Nicki Minaj Announces 2024 Tour Dates in U.S., Canada and Europe

Nicki Minaj has announced a new slate of tour dates in North America and Europe to promote her latest album Pink Friday 2, which came out on Dec. 8. The singer will begin in Oakland on March 1 and finish in Berlin on June 7, according to a Live Nation press release.
She announced the European shows on Dec. 7 in a hand-written whiteboard message posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. At that point fans in the U.S. and Canada knew Minaj would also be coming to North America, but only had details about her Rolling Loud California performance in Los Angeles on March 17.
Presale tickets for the tour will be available on Dec. 11 in Europe and Dec. 12 in North America. They will be on sale for the general public starting Dec. 15.
Minaj called the upcoming concerts the "#GagCity Tour" in a tweet on Dec. 11. This was a reference to the elaborate fantasy world her fans crafted using artificial intelligence in the days leading up to the new album's release. The fictional city includes cotton candy-colored theme parks, glowing pink skylines and retail outlets from brands like KFC, Urban Decay and Chanel.
Barbz, as the singer's fandom is known, started the meme after Minaj posted an innocuous tweet about a feature on Pink Friday 2. The record is packed with guest appearances including everyone from Drake and Lil Uzi Vert to J. Cole and Tasha Cobbs Leonard.
Pink Friday 2 is the first studio album Minaj has released since her 2018 LP Queen. It's a sequel to her first record Pink Friday, which made it to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. The earlier album's big single "Super Bass" helped make Minaj a household name. Since then, she's had several more No. 1 tracks including "Say So," "Anaconda" and "Super Freaky Girl."
Minaj will also be performing at Power 96.1's Jingle Ball event in Atlanta on Dec. 14.
Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below:
Fri Mar 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Sun Mar 03 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Fri Mar 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sun Mar 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Mar 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Fri Mar 15 – Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California*
Mon Mar 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Wed Mar 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Fri Mar 22 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Tue Mar 26 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Thu Mar 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Fri Mar 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sat Mar 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Mon Apr 01 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Apr 02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Thu Apr 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri Apr 05 – Hartford, CT – XL Center
Sun Apr 07 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival*
Wed Apr 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri Apr 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Sat Apr 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Wed Apr 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Thu Apr 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Apr 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Wed Apr 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Apr 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Thu May 02 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Thu May 09 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sat May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sun May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
Sun May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
Tue May 28 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Jun 01 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Sun Jun 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Wed Jun 05 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Fri Jun 07 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena
*Festival Performance