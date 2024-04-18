Black Lives in Music Launches New Survey to Track Discrimination Artists of Color Face in U.K.

An advocacy group has debuted a new survey to collect data about the discrimination artists of color face in the U.K. music industry. Artists like Nova Twins, V V Brown and Kamille have all thrown their support behind the effort from Black Lives in Music. The organization was created in 2021 after the #MeToo movement and the murder of George Floyd led a global reckoning about discrimination. The group released a study last year which found that 86% of Black musicians in the U.K. believe they face barriers when it comes to career development. Another 63% reported facing racism in the music industry. The YourSafetyYourSay anonymous survey is available at this link. It should take about 15 minutes to complete. The findings will be sent to the U.K.'s Department of Culture, Media and Sport. The data will also help Black Lives in Music launch an upcoming Anti Racist Code of Conduct and reporting tool.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The survey, which is backed by Nova Twins, should take about 15 minutes to complete.

"The YourSafetyYourSay survey is needed to help eradicate discrimination, bullying and harassment in the music industry, especially towards Black and POC individuals, and to have somewhere to report these incidents," Brown said in a press release from Black Lives in Music. "As a black woman, I often felt silenced and excluded, labelled as aggressive or aloof. Bullying ranged from isolation to daily emails with derogatory language. "One of the most painful incidents was when a prominent DJ on national radio mocked my appearance with a caller. I cried for days… even though it marked my first radio play. "The expectation to internalise and tolerate [bullying in the workplace] was pervasive. There was a constant fear that expressing my pain would lead to being labelled as overly sensitive or even being blamed as the aggressor.

Article continues below advertisement

The alternative rock duo Nova Twins also provided a statement for the press release. "We have to acknowledge the barriers faced by POC talent within the music industry," they said. "Far too often, Black musicians and industry professionals encounter bullying and harassment, stifling their voices and existence. Discriminatory labels limit our creativity and opportunities, hindering our ability to thrive. "We were often told that Black women shouldn’t make the music we were making because there was supposedly no market for it. We’d be pushed to fit into stereotypes, saying we should go more Hip Hop or RnB. "It wasn’t just the labels; even Punk/Riot Grrrl publications excluded us from event coverage, which felt telling considering we were often the only POC artists on the bill. Our music and performance styles were labelled as too intense or aggressive. Yet, the same energy from white male counterparts would be praised as 'rock and roll.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'From the beginning of my journey in the music industry, I’ve faced so many barriers,' said the Grammy-winning artist Kamille.

The Grammy-winning artist Kamille provided a statement, as well. "From the beginning of my journey in the music industry, I’ve faced so many barriers," she said. "I realized very early on that we (Black women in music) are labelled negatively when we defend ourselves against bullying. We’re often judged beyond our talents, and even sometimes exploited in ways that can gaslight us into accepting harassment online via social media, in the form of constructive criticism. "But it’s not ok, and I think it’s important to speak up against bullying in any form. I really want to use my platform to promote a safe supportive space for all types of Black artists."

Source: MEGA 'Discriminatory labels limit our creativity and opportunities, hindering our ability to thrive,' Nova Twins said.