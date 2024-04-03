Charli XCX Reveals 'Brat' Release Date, Drops 2 New Singles

Idiosyncratic British pop star Charli XCX continued to feed the hype machine in advance of her upcoming sixth album on April 3, revealing a June 7 release date for Brat, while also dropping the album's second and third advance singles. Listen to "Club Classics," one of the two new songs, below:

That song and "B2B" both follow lead single "Von Dutch," which the singer dropped back in February. In a social media missive announcing the singles, Charli called Brat "the record I've always wanted to make," adding: "I was born to make dance music. I came from the clubs." That certainly squares with Charli's most recent interview with The Face, in which she provided a few hints about the upcoming album's sound, and offered views on the current pop music landscape. ​“I kinda miss the time when pop music was really volatile and crazy," she said in the interview. "I miss the Paris Hilton days. Everybody is so worried about everything right now, how they’re perceived, if this art they’ve created is going to offend anyone. It limits creative output to think like that.”

Source: MEGA Charli XCX's previous album, 'Crash,' was her highest charting release yet.

Brat will be Charli's first album since 2022's Crash, which became her first UK chart-topper and her highest-charting album in the U.S., reaching No. 7. The album landed on dozens of publications' year-end "best" lists, including those of Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Vulture and The Guardian. Charli XCX, of course, has long since settled into a career as one of mainstream pop music’s most consistently experimental figures, especially after her 2019 album Charli and 2020’s lockdown-themed How I’m Feeling Now, in particular, made her a critic’s darling. She’s always had an unerring ear for a hook, with her own single “Boom Clap” reaching the top 10 of the US chart, and collaboration “Fancy” (with Iggy Azalea) hitting the top spot. As a behind-the-scenes songwriter, Charli has written for Will.I.Am, Blondie and Madison Beer, and contributed to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s No. 1 single “Señorita.” (Rumors that she was working on new material for Britney Spears circulated earlier this year, only to be quickly shot down by the pop star herself.) Last year, she co-wrote the score to Emma Seligman’s teen comedy Bottoms, and contributed a song to the Barbie soundtrack.

Source: MEGA Charli has announced limited live dates, including a spattering of DJ performances.

Charli also recently announced a small spattering of performances, including an appearance at Barcelona's Primavera Sound Festival, as well as a series of DJ sets under the sobriquet Partygirl. Check out all of the singer's extant dates below: 06-01 Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound Barcelona 06-07 London, England - Here at Outernet * 06-11 Queens, NY - Knockdown Center 06-12 Chicago, IL - Radius 06-15 Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Expo Hall 06-19 Mexico City, Mexico - LooLoo Studio 06-22 São Paulo, Brazil - Zig Club 11-27 Manchester, England - Co-op Live Arena 11-28 London, England - The O2 11-19 Birmingham, England - Resorts World Arena 12-02 Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro Arena

