Billie Eilish and Finneas Win Golden Globe for Best Original Song

Billie Eilish and Finneas were the big winners from the world of music at the 81st Golden Globe Awards, winning Best Original Song for “What Was I Made For?” The Golden Globes took place on Jan. 7 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Written for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, “What Was I Made For?” beat out two other nominated songs from the summer box-office champ — “Dance the Night Away (by Dua Lipa, Caroline Allin, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt) and "I'm Just Ken" (Ronson and Wyatt). Also nominated in the category: Bruce Springsteen and bandmate/wife Patti Scialfa for "Addicted to Love," written for the Peter Dinklage/Anne Hathaway drama She Came to Me; Lenny Kravitz's "Road to Freedom" from the Civil Rights drama Rustin; and the Jack Black-performed "Peaches" from The Super Mario Bros. Movie (written by Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker).

Source: MEGA Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa arrive at the Golden Globes on Jan. 7.

Eilish began her brief acceptance speech by thanking her brother and co-writer Finneas, who was standing beside her, saying: “Thank you to my brother Finneas, you are the reason I am what I am.” She then echoed comments she had made accepting an award at the Palm Springs Film Festival last week, saying: “It was exactly a year ago, almost, when we were showing the movie, I was very, very miserable and depressed at the time, and writing that song kind of saved me a bit. A year later, and here we are, it’s incredibly surreal.” Eilish and Finneas previously won a Golden Globe in this same category for the 2021 James Bond theme "No Time To Die," which went on to win the Academy Award as well.

Source: MEGA Three songs from 'Barbie' -- from Eilish and Finneas, Dua Lipa, and Mark Ronson -- were nominated for Best Song at the Golden Globes.

Andra Day and Jon Batiste introduced the musical categories, which included a win for Oppenheimer composer Ludwig Göransson in the Best Original Score category. (The Band’s Robbie Robertson was also nominated posthumously in the category, for his score to Killers of the Flower Moon.) Taylor Swift (who bequeathed the world a new, soon-to-be-ubiquitous meme earlier in the show with her highly unamused response to a joke from host Jo Koy), did not get a chance to deliver any words to the room: nominated for the new category dedicated to Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, Swift’s Eras Tour concert film lost out to Barbie. Founded in 1944 and long a popular TV draw for providing a looser, starrier, boozier alternative to the Oscars, the Golden Globes were historically voted on by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. Often prone to controversy, the group was embroiled in a particularly fierce brouhaha over the past few years due to its lack of diversity and potential ethical lapses among several members, and after a studio boycott in 2021, the awards were acquired by Dick Clark Productions in 2022. Earlier last year, the HFPA was wound down, with a new voting body of approximately 300 journalists assembled to determine the nominations and awards. This year's ceremony was the first under the new votership.