Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Expected to Top Billboard 200 After Dominating Spotify Charts

Beyoncé's new record has only been out for a couple of days, but industry figures are already sure that it will be a massive commercial hit, with Cowboy Carter is expected to make it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. More than 350,000 equivalent album units of the record will likely be sold in the week following its release on Friday, March 19, Hits Daily Double reported. The LP is also expected to rack up between 250 and 300 million streams. That includes a record-setting 76 million Spotify streams on the day of the album's release. No other LP released on the platform this year has performed that well.

Source: MEGA The record also dominated streaming services like Spotify following its release on Friday, March 29.

Beyoncé has also sent flowers and thank you notes to other Black female country artists who she feels blazed a path for her including K Michelle and Mickey Guyton. "You’re killing it!" the pop star wrote in her letter to Michelle. "I love what you’ve been doing and I know it’s not easy to enter a new space. Sending you positivity and respect. I hope to meet you one day." Cowboy Carter has been a massive success, but the release didn't go off without a hitch. Fans have reported that four tracks are missing from some vinyl and CD editions of the record. Many have speculated that the missing tracks were left off these copies due to last minute tracklist adjustments. "Y’all are mad at 4 missing songs on CDs and vinyls you will use once in a blue moon but I am thankful Beyoncé changed plans last minute to give us yaya and spaghetti," one person said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Although country is the hot new thing for mainstream artists in 2024, many fans were surprised to see Beyoncé go full cowgirl with her new album. It took many country radio stations a while to adjust, since Beyoncé made a name for herself as a pop and R&B singer.

Source: MEGA Beyoncé sent thank you notes to several Black female country artists who she feels blazed a path for her.

But the artist certainly has southern roots. She spent much of her youth in Houston. She visited her childhood home there while filming her Renaissance tour movie. The success of Cowboy Carter will also likely put Beyoncé in the running for Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammys.

Source: MEGA Earlier this year, the singer's husband Jay-Z knocked the Grammys for never giving Beyoncé an Album of the Year award.

The singer's husband Jay-Z slammed the Recording Academy for never presenting her the honor during the 2024 Grammys, "I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than anyone and never won Album of the Year," he said while gesturing toward Beyoncé. "So even by your own metrics that doesn't work." The rapper was on the stage with his and Beyoncé's 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter at the time. He went on to lodge a broader critique against the Grammys. "Some of you are gonna go home tonight and feel like you've been robbed," he told the other artists gathered at the Crypto.com Arena. "Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don't belong in the category... I tell the truth."

