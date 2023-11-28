Hellfest 2024 Announces 170-Plus Band Lineup Including Metallica and Foo Fighters

Metallica, Foo Fighters and Avenged Sevenfold are among the 170-plus bands slated to play a star-studded open air festival in France this summer. Hellfest 2024 will take over Clisson, a town about five hours southwest of Paris, between June 27 and 30. The full lineup was announced on Nov. 28.

At its core, Hellfest is a metal event, which is why groups like Machine Head, Saxon, Dimmu Borgir and Nile dominate much of the bill. But the lineup also makes room for more mainstream hard rock acts like the Foo Fighters and Queens of the Stone Age, with SoCal pop-punkers the Offspring, alt-rock hitmakers 311, and British electronica veterans the Prodigy adding a bit of musical diversity to the lineup. Mr. Bungle, High on Fire and Corey Taylor are also scheduled to play alongside Ice-T's Body Count and Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson.

Single-day tickets will go on sale in early 2024. Four-day passes have already sold out, but those looking to purchase one can join the waiting list on Hellfest's official resale platform. The maximum price for a four-day pass is currently €361.90 ($397.70).

Hellfest returned in 2022 after it was canceled due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. The event, which is one of the largest annual open-air festivals in Europe, drew 180,000 attendees in 2019, Blabbermouth reported. The festival will be centered around Hell City Square, a giant metal-themed marketplace where attendees can purchase an eye-watering array of band merch.