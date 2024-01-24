BRIT Awards 2024: See the Full List of Nominations as Record Breaking Raye Dominates

The BRIT Awards nominations for 2024 have been announced – and the shortlists are dominated by a vindication of one record-breaking contemporary artist’s talent... and one veteran band whose nominations in three categories cap off a remarkable renaissance that may surprise even themselves. Scroll down for a complete list of this year’s runners and riders. Raye, whose debut release, the EP Welcome to the Winter, came out a decade ago, has not only been nominated in the Best New Artist category, but has also made history by becoming the first artist to notch up seven nominations in a single year. (The previous record of six nominations in a single year was jointly held by Craig David, Robbie Williams, and Gorillaz.) As well as her new artist nomination, Raye has scored two nominations for Song of the Year, as well as Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Pop Act, and R&B Act.

It represents a remarkable turnaround for the 26-year-old, who in 2021, after years of frustration with former record label Polydor, claimed in an explosive tweet: “I have been on a 4 album record deal since 2014 !!! And haven’t been allowed to put out one album. All I care about is the music. I’m sick of being slept on and I’m sick of being in pain about it this is not business to me this so personal.” She later released the now-Brit-nominated album My 21st Century Blues independently – it went on to peak at No. 2 in the U.K. charts, was nominated for the 2023 Mercury Prize for album of the year, and also contained the chart-topping single “Escapism”. Speaking about her record-breaking haul of nominations, Raye said: “I am currently a mess of overwhelming emotions and confusion as to how this even happened to be honest.”

Source: Kenny Brown/Mirrorpix/Newscom / ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA Raye has a record-breaking seven nominations, and Blur make a surprise return with three nominations.

The other big surprise of the night has been Blur’s remarkable return to the ceremony. The Britpop band, who last summer released The Ballad of Darren, their first album since 2015’s The Magic Whip, before going on to play two rapturously-received gigs at Wembley Stadium, are in the run for three awards – for Album of the Year, Group of the Year and Alternative/Rock Act. Shortly before Christmas, singer Damon Albarn revealed that the band were once again to go on an indefinite hiatus, describing their reunion as a "beautiful success" but adding “I’m not saying I won’t do it again, but I’m not dwelling on the past.” Reacting to the news of their surprise three nominations, bassist Alex James said: “This last year recording and touring together has been unexpected, surprising and emotional, one of our best. Thirty years on from Parklife, it’s very special to be nominated once again for Album of the Year and Group of the Year. We’ve had some bloody great nights at the BRITs over the years and whatever happens on March 2, we are looking forward to another brilliant one.” The BRIT Awards will be held on Saturday March 2 at the O2 Arena in London. Here are the full list of nominees.

Album Of The Year Blur – The Ballad Of Darren J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard Little Simz – No Thank You Raye – My 21st Century Blues Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy Song Of The Year Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – "Miracle" Cassö Raye and D-Block Europe – "Prada" Central Cee – "Let Go" Dave and Central Cee – "Sprinter" Dua Lipa – "Dance The Night" Ed Sheeran – "Eyes Closed" J Hus and Drake – "Who Told You" Kenya Grace – "Strangers" Lewis Capaldi – "Wish You The Best" PinkPantheress – "Boy’s A Liar" Raye and 070 Shake – "Escapism" Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – "Dancing Is Healing" Stormzy and Debbie – "Firebabe" Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – "React" Venbee and Goddard – "Messy In Heaven" Artist Of The Year Arlo Parks Central Cee Dave Dua Lipa Fred Again J Hus Jessie Ware Little Simz Olivia Dean Raye Group Of The Year Blur Chase & Status Headie One & K-Trap Jungle Young Fathers Pop Act Calvin Harris Charli XCX Dua Lipa Olivia Dean Raye Alternative/Rock Act Blur Bring Me The Horizon The Rolling Stones Young Fathers Yussef Dayes Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act Casisdead Central Cee Dave J Hus Little Simz R&B Act Cleo Sol Jorja Smith Mahalia Raye Sault Dance Act Barry Can’t Swim Becky Hill Calvin Harris Fred Again Romy Best New Artist Mahalia Olivia Dean PinkPantheress Raye Yussef Dayes International Song Of The Year Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For?" David Kushner – "Daylight" Doja Cat – "Paint The Town Red" Jazzy – "Giving Me" Libianca – "People" Meghan Trainor – "Made You Look" Miley Cyrus – "Flowers" Noah Kahan – "Stick Season" Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz – "Miss You" Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire" Peggy Gou – "(It Goes Like) Nanana" Rema – "Calm Down" SZA – "Kill Bill" Tate McRae – "Greedy" Tyla – "Water" International Artist Of The Year Asake Burna Boy Caroline Polachek CMAT Kylie Minogue Lana Del Rey Miley Cyrus Olivia Rodrigo SZA Taylor Swift International Group Of The Year Blink-182 Boygenius Foo Fighters Gabriels Paramore Brits Rising Star The Last Dinner Party