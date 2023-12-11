Bruce Springsteen, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa Pick Up Golden Globes Nominations

Nominations for the 2024 Golden Globes were announced on Dec. 11, with the newly revamped film and TV awards organization providing some typically starry names in the Best Original Song category. Bruce Springsteen, Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa were all among the hopefuls, with tunes from Barbie filling three of the category's six slots. The Golden Globes will air on CBS on Jan. 7, 2024.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie was the biggest nominee amongst all categories, picking up 10 total nods including Best Picture (Musical or Comedy), Best Director, Best Actress, Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor. The soundtrack, produced by Marc Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, made up nearly a third of those nominations, with "What Was I Made For?" (by Eilish and Finneas), "Dance the Night Away (by Lipa, Caroline Allin, Ronson and Wyatt) and "I'm Just Ken" (Ronson and Wyatt) all making the final cut in the song category. Elsewhere, Springsteen and bandmate/wife Patti Scialfa picked up a nomination for "Addicted to Love," written for the little-seen Peter Dinklage/Anne Hathaway drama She Came to Me. Lenny Kravitz's "Road to Freedom" from the Civil Rights drama Rustin is also a contender, as is the Jack Black-performed "Peaches" from The Super Mario Bros. Movie (written by Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker).

Jack Black earned a Golden Globe nomination as the co-writer of 'Peaches' from 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie.'

In addition to Springsteen in the song category, the Best Original Score category also featured a rock legend, with the late Band frontman Robbie Robertson nominated for his score to Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. Also picking up a nod was indie rock musician-turned-film composer Mica Levi, for their score to Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest. (Levi previously won the Cannes Film Festival Soundtrack Award for their score last spring, as well as winning honors from the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. on Dec. 10.)

Lenny Kravitz picked up a Golden Globes nod for his song 'Road to Freedom' from the film 'Rustin.'

Lest one worry that Taylor Swift might be unaccounted for at an awards show of any kind, the star did pick up one shout-out, nominated for her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film in the newly-created Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category, meant to honor films earning $150 million or more in theatrical release. Founded in 1944 and long a popular TV draw for providing a looser, starrier, boozier alternative to the Oscars, the Golden Globes were historically voted on by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. Historically prone to controversy, the group was embroiled in a particularly fierce brouhaha over the past few years due to its lack of diversity and potential ethical lapses among several members, and after a studio boycott in 2021, the awards were acquired by Dick Clark Productions in 2022. Earlier this year, the HFPA was wound down, with a new voting body of approximately 300 journalists assembled to determine the nominations and awards. This year's ceremony will be the first under the new votership.

Best Original Song, Motion Picture Barbie: “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas Barbie: “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt She Came to Me: “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa The Super Mario Bros. Movie — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker Barbie: “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt Rustin: “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz Best Original Score, Motion Picture Ludwig Göransson: Oppenheimer Jerskin Fendrix: Poor Things Robbie Robertson: Killers of the Flower Moon Mica Levi: The Zone of Interest Daniel Pemberton: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Joe Hisaishi: The Boy and the Heron