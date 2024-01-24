BRIT Awards 2024: See the Full List of Nominations as Record Breaking Raye Dominates

The BRIT Awards nominations for 2024 have been announced – and the shortlists are dominated by a vindication of one record-breaking contemporary artist’s talent... and one veteran band whose nominations in three categories cap off a remarkable renaissance that may surprise even themselves. Scroll down for a complete list of this year’s runners and riders.
Raye, whose debut release, the EP Welcome to the Winter, came out a decade ago, has not only been nominated in the Best New Artist category, but has also made history by becoming the first artist to notch up seven nominations in a single year. (The previous record of six nominations in a single year was jointly held by Craig David, Robbie Williams, and Gorillaz.)
As well as her new artist nomination, Raye has scored two nominations for Song of the Year, as well as Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Pop Act, and R&B Act.
It represents a remarkable turnaround for the 26-year-old, who in 2021, after years of frustration with former record label Polydor, claimed in an explosive tweet: “I have been on a 4 album record deal since 2014 !!! And haven’t been allowed to put out one album. All I care about is the music. I’m sick of being slept on and I’m sick of being in pain about it this is not business to me this so personal.”
She later released the now-Brit-nominated album My 21st Century Blues independently – it went on to peak at No. 2 in the U.K. charts, was nominated for the 2023 Mercury Prize for album of the year, and also contained the chart-topping single “Escapism”.
Speaking about her record-breaking haul of nominations, Raye said: “I am currently a mess of overwhelming emotions and confusion as to how this even happened to be honest.”
The other big surprise of the night has been Blur’s remarkable return to the ceremony. The Britpop band, who last summer released The Ballad of Darren, their first album since 2015’s The Magic Whip, before going on to play two rapturously-received gigs at Wembley Stadium, are in the run for three awards – for Album of the Year, Group of the Year and Alternative/Rock Act.
Shortly before Christmas, singer Damon Albarn revealed that the band were once again to go on an indefinite hiatus, describing their reunion as a "beautiful success" but adding “I’m not saying I won’t do it again, but I’m not dwelling on the past.”
Reacting to the news of their surprise three nominations, bassist Alex James said: “This last year recording and touring together has been unexpected, surprising and emotional, one of our best. Thirty years on from Parklife, it’s very special to be nominated once again for Album of the Year and Group of the Year. We’ve had some bloody great nights at the BRITs over the years and whatever happens on March 2, we are looking forward to another brilliant one.”
The BRIT Awards will be held on Saturday March 2 at the O2 Arena in London. Here are the full list of nominees.
Album Of The Year
Blur – The Ballad Of Darren
J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard
Little Simz – No Thank You
Raye – My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy
Song Of The Year
Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – "Miracle"
Cassö Raye and D-Block Europe – "Prada"
Central Cee – "Let Go"
Dave and Central Cee – "Sprinter"
Dua Lipa – "Dance The Night"
Ed Sheeran – "Eyes Closed"
J Hus and Drake – "Who Told You"
Kenya Grace – "Strangers"
Lewis Capaldi – "Wish You The Best"
PinkPantheress – "Boy’s A Liar"
Raye and 070 Shake – "Escapism"
Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – "Dancing Is Healing"
Stormzy and Debbie – "Firebabe"
Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – "React"
Venbee and Goddard – "Messy In Heaven"
Artist Of The Year
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred Again
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
Raye
Group Of The Year
Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers
Pop Act
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
Raye
Alternative/Rock Act
Blur
Bring Me The Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
Casisdead
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
R&B Act
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
Raye
Sault
Dance Act
Barry Can’t Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Romy
Best New Artist
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Raye
Yussef Dayes
International Song Of The Year
Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For?"
David Kushner – "Daylight"
Doja Cat – "Paint The Town Red"
Jazzy – "Giving Me"
Libianca – "People"
Meghan Trainor – "Made You Look"
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
Noah Kahan – "Stick Season"
Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz – "Miss You"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"
Peggy Gou – "(It Goes Like) Nanana"
Rema – "Calm Down"
SZA – "Kill Bill"
Tate McRae – "Greedy"
Tyla – "Water"
International Artist Of The Year
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
International Group Of The Year
Blink-182
Boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
Brits Rising Star
The Last Dinner Party