment mourning the departure of former bassist Sterling Brown. "Aw, Sterling will be missed," that user said. "Best of luck to him." The band was originally based in Savannah, Georgia. They posted about their most recent hometown show and move to California in an Instagram post on Sunday, Feb. 11. "We cannot express enough gratitude towards this gorgeous city and the beautiful freaks who live in it. What outstanding turnout, energy and love at our final hometown show," the band wrote. "Thank you thank you thank you to all of you who have been with us on our multifarious musical journey here. You will be missed. Though Bastardane will be continuing our musical journey elsewhere, we will always hold the Savannah scene and community close in our hearts. With that being said… We WILL be seeing you again."

Source: Steve Thrasher/Bastardane The group just moved to California from Savannah, Georgia.

Although his dad is a renowned guitarist, Castor decided to blaze his own trail by playing the drums. Bastardane's current lineup also includes vocalist Jacobius Lovebone and guitarist Ethan Sirotzki. "With high-gain riffs, groovy grooves and dissonant chord progressions, the boys in Bastardane supply an untamed concoction of sludge, thrash, progressive and melodic rock," the band's website says.

Their debut album Is This Rage? came out in March 2022. The following month, Castor named Opeth, Corrosion of Conformity and Tool as major influences during an interview with Savannah Morning News. He also spoke about what it's like starting a band when your dad is already such a big name in the music industry. "It is a little annoying when people try to compare us, because obviously we're our own people and he's his own person. We're making our own kind of music." Castor said. "Online, when you search our band, my dad's face is all over the Internet and it's a little strange for me. We are our own people and want to cut our own path. We're not trying to ride off of anybody else's success here." James and Castor's mother Francesca Tomasi divorced in 2022 due to irreconcilable differences.

