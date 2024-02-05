King Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer, Buckingham Palace Reveals

The 75-year-old royal was admitted to the hospital for an enlarged prostate last week, according to the palace. "During the King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," the palace said in a statement . "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

Exactly what type of cancer the monarch has, as well as its stage, has not yet been revealed at this time. The palace did specify, however, that Charles does not have prostate cancer. The statement added: “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention,” the statement continued, “which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Charles was coronated in May of 2023, following the 2022 death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96.