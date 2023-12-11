Q Magazine
Nicki Minaj Announces 2024 Tour Dates in U.S., Canada and Europe

The singer is touring to support her latest album 'Pink Friday 2,' which came out on Dec. 8.

Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj will tour the U.S., Canada and Europe next year in support of her new album 'Pink Friday 2.'

Nicki Minaj has announced a new slate of tour dates in North America and Europe to promote her latest album Pink Friday 2, which came out on Dec. 8. The singer will begin in Oakland on March 1 and finish in Berlin on June 7, according to a Live Nation press release.

She announced the European shows on Dec. 7 in a hand-written whiteboard message posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. At that point fans in the U.S. and Canada knew Minaj would also be coming to North America, but only had details about her Rolling Loud California performance in Los Angeles on March 17.

Presale tickets for the tour will be available on Dec. 11 in Europe and Dec. 12 in North America. They will be on sale for the general public starting Dec. 15.

Nicki Minaj
The singer will begin in Oakland on March 1 and finish the trip in Berlin on June 7.

Minaj called the upcoming concerts the "#GagCity Tour" in a tweet on Dec. 11. This was a reference to the elaborate fantasy world her fans crafted using artificial intelligence in the days leading up to the new album's release. The fictional city includes cotton candy-colored theme parks, glowing pink skylines and retail outlets from brands like KFC, Urban Decay and Chanel.

Barbz, as the singer's fandom is known, started the meme after Minaj posted an innocuous tweet about a feature on Pink Friday 2. The record is packed with guest appearances including everyone from Drake and Lil Uzi Vert to J. Cole and Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

Nicki Minaj
Minaj announced the European concerts in a tweet on Dec. 7, but the North American dates weren't confirmed until Dec. 11.

Pink Friday 2 is the first studio album Minaj has released since her 2018 LP Queen. It's a sequel to her first record Pink Friday, which made it to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. The earlier album's big single "Super Bass" helped make Minaj a household name. Since then, she's had several more No. 1 tracks including "Say So," "Anaconda" and "Super Freaky Girl."

Minaj will also be performing at Power 96.1's Jingle Ball event in Atlanta on Dec. 14.

Nicki Minaj
Minaj's fanbase took over social media with 'Gag City' memes before the new album's release last week.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below:

Fri Mar 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun Mar 03 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Mar 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Mar 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Mar 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri Mar 15 – Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California*

Mon Mar 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Wed Mar 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Mar 22 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Tue Mar 26 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Thu Mar 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri Mar 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Mar 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Mon Apr 01 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Apr 02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Thu Apr 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Apr 05 – Hartford, CT – XL Center

Sun Apr 07 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival*

Wed Apr 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Apr 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat Apr 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Wed Apr 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Thu Apr 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Apr 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wed Apr 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Apr 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Thu May 02 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Thu May 09 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

Sun May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

Tue May 28 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Jun 01 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sun Jun 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wed Jun 05 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Fri Jun 07 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena

*Festival Performance

Nicki Minaj
It's the first studio album Minaj has released since 2018.

