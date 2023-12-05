Lenny Kravitz Sets Record Straight on Black Media Award Show Comments

Lenny Kravitz has clarified the statement he made last month about certain Black media outlets overlooking his accomplishments at award shows. The rock musician's social media post on Dec. 4 followed the comments he made to Esquire for an interview published on Nov. 29. "To this day, I have not been invited to a BET thing or a Source Awards thing," he told the outlet. "Here is a Black artist who has reintroduced many Black art forms, who has broken down barriers – just like those that came before me broke down. That is positive. And they don’t have anything to say about it?"

Source: MEGA Rock musician Lenny Kravitz has clarified comments he made about Black award shows last month.

The rock star clarified his stance in a message posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter: "It is important to me to set the record straight on recent media reports based on an interview I did," Kravitz said. "My black musical heritage means a lot to me, and I owe my success to my supporters who have taken this journey with me over the span of my career. The comment I made was not about 'black media' or the 'black community.' I was specifically referring to black award shows in particular." He clarified that he's concerned about Black musicians from certain genres not getting as much praise for their work. "My comment was meant to express a concern about ensuring that black artists are being recognized for their work in what is now being called 'non-traditional' black music, which it is not," Kravitz said. "Rock and roll is the music we were instrumental in creating and is a part of our history. We must retain our heritage and celebrate that together." The singer-songwriter wants these media outlets to make changes to their award ceremonies. "BET and countless others have paved the way for this type of recognition," he said. "I hope that by sharing my concern a spotlight will be shone on this issue. Love and peace."

Kravitz received some supportive comments beneath his post. "I’m so mad that you have to explain yourself, you said nothing offensive," one person said. "I hope you have a great day with lots of love." Another thanked the rock star for "tackling a controversial take head-on." They also added some specific examples to bolster Kravitz's argument about the significance of Black rock musicians. David Bowie cited Little Richard as an inspiration and the Rolling Stones have a deep love for Chuck Berry. Kravitz has released 11 studio albums since 1989. Some of his biggest tracks include 1991's "It Ain't Over 'til It's Over," 1993's "Are You Gonna Go My Way" and 2000's "Again." The musician was born in New York City in 1964: His mother Roxie Roker was an actress of African-American and West Indian descent. Through her, he's related to NBC meteorologist Al Roker. Kravitz's father Sy, who was from a Russian-Jewish family, also worked at NBC. The musician's daughter Zoe has also been making headlines in recent years with her appearances in movies like The Batman and shows like Big Little Lies.

Source: MEGA His updated statement was posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Dec. 4.

Source: MEGA The rock star wants award ceremonies at outlets like BET and Source to recognize more Black rock musicians

Source: MEGA Kravtiz stressed that Black musicians played an important role in the early days of rock music

Source: MEGA The singer-songwriter is known for tracks including 'It Ain't Over 'til It's Over' and 'Are You Gonna Go My Way'