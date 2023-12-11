Nicki Minaj Announces 2024 Tour Dates in U.S., Canada and Europe

Nicki Minaj has announced a new slate of tour dates in North America and Europe to promote her latest album Pink Friday 2, which came out on Dec. 8. The singer will begin in Oakland on March 1 and finish in Berlin on June 7, according to a Live Nation press release.

Article continues below advertisement

She announced the European shows on Dec. 7 in a hand-written whiteboard message posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. At that point fans in the U.S. and Canada knew Minaj would also be coming to North America, but only had details about her Rolling Loud California performance in Los Angeles on March 17. Presale tickets for the tour will be available on Dec. 11 in Europe and Dec. 12 in North America. They will be on sale for the general public starting Dec. 15.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The singer will begin in Oakland on March 1 and finish the trip in Berlin on June 7.

Minaj called the upcoming concerts the "#GagCity Tour" in a tweet on Dec. 11. This was a reference to the elaborate fantasy world her fans crafted using artificial intelligence in the days leading up to the new album's release. The fictional city includes cotton candy-colored theme parks, glowing pink skylines and retail outlets from brands like KFC, Urban Decay and Chanel. Barbz, as the singer's fandom is known, started the meme after Minaj posted an innocuous tweet about a feature on Pink Friday 2. The record is packed with guest appearances including everyone from Drake and Lil Uzi Vert to J. Cole and Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Minaj announced the European concerts in a tweet on Dec. 7, but the North American dates weren't confirmed until Dec. 11.

Pink Friday 2 is the first studio album Minaj has released since her 2018 LP Queen. It's a sequel to her first record Pink Friday, which made it to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. The earlier album's big single "Super Bass" helped make Minaj a household name. Since then, she's had several more No. 1 tracks including "Say So," "Anaconda" and "Super Freaky Girl." Minaj will also be performing at Power 96.1's Jingle Ball event in Atlanta on Dec. 14.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Minaj's fanbase took over social media with 'Gag City' memes before the new album's release last week.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: Fri Mar 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena Sun Mar 03 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena Fri Mar 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena Sun Mar 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena Wed Mar 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center Fri Mar 15 – Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California* Mon Mar 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center Wed Mar 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena Fri Mar 22 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center Tue Mar 26 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center Thu Mar 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center Fri Mar 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center Sat Mar 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Mon Apr 01 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena Tue Apr 02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena Thu Apr 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center Fri Apr 05 – Hartford, CT – XL Center Sun Apr 07 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival* Wed Apr 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden Fri Apr 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center Sat Apr 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum Wed Apr 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre Thu Apr 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena Sat Apr 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena Wed Apr 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center Sat Apr 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center Thu May 02 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center Thu May 09 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center Sat May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center Sun May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center Sat May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live Sun May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena Tue May 28 – London, UK – The O2 Sat Jun 01 – Paris, France – Accor Arena Sun Jun 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome Wed Jun 05 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena Fri Jun 07 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena *Festival Performance

Source: MEGA It's the first studio album Minaj has released since 2018.