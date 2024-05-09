Brian Wilson Placed in Court-Ordered Conservatorship Due to Dementia

The legendary Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson, 81, has been placed in a court-ordered conservatorship after being diagnosed with dementia. Rolling Stone reports that a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge granted the petition filed by his family on Thursday, finding that Wilson is living with a "major neurocognitive disorder" and requires outside assistance to address his needs. The conservatorship will be run by Wilson's longtime publicist and manager Jean Sievers and his business partner LeeAnn Hard and only covers his personal and medical affairs. His financial assets are held in a trust, with Hard named as trustee and given power of attorney.

Source: Laura Farr/ZUMA Press/Newscom/The Mega Agency The family of Brian Wilson sought to place him under conservatorship in February.

A capacity declaration about Wilson's condition from Dr. Stephen S. Marmer, a clinical professor of psychiatry at the UCLA School of Medicine, said that Wilson would find it "emotionally very stressful" and physically difficult to attend court hearings in person. The doctor told the court that Wilson is "easily distracted," "often makes spontaneous irrelevant or incoherent utterances," and has a “very short attention span and while unintentionally disruptive, is frequently unable to maintain decorum appropriate to the situation.” He reportedly has trouble following instructions, except during voice lessons or physical therapy due to "long-standing muscle memory," and is taking a drug called Aricept to treat his dementia.

Source: mega Brian Wilson's family have been concerned about the singer since the death of his wife Melinda in January.

Wilson's family filed the petition to place him under a conservatorship in February, shortly after the death of his wife Melinda. "Mr. Wilson will remain in his home, and it is Ms. Sievers’ and Ms. Hard’s intent to ensure that all of Mr. Wilson’s daily living needs are satisfied, and he has the best possible care while remaining in his home,” the petition stated. According to a statement shared at the time, “Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family. Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses.” The judge also granted a last-minute request from Wilson's eldest children Carnie Wilson Bonfiglio and Wendy Wilson Knutson stipulating that “all of Brian’s children who wish to be added will be added to the text chain from his nurses providing updates about Brian” and requiring the conservators to “consult” with the family “regarding all material healthcare decisions.”

Source: MEGA Brian Wilson in 1977 - the legendary musician has suffered mental health issues since the '60s.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Sievers said that the "overwhelming outpouring of love and support for Brian" was appreciated, adding that "while Brian is diagnosed with dementia and he mourns the loss of his beloved wife Melinda, he is physically healthy and leads a full life and is currently working on projects. As his co-conservators, we will ensure that all of Brian's daily living needs are satisfied and he continues to lead an active life." Wilson has long suffered from a form of schizoaffective disorder and depression, and has said that he had a "slight nervous breakdown" in the 1960s. He had previously been placed under a conservatorship in 1992 after his family became concerned about his reliance on controversial psychologist Eugene Landy. Although Wilson kept writing and making music throughout his mental health struggles and returned to touring as a solo artist, he hasn't performed a concert since July 2022. A lost "country album" that Wilson wrote in 1970 is set to be released alongside a four-part docuseries sometime next year.

