Smashing Pumpkins Receive 10,000 Applications for Open Guitarist Position

Shredders around the world jumped into action when the Smashing Pumpkins announced they were accepting applications for a new guitarist on Jan. 5. The campaign was extremely successful, and the group has since hired a full-time team to review thousands of applications.

Source: MEGA The band welcomed the submissions in a social media post on Jan. 5.

"The band has received over 10,000 submissions for the position of additional guitarist," the Smashing Pumpkins said in an Instagram post on Jan. 16. "Currently, there are 8 people working full-time to review each and every one." Fans in the comment section appreciated the update. "Can this be turned into a game show where they all battle it out against Billy?" one said. "Can I see the applications too? I'm bored and nosey," said another. "Good luck to all of the guitar hero beasts that applied," a different commenter said. The search began after longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder left the band in October 2023. "I don't want to say that I wasn't being challenged in the Smashing Pumpkins anymore," he told Guitar World of the move. "It's more that I feel like it's time for me to do something different artistically that is a bit different from what I've been doing."

This came five years after original guitarist James Iha rejoined the lineup in 2018. Apparently three guitarists is still the perfect amount for the Smashing Pumpkins. Schroeder appears to still be on good terms with the remaining members. "I feel like the band is in a better place than when I joined, which feels very good and positive," he said. "Even though we went through some really rough and confusing years while trying to figure out how to be a band in this modern era, it feels positive."

The original call for audition tapes came in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "The application is open to anyone who might be interested," the group wrote. "Applicants may submit a resume and related materials to: SPGuitar@redlightmanagement.com." It's not clear when the Smashing Pumpkins will stop taking applications or make a final decision about their new guitarist, but that will likely come before the band's upcoming tour in June.

The band is slated to travel across Europe with support from Weezer, Interpol and Tom Morello. In July, the Smashing Pumpkins will go on tour in the U.S. in support of Green Day, which just released its new album Saviors, alongside Rancid and the Linda Lindas. The band's most recent recording, Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts, was released in three parts between Nov. 2022 and May 2023. The Smashing Pumpkins also recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of their breakthrough album, Siamese Dream, with a throwback show in the band’s native Chicago. Frontman Billy Corgan’s Madame ZuZu’s Tea Shop and Art Studio was transformed into a recreation of Tower Records circa 1993.