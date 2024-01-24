Bob Dylan Returns to the Road Yet Again for a New Set of U.S. Dates Throughout March and Into April

It may not technically be part of the so-called Never Ending Tour, which ostensibly began in 1988 and – if you ask virtually anyone but Bob Dylan himself – is still going on, but this spring will see our man Bob returning to the road once again for a series of dates throughout the southern US and then venturing a bit outside of it before wrapping things up.
Tickets for the tour will be available in a Live Nation presale beginning on Thursday (Jan. 25) at 10 a.m. local time using the access code “Spotlight,” with the general public sale kicking off on Friday (Jan. 26) at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.
As Dylan himself wrote in the liner notes for his 1993 album World Gone Wrong, "There was a Never Ending Tour but it ended in 1991 with the departure of guitarist G.E. Smith. That one's long gone."
This upcoming tour is ostensibly still in support of Dylan's 2020 studio album Rough and Rowdy Ways, although the iconic singer-songwriter's most recent release is actually The Complete Budokan 1978, the 58-track concert album which was reissued on November 17, 2023.
The full list of tour dates can be found below.
Tour Dates
March 1 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
March 2 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
March 5 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
March 6 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
March 7 — Fort Myers, FL @ Suncoast Credit Union Arena
March 9 — Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater
March 10 — Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater
March 12 — Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theater
March 14 — Athens, GA @ The Classic Center
March 15 — Athens, GA @ The Classic Center
March 17 — Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater
March 18 — Fayetteville, NC @ Crown Theatre
March 20 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
March 21 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
March 23 — Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
March 24 — Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
March 26 — Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium
March 27 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
March 29 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
March 30 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
April 1 — Springfield, MO @ Juanita K. Hammons Hall
April 2 — Wichita, KS @ Century II Performing Arts Center
April 4 — Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park