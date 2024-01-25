Bruce Dickinson Shares Music Video for New Solo Track 'Rain on The Graves'

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has released his sinister new solo track "Rain on The Graves" alongside a cinematic music video. The seven-minute-long single was inspired by the singer's visit to Romantic poet William Wordsworth’s grave in England's picturesque Lake District.

It will be included on his upcoming solo album 'The Mandrake Project,' which is due out March 1.

"I had the chorus lyric since I visited Grasmere for a wedding back in 2012," Dickinson said in a press release, "It wasn’t difficult years later to create the rest of the song with so much rich imagery in my head!" The video features Dickinson playing a preacher who makes a deal with the devil. It was directed by Ryan Mackfall and shot in Cornwall.

Fans were loving the new track in the comment section on YouTube. "Bruce was a childhood hero of mine in the early 80s," one said. "Here he is 40 years later with the passion, energy and imagination to pull this off. Amazing!" The new track is the second single from the frontman's upcoming album The Mandrake Project, which is due out on March 1. It's currently available for pre-order through Dickinson's website.

But the upcoming album isn't just about music. Dickinson has also released a comic book that tells the LP's story. It's currently available for purchase through the publisher Z2 comics. The vocalist will also be touring in support of The Mandrake Project later this year. He just added new concerts in the U.K, Spain and Denmark.

Dickinson will be touring in support of the new album starting this April.

Check out a full list of the upcoming dates below: 18th April - Diana Theater, Guadalajara, MEXICO 20th April – Pepsi Theatre, Mexico City, MEXICO 24th April – Live Curitiba, Curitiba, BRAZIL 25th April – Pepsi On Stage, Porto Alegre, BRAZIL 27th April – Opera Hall, Brasilia, BRAZIL 28th April – Arena Hall, Belo Horizonte, BRAZIL 30th April – Qualistage, Rio De Janeiro, BRAZIL 2nd May – Quinta Linda, Ribeirao Preto, BRAZIL 4th May – Vibra, Sao Paulo, BRAZIL 16th May – The Halls, Wolverhampton, UK + 18th May – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK 19th May – O2 Academy, Manchester, UK 21st May – Arena, Swansea, UK 23rd May – Rock City, Nottingham, UK 24th May – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK 26th May – L’Olympia, Paris, FRANCE 28th May – 013, Tilburg, HOLLAND 29th May – De Oosterport, Groningen, HOLLAND 1st June – Barba Negra, Budapest, HUNGARY 3rd June – Arenale Romane, Bucharest, ROMANIA 6th June – Mystic Festival, Gdansk, POLAND * 5-8th June – Sweden Rock Festival, Solvesborg, SWEDEN * 9th June – Rockefeller, Oslo, NORWAY 11th June – Grona Lund, Stockholm, SWEDEN 13th June – House Of Culture, Helsinki, FINLAND 14th June – Noblessner Foundry, Tallinn, ESTONIA 16th June – Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin, GERMANY 17th June – Grosse Freiheit 36, Hamburg, GERMANY 19 – 22nd June – Copenhell, Copenhagen, DENMARK * 21st June – Graspop Metal Meeting, Dessel, BELGIUM * 22nd June – Summerside Festival, Grenchen, SWITZERLAND * 24th June – Zeltfestival Rhein-Neckar, Mannheim, GERMANY * 25th June – Circus Krone, Munich, GERMANY 26th – 29th June – Resurrection Festival, Galicia, SPAIN *+ 27-30th June – Hellfest, Clisson, FRANCE * 30th June – Rockhal, Esch-Sur-Alzette, LUXEMBOURG 3-6th July – Rockharz Open Air, Ballenstedt, GERMANY * 5th July – Ippodrome Delle Capannelle, Rock In Roma, Rome, ITALY * 6th July – Bassano Del Grappa, Metal Park, Vincenza, ITALY * 9th July – E-Werk, Koln, GERMANY 11th – 14th July – Masters Of Rock Festival, Vizovice, Czech Republic *+ 13th July – Hala, Zagreb, CROATIA 16th July – Kolodrum Arena, Sofia, BULGARIA 19th July – Kucukciftlik Park, Istanbul, TURKEY 21st July – Release, Athens, GREECE * * – festival performance + – new date added