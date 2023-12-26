Beyoncé's Childhood Home in Houston Catches Fire on Christmas Day

Beyoncé’s childhood home in Houston caught fire on Christmas Day. The family that now lives there managed to escape the blaze that began around 2 a.m. without any injuries. Firefighters arrived within less than five minutes of the first alarm and saw flames coming from the second story of the home on Rosedale Street in the Third Ward.

“We had it contained in about 10 minutes,” Houston Fire Department District Chief Justin Barnes told the Houston Chronicle. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Beyoncé's parents bought the home in 1982, the year after the chart-topping pop star was born. The singer lived there until she was five-years-old. Beyoncé was seen taking pictures of the home when she visited Houston for her Renaissance World Tour. The outing was also filmed for the accompanying movie Renaissance, which topped U.S. box offices when it debuted on Dec. 1. It quickly became one of the highest-grossing concert films of all time.

Beyoncé's father Matthew Knowles, who managed the singer's first high-profile musical project Destiny's Child, is also trying to break into the movie business. His life story will be developed into a movie and a limited series. Both will be based on his 2017 memoir, Racism From the Eyes of a Child. Matthew grew up in Gadsden, Alabama in the midst of the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s. There, he was exposed to frequent race riots and was one of just six Black students to attend a formerly all-white school. Matthew regularly engaged in peaceful protests and says he was once arrested four times in a single day.

Beyoncé and her mother Tina Knowles also returned to Houston in 2020 to help set up mobile COVID-19 testing sites, CNN reported. Tina made headlines earlier this year when she defended her daughter against online commenters who claimed the pop star had lightened her skin ahead of the Renaissance premiere. Beyoncé donned a platinum blonde wig at the event.

"Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid ignorant self, hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white," Tina said in a pointed Instagram post. "She does a film, called The Renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she’s trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?" Knowles said. "How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy. Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement clown." Beyoncé's new hip-hop-influenced track "My House" was featured in the film's closing credits.