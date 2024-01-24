Bob Dylan Returns to the Road Yet Again for a New Set of U.S. Dates Throughout March and Into April

It may not technically be part of the so-called Never Ending Tour, which ostensibly began in 1988 and – if you ask virtually anyone but Bob Dylan himself – is still going on, but this spring will see our man Bob returning to the road once again for a series of dates throughout the southern US and then venturing a bit outside of it before wrapping things up.

Tickets for the tour will be available in a Live Nation presale beginning on Thursday (Jan. 25) at 10 a.m. local time using the access code “Spotlight,” with the general public sale kicking off on Friday (Jan. 26) at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.