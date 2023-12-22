Bring Me the Horizon Parts Ways With Keyboardist Jordan Fish

Bring Me the Horizon has parted ways with their longtime keyboardist and composer Jordan Fish. He joined the band in 2012 and became an important part of the group's creative process as they found mainstream success. The news came in an announcement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Bring Me the Horizon has decided to part ways with Jordan Fish," the message says. "We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future. Meanwhile we continue to work on Nex Gen, with brand new music coming very soon. See you on our UK tour in January." Fish released his own statement on the matter. "I’m really grateful for my 11 years with the band, and extremely proud of all that we have achieved together," he said in a post on X. "I look forward to hearing what they do next, and wish them every success in the future. I’m excited to start this next chapter in my career."

There was substantial speculation regarding Fish's status in the band after he was missing from several tour dates and wasn't tagged in the band's recent social media posts. Many fans were gutted by the news. "Noo! He brought such a fresh sound to the group," one commenter said. "This is the worst christmas gift ever," said another. "Was really hoping to finally see Fish live with yall when I would finally see you live for the first time, but I guess it just wasn’t meant to be," a different commenter said. "The amazing contributions to the band lives on in the music he made with yall."

Bring Me the Horizon was founded in Sheffield in 2004. Their early releases were among the first deathcore albums to gain significant traction on websites like MySpace. At the time, the band was mercilessly mocked by metal purists for their metalcore influences and scene kid stylings. By the time the group released its sophomore studio album Suicide Season, they had already begun moving toward a slightly more radio friendly metalcore sound. They perfected that in 2013 with their LP Sempiternal, which was their first release to include Fish. Although the band had used synths extensively before, he brought a radio pop sensibility that was missing from their earlier work. Bring Me the Horizon truly broke into the mainstream with their 2015 pop rock album That's The Spirit, which made it to the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 and the UK Albums Chart. They've been something of a household name ever since, especially in the UK and Australia.

The band is now busy promoting its upcoming album Post Human: Nex Gen, which is slated for a Jan. 12 release. It was originally supposed to come out in September, but the release date was pushed back due to "unforeseen circumstances," frontman Oli Sykes said earlier this year. Several singles have already been released from the album. That includes the track "Amen!" which features Daryl Palumbo of Glassjaw and the rapper Lil Uzi Vert. Bring Me the Horizon also had a feature on Lil Uzi Vert's most recent album Pink Tape.