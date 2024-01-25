Bruce Dickinson Shares Music Video for New Solo Track 'Rain on The Graves'

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has released his sinister new solo track "Rain on The Graves" alongside a cinematic music video.
The seven-minute-long single was inspired by the singer's visit to Romantic poet William Wordsworth’s grave in England's picturesque Lake District.
"I had the chorus lyric since I visited Grasmere for a wedding back in 2012," Dickinson said in a press release, "It wasn’t difficult years later to create the rest of the song with so much rich imagery in my head!"
The video features Dickinson playing a preacher who makes a deal with the devil. It was directed by Ryan Mackfall and shot in Cornwall.
Fans were loving the new track in the comment section on YouTube.
"Bruce was a childhood hero of mine in the early 80s," one said. "Here he is 40 years later with the passion, energy and imagination to pull this off. Amazing!"
The new track is the second single from the frontman's upcoming album The Mandrake Project, which is due out on March 1. It's currently available for pre-order through Dickinson's website.
But the upcoming album isn't just about music. Dickinson has also released a comic book that tells the LP's story. It's currently available for purchase through the publisher Z2 comics.
The vocalist will also be touring in support of The Mandrake Project later this year. He just added new concerts in the U.K, Spain and Denmark.
Check out a full list of the upcoming dates below:
18th April - Diana Theater, Guadalajara, MEXICO
20th April – Pepsi Theatre, Mexico City, MEXICO
24th April – Live Curitiba, Curitiba, BRAZIL
25th April – Pepsi On Stage, Porto Alegre, BRAZIL
27th April – Opera Hall, Brasilia, BRAZIL
28th April – Arena Hall, Belo Horizonte, BRAZIL
30th April – Qualistage, Rio De Janeiro, BRAZIL
2nd May – Quinta Linda, Ribeirao Preto, BRAZIL
4th May – Vibra, Sao Paulo, BRAZIL
16th May – The Halls, Wolverhampton, UK +
18th May – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK
19th May – O2 Academy, Manchester, UK
21st May – Arena, Swansea, UK
23rd May – Rock City, Nottingham, UK
24th May – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK
26th May – L’Olympia, Paris, FRANCE
28th May – 013, Tilburg, HOLLAND
29th May – De Oosterport, Groningen, HOLLAND
1st June – Barba Negra, Budapest, HUNGARY
3rd June – Arenale Romane, Bucharest, ROMANIA
6th June – Mystic Festival, Gdansk, POLAND *
5-8th June – Sweden Rock Festival, Solvesborg, SWEDEN *
9th June – Rockefeller, Oslo, NORWAY
11th June – Grona Lund, Stockholm, SWEDEN
13th June – House Of Culture, Helsinki, FINLAND
14th June – Noblessner Foundry, Tallinn, ESTONIA
16th June – Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin, GERMANY
17th June – Grosse Freiheit 36, Hamburg, GERMANY
19 – 22nd June – Copenhell, Copenhagen, DENMARK *
21st June – Graspop Metal Meeting, Dessel, BELGIUM *
22nd June – Summerside Festival, Grenchen, SWITZERLAND *
24th June – Zeltfestival Rhein-Neckar, Mannheim, GERMANY *
25th June – Circus Krone, Munich, GERMANY
26th – 29th June – Resurrection Festival, Galicia, SPAIN *+
27-30th June – Hellfest, Clisson, FRANCE *
30th June – Rockhal, Esch-Sur-Alzette, LUXEMBOURG
3-6th July – Rockharz Open Air, Ballenstedt, GERMANY *
5th July – Ippodrome Delle Capannelle, Rock In Roma, Rome, ITALY *
6th July – Bassano Del Grappa, Metal Park, Vincenza, ITALY *
9th July – E-Werk, Koln, GERMANY
11th – 14th July – Masters Of Rock Festival, Vizovice, Czech Republic *+
13th July – Hala, Zagreb, CROATIA
16th July – Kolodrum Arena, Sofia, BULGARIA
19th July – Kucukciftlik Park, Istanbul, TURKEY
21st July – Release, Athens, GREECE *
* – festival performance
+ – new date added