Cher Files For Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman

Cher has asked a court to place the son she had with Gregg Allman under a conservatorship as he allegedly struggles with substance abuse issues. The chart-topping singer filed the petition regarding her youngest child Elijah Blue Allman in Los Angeles Superior Court. According to the petition, she's worried he will squander the inheritance left by his father, a founding member of the southern rock group the Allman Brothers Band.

"Elijah is substantially unable to manage his financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues," claims the court filing obtained by Radar Online. "Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his father for his benefit, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, Petitioner is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk." She added that Elijah's siblings have nominated her to be the conservator. The court document says that Cher has "worked tirelessly" to get her son the help he needs and that she "loves Elijah immensely and has always acted with his best interests in mind."

The singer also called out Elijah's estranged wife Marieangela King in the filing. The pair is currently in the midst of a divorce. "Until recently, Elijah and Angela were estranged and their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises," the court document says. It alleges that King "is not supportive of Elijah’s recovery and that Angela actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs. Most recently, Petitioner is informed and believes that Angela took steps to check Elijah out of the treatment center where he was receiving much-needed medical care." A judge has yet to rule on the case.

King accused Cher of kidnapping Elijah in November 2022 and placing him in a rehab facility. The incident allegedly happened in a New York City hotel room on the night of the couple's wedding anniversary. "Four people came to our hotel room and removed (Elijah) from our room," King claimed, according to Radar Online. "I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by (Elijah's) mother." Cher has denied the kidnapping allegations.

Cher singer is one of only two musical acts that have had No. 1 hits in seven different decades. The other is the Rolling Stones. Her most recent chart-topper was "DJ Play a Christmas Song," which made it to the No. 1 spot on the Adult Contemporary chart. Elijah has his own band called Deadsy. The group's biggest album Commencement incorporates a variety of different musical styles, including both nu metal and new wave. His father, a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and founder of the Allman Brothers Band, died from liver cancer in 2017. He and Cher were married from 1975 through 1978. Cher recently called out the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for not inducting her.