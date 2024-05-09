Beabadoobee Announces New Album 'This Is How Tomorrow Moves,' Shares Single 'Take A Bite'

Beabadoobee has announced her third studio album, This Is How Tomorrow Moves, out in August via Dirty Hit, and shared its lead single "Take a Bite" on May 9. "It’s me feeling introspective about my thoughts and unhealthy way of living," Beabadoobee explains of the new song in a press release. "It's finding comfort in a familiar place – finding comfort in chaos, because that’s what I know. So, I bring it into every aspect of my life, especially with relationships. And it's just tapping into this part of my brain where I just jump straight to the most negative, most chaotic thought ever known to man and make and make that into my reality." As with much of her recent work, "Take a Bite" pairs bright pop melodies with '90s-inspired songcraft and guitars. Listen and watch the accompanying music video below. Directed by Jake Erland, shot on a soundstage in Bulgaria, and made to look like one unbroken take, the clip shows Beabadoobee walking through a city in an archival Stella McCartney dress.

Beabadoobee recorded her new album This Is How Tomorrow Moves with Rick Rubin at the famed producer's legendary Shangri-La studio in Malibu. "I love this album," Beabadoobee says. “I feel like it’s helped me so much more than anything else has in navigating this new era, this new understanding of where I’m at. I guess it’s about becoming a woman.” “I think I’m more aware of my actions in these songs,” she adds. “In my previous records, I would consistently sing about my reaction towards other people's doings, like a blame game. But in this record, it's accepting that there's an inevitability of my fault in there too. Whether it's childhood trauma or relationship issues, it takes two to tango in everything.” This Is How Tomorrow Moves is out August 16 via Dirty Hit. You can pre-order it here.

Beabadoobee, aka Beatrice Laus, was born in the Philippines and raised in London. Although she got her start making bedroom-pop, the 23-year-old singer-songwriter has come a long way in the past several years. She's played sold-out U.K. and North American tours, shared stages with Halsey, Clairo, and her Dirty Hit labelmates the 1975, and opened for Taylor Swift on the megastar's recent Eras tour. Beabadoobee's 2020 debut album Fake It Flowers cracked the top 10 of the UK charts, and its 2022 follow-up Beatopia debuted in the top 5. This summer, she's set to headline the New Music stage at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend, the Radio 1 stage at Reading and Leeds Festivals, and support Mitski at London's All Points East festival.

2024 festival dates: May 26 - BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend - Luton, UK August 18 - All Points East - London, UK August 23 - Leeds Festival - Leeds, UK August 25 - Reading Festival - Reading, UK

