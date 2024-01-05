Billy Joel Announces 2024 Solo Dates and Additional Pairings With Stevie Nicks and Sting

Joel had numerous scheduled concerts already in place, however, the co-headlining gigs have just been added: Nicks, in addition to her paired gig on March 9th in Arlington, Tex., will also be at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 21st. Sting has been added on for the September 27th show at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, while keeping the February 24th at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. and April 13th in San Diego, Calif. at Petco Park.

The 74-year-old Joel has also confirmed new solo headlining concerts in Seattle on May 24th at T-Mobile Park and in Denver at Coors Field on July 12th. As if all this news hasn't kept him busy enough, Joel will be wrapping up his long-term residency at Madison Square Garden and bopping over to Wales for a concert at Cardiff Principality Stadium, with special guest Chris Isaak, on August 8.