Rapper Chris King Killed in Nashville Shooting at Age 32, Justin Bieber and Trippie Redd Post Social Media Tributes

Rapper Chris King was fatally shot over the weekend at age 32, leading to social media tributes from figures like Justin Bieber and Trippie Redd. He perished after gunfire rang out near Nashville's Music Row around 2:30 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, April 20, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. The musician, real name Christopher Cheeks, was hit and later died at a hospital. An unnamed 29-year-old was also injured by the gunfire.

Source: YouTube/DJ Smallz Eyes Justin Bieber, Trippie Redd and other industry figures posted tributes on social media shortly thereafter.

"Homicide Unit detectives are working strong, active leads into Saturday’s 2:30 a.m. shooting," the statement says. "Cheeks was at the location with a group of friends when three men began interacting with the group. "The 29-year-old victim reported the group was hanging out cordially for some time before the three suspects attempted to rob his group of friends. It was then that he heard gunfire and realized he was struck. "The victim, Cheeks and their other friends ran off in separate directions. The 29-year-old was located on Church Street and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. "Cheeks was located in the parking garage of the Hayes Street Hotel. He was transported to Vanderbilt where he died." Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (615) 742-7463.

Source: YouTube/DJ Smallz Eyes The rapper from Fontana, California, had nearly 150,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Bieber posted a tribute to King on his Instagram story shortly after news of the rapper's death began circulating. "Love you bro. This one hurts," the pop star said. "Please keep his family in your prayers. See you in paradise brother." King said he used to live with Bieber in an Instagram post last year. "Fun fact: i lived at my brother krib for a full year and a half almost 10 years ago," the rapper said. "Glad some people never change no matter what. all love, forever extended family." King's most popular track on Spotify is "Evil Kunevil," which features Trippie Redd. The rapper from Fontana, California, garnered nearly 150,000 monthly listeners on the streaming platform.

Trippie Redd also memorialized King in a series of Instagram posts over the weekend. "I am so hurt rn I can’t even think I love you bro come back!!!!! I can’t catch a break," he said. "Original 1400 I love you until we meet again twin! I would not be where I am today without (King). "He had the best energy always he had so many friends and it shows I love you guys for supporting one of my best friends ever my brother."

King's final Instagram post on Saturday, April 20 was about a 4/20 event he was attending in Nashville. "I’m out in CASHVILLE, TENNESSEE celebrating @sincere_aob day at CANNAFEST right now and i’m performing + meeting all type of stoners & artist like myself," he said. "Appreciate @significantrecords for having me." Several musicians commemorated King in the comment section below the post. "Don’t make no sense," Ski Mask the Slump God said. "Food dude , rest up ski," Lil Gnar said. "Bro we just talked for like 3 hours 2 days ago wtf this not real man?" said Tyla Yaweh. "S--t got my head hurting," DJ Scheme said. "The whole industry is here. Wish this love was present daily," Versatile G said.

