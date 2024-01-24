Q Magazine
Bob Dylan Returns to the Road Yet Again for a New Set of U.S. Dates Throughout March and Into April

The tour kicks off in Florida in early March and winds to a conclusion in Dallas in early April.

Source: MEGA

Bob Dylan performing at British Summertime, Hyde Park on July 12, 2019 in London, England

It may not technically be part of the so-called Never Ending Tour, which ostensibly began in 1988 and – if you ask virtually anyone but Bob Dylan himself – is still going on, but this spring will see our man Bob returning to the road once again for a series of dates throughout the southern US and then venturing a bit outside of it before wrapping things up.

Tickets for the tour will be available in a Live Nation presale beginning on Thursday (Jan. 25) at 10 a.m. local time using the access code “Spotlight,” with the general public sale kicking off on Friday (Jan. 26) at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

Source: Bob Dylan / MEGA

Bob Dylan rides the tour bus to his next destination, wherever that may prove to be

As Dylan himself wrote in the liner notes for his 1993 album World Gone Wrong, "There was a Never Ending Tour but it ended in 1991 with the departure of guitarist G.E. Smith. That one's long gone."

This upcoming tour is ostensibly still in support of Dylan's 2020 studio album Rough and Rowdy Ways, although the iconic singer-songwriter's most recent release is actually The Complete Budokan 1978, the 58-track concert album which was reissued on November 17, 2023.

The full list of tour dates can be found below.

Tour Dates

March 1 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

March 2 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

March 5 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 6 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 7 — Fort Myers, FL @ Suncoast Credit Union Arena

March 9 — Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

March 10 — Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

March 12 — Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theater

March 14 — Athens, GA @ The Classic Center

March 15 — Athens, GA @ The Classic Center

March 17 — Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater

March 18 — Fayetteville, NC @ Crown Theatre

March 20 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

March 21 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

March 23 — Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

March 24 — Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

March 26 — Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium

March 27 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

March 29 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

March 30 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

April 1 — Springfield, MO @ Juanita K. Hammons Hall

April 2 — Wichita, KS @ Century II Performing Arts Center

April 4 — Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park

