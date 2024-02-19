Bob Marley Updates: Wailers Announce 40th Anniversary 'Legend' Tour After 'One Love' Biopic Smashes Box Office Expectations

The past few days have been big for fans of the late reggae legend Bob Marley. Today his band the Wailers just announced a U.K. tour to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their massive-selling compilation album Legend. The group will hit cities in Scotland, England and Wales between Nov. 11 and 25. "We’ll be playing the album in its entirety," the band said in an Instagram post noting that tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Feb. 23.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'We’ll be playing the album in its entirety,' the Wailers said in a social media post.

This came after the musical biopic Bob Marley: One Love exceeded expectations by raking in more than $50 million during its first week in theaters, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film, produced by Bob's children Ziggy and Cedella in conjunction with his widow Rita, covers the recording of the 1977 album Exodus and the next few years of his life. During that period, the musician survived an assassination attempt and hoped his songs could heal Jamaica's post-colonial wounds. "My family and I are honored with the amazing response to Bob Marley: One Love," Ziggy said in a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter. "Like my father’s music, this movie is meant for the people and his message of peace, love and unity is clearly connecting with audiences around the world. We thank the people for embracing this film and in so doing helping to highlight the message of one love."

Article continues below advertisement

Legend was released three years after Bob's death in 1981. It peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, but made history last year year after it spent 800 weeks on the chart. Legend has also been certified platinum fifteen times over. Bob released 13 studio albums with the Wailers. The final one, Confrontation, came out in 1983. Their debut ska record The Wailing Wailers came out in 1965. This LP preceded Bob's iconic dreadlocks. All of this news came after Bob's sons Damian and Steven announced a U.S. tour in December. The brothers will start their trek in San Francisco this Wednesday, Feb. 21 and end in Chicago on March 30. The pair's set list obtained by Consequence includes several songs from Legend including, "Is This Love," "Could You Be Loved" and "Jamming." The film is named after the track "One Love," which also appears on the compilation album.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA This came after the biopic 'Bob Marley: One Love' smashed box office expectations following its release earlier this month.

Here's a list of the upcoming Wailers tour dates: 11/13 – Newcastle @ NX 11/14 – Glasgow @ SWG3 Galvanizers 11/15 – Manchester @ O2 Ritz 11/16 – Sheffield @ The Leadmill 11/19 – Leeds @ O2 Academy 11/20 – Cardiff @ Tramshed 11/21 – Cambridge @ The Junction 11/22 – London @ Indigo at the O2 11/23 – Oxford @ O2 Academy 11/24 – Bournemouth @ O2 Academy 11/25 – Bristol @ O2 Academy

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Bob's sons Damian and Stephen just announces a U.S. tour that will also include tracks from 'Legends.'

And here's a list of the upcoming Damian/Stephen concerts: 02/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic 02/22 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento 02/24 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House & Event Center 02/25 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre 02/26 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater 02/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre 03/17 – St Petersburg, FL @ Reggae Rise Up Florida* 03/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia 03/20 – Washington DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring 03/22 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall^ 03/23 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston 03/25 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY 03/26 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS 03/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount 03/29 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit 03/30 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Powered by RedCircle