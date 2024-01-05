Q Magazine
Billy Joel Announces 2024 Solo Dates and Additional Pairings With Stevie Nicks and Sting

The Piano Man will continue performing in 2024 with concerts across North America and a show in Cardiff on August 9.

Source: MAR / Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA |Zumapress.com/MEGA | MEGA

A trifeca of talent.

Legendary piano man Billy Joel is set to play a new round of concerts in 2024, and will co-headline select gigs with Stevie Nicks and Sting.

qbillyjoellasvegas
Source: TKP / MEGA

Billy Joel playing his song at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in 2022.

Joel had numerous scheduled concerts already in place, however, the co-headlining gigs have just been added: Nicks, in addition to her paired gig on March 9th in Arlington, Tex., will also be at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 21st. Sting has been added on for the September 27th show at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, while keeping the February 24th at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. and April 13th in San Diego, Calif. at Petco Park.

The 74-year-old Joel has also confirmed new solo headlining concerts in Seattle on May 24th at T-Mobile Park and in Denver at Coors Field on July 12th. As if all this news hasn't kept him busy enough, Joel will be wrapping up his long-term residency at Madison Square Garden and bopping over to Wales for a concert at Cardiff Principality Stadium, with special guest Chris Isaak, on August 8.

Source: ℗ © Universal Music Publishing Group / Billy Joel /YouTube

Billy Joel - Prelude / Angry Young Man (from Tonight - Connecticut 1976)

The Cardiff gig is his only show scheduled in the UK or Europe for 2024. This will be the first time in his career that Joel has played in the Welsh city. His previous UK gig was at last year's British Summertime Hyde Park series on July 7th. That gig proved to a be momentous occasion not for Joel, but also for Joe Jonas.

qbillyjoelbritishsummertimehydeparklondon
Source: MAR / Capital Pictures / MEGA

Joel looking cool at the British Summertime series in Hyde Park, London, in 2023.

This gig was the first in four years in the UK for Joel, who then gave the spectators a surprise. Jonas stepped out and joined Joel for celebratory singalong to Joel's 1983 song "Uptown Girl." Jonas gave his own first-person, behind-the-scenes account of that "bucket list moment" on his Instagram account.

Even bigger news has already been dropped. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer began a one-show-a-month residency at Madison Square Garden in January of 2014 (you read that correctly), and will finally wrap the series with his 150th show at the venue this coming July. During a June 1, 2023 special ceremony, New York City Mayor Eric Adams praised the multi-Grammy winner and said, "He captured the essence of New York City."

qbillyjoelmsgfinalshowannouncement
Source: Steve Sands / NewYorkNewswire / MEGA

Two great things that go great together. Joel at the announcement for his last residency concert at Madison Square Garden.

Joel has made clear that despite spending more time in Florida, he is not leaving New York City or retiring from performing. But soon it will be... just a state of mind.

Source: ℗ © Joelsongs / Billy Joel / YouTube

Billy Joel - New York State Of Mind (from Old Grey Whistle Test)

