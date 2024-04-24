Blur, Harry Styles, Pink Pantheress Among Ivor Novello Awards Nominees

The Ivor Academy has announced the 2024 Ivors With Amazon Music nominees, with Harry Styles, Blur, Tom Odell, Pink Pantheress and recent BRITs darling Raye among the nominees for the UK's preeminent songwriting awards.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Sony Music Tom Odell's "Black Friday" is a 2024 nominee for Best Song Musically and Lyrically.

This year, 77 songwriters and composers have received nominations spanning eight categories, including Best Album, Best Contemporary Song, Best Original Film Score, PRS [Performing Right Society] for Music Most Performed Work and the Rising Star Award with Amazon Music. In a previous announcement on March 26, Bruce Springsteen was announced as the latest songwriter to become an Academy Fellow of the Ivors Academy. The fellowship is the organization's highest honor, and with Springsteen's induction, he will become the first-ever international songwriter the Academy has inducted into Fellowship in its 80-year history.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ℗ © Dirty Hit Songs-Kobalt Music Publishing/The Japanese House/YouTube The Japanese House - Sunshine Baby - Live at Coachella 2024

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

The Ivor Novello Awards are peer-judged by award-winning songwriters and composers from the Ivors Academy and are awarded for excellence in songwriting and composing. Here are a few of the categories: The nominees for Best Album include: Yussef Days, Black Classical Music; CMAT, CrazyMad, For Me; Lankum, False Lankum; Sampha, Lahai and Raye, My 21st Century Blues. In the Best Song Musically and Lyrically, the nominees are: Tom Odell, "Black Friday"; Victoria Canal, "Black Swan"; Sampha, "Spritit 2.0"; The Japanese House, "Sunshine Baby" and Blur, "The Narcissist."

Source: ℗ © Universal Music Publishing and Pulse Songs-Concord Music Publishing/Harry Styles/YouTube Harry Styles - As It Was (Official Video)

Article continues below advertisement

The PRS for Music Most Performed Work, is prefaced by the Performing Right Society who pay royalties to their members when their work is performed, broadcast, streamed, downloaded, reproduced, played in public or used in film and TV. The nominees in this category: Harry Styles, "As It Was"; Pink Pantheress and Ice Spice, "Boy's A Liar Pt. 2"; Jazzy, "Giving Me"; Dave and Central Cee, "Sprinter" and Kenya Grace, "Strangers."

Source: ℗ © Sony Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Ltd and Kobalt Music Publishing/Central Cee x Dave/YouTube Central Cee x Dave - Sprinter (Glastonbury 2023)

Article continues below advertisement

Since its first presentation in 1956, the Ivor Novello Awards have long been one of the most prominent recognized honors for UK and Irish talent. Judged by composing and songwriting peers, the Ivors have acknowledged songwriters across multiple genres and categories. John Lennon and Paul McCartney were the most honored recipients at the 1964 Ivor Awards: The award for "A" Side of the Record Issued in 1963 Which Achieved the Highest Certified British Sales and the Most Broadcast Work of the Year went to "She Loves You," while the Special Award for Outstanding Services to British Music was shared between George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Brian Epstein and George Martin. The Beatles songs hold the record for the most Ivor Novello awards with a total of 14.

Article continues below advertisement

The Fellowship was established in 1999 and awarded in 2000 with the inaugural recognition going to Sir Paul McCartney. Past honorees include Barry Gibb, Maurice Gibb, Robin Gibb (as the Bee Gees), Annie Lennox, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Elton John. Along with Springsteen's induction, classical composer James MacMillan will also be celebrated with a 2024 Fellow. Springsteen and the winners will receive the award at the Ivors with Amazon Music, which takes place at Grosvenor House in London on Thursday May 23, 2024.

Powered by RedCircle