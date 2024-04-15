A New York Minute Too Short: CBS Cuts Off Billy Joel's 100th MSG Show Mid-"Piano Man"

In perhaps the greatest New Yorker-triggering network broadcasting decision since the "Heidi Bowl" disaster of 1968, Billy Joel: The 100th - Live at Madison Square Garden had only two minutes left in its Sunday night (April 14) broadcast when the event was abruptly cut off during Joel's show-closing performance of "Piano Man," leaving fans wondering what happened.

After considerable – and very public – outrage, CBS has decided to re-air the entire show this coming Friday night, April 19. In a statement issued Monday (April 15), the network responded to the criticism: "A network programming timing error ended last night's Billy Joel special approximately two minutes early in the Eastern and Central Time Zones. We apologize to Mr. Joel, his fans, our affiliated stations, and our audience whose viewing experience was interrupted during the last song. "Due to the overwhelming demand from his legion of fans, Billy Joel: The 100th — Live at Madison Square Garden will be rebroadcast in its entirety on CBS on April 19th at 9 p.m. ET/PT."

The airing of the special (filmed on March 28) had gotten off to a sticky start in the Eastern and Central time zones when the Masters golf tournament went over its time slot. That monkey wrench would throw off the concert airing, cutting into local news. For whatever reason, the network decided to appease affiliates and stop the broadcast near the anthemic ending of Joel's iconic 1973 signature song. Stay tuned on Friday for a complete performance.

Joel has been on tour for most of 2023 and 2024. He's been set to play round of concerts this year, and will co-headline select gigs with Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart and Sting. Nicks will be at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 21st. Sting has been added on for the September 27th show at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Stewart will be with Joel on September 13 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. As if all this news hasn't kept him busy enough, the 74-year-old Joel will be heading over to Wales for a concert at Cardiff Principality Stadium, with special guest Chris Isaak, on August 8.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer began a one-show-a-month residency at Madison Square Garden in January of 2014 and will finally wrap the series with his 150th show at the venue this coming July 25.

