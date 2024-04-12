Q Magazine
How to Watch Coachella 2024: Set Times and Livestream Schedule

Want to watch Coachella from the comfort of your own home? We've got you covered.

Coachella's first weekend kicks off today.

The first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicks off at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California today.

Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat, and the reunited No Doubt are headlining, and the festival will also feature sets from Peso Pluma, Blur, J Balvin, Vampire Weekend, Lil Uzi Vert, Justice, Deftones, Skepta, Ice Spice, Sublime, Bleachers, Grimes, Jhené Aiko, Lil Yachty, Faye Webster, Taking Back Sunday, and a whole lot more.

All of their sets will be spread out across eight different stages on the grounds, six of which will be livestreamed for those of us who enjoy music but not camping in the desert and waiting in line to take a shower.

This year, Coachella is even letting you watch up to four stages on YouTube simultaneously. Do you want to do that? We're not sure. But you can, and we think that's beautiful.

Check out the first weekend's set times and livestream schedule below. All times are in Pacific Daylight Time (and p.m., unless otherwise stated), and the livestream channels all kick off at 4 p.m. PDT.

coachella poster
Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat, and the reunited No Doubt are headlining

Friday, April 12

Coachella Stage

3:40-4:40 — Record Safari

4:45-5:30 — Young Miko

6:00-7:00 — Sabrina Carpenter

7:35-8:20 — Lil Uzi Vert

9:05-10:10 — Peso Pluma

11:20 — Lana Del Rey

Outdoor Theatre

4:15-5:15 — Fundido

5:25-6:10 — L’Impératrice

6:45-7:35 — Deftones

8:10-9:25 — Everything Always

10:15 — Justice

Sonora

1:00-2:00 — Doom Dave

2:00-2:30 — Upchuck

2:50-3:25 — Narrow Head

3:50-4:25 — Late Night Drive Home

4:50-5:30 — The Beths

5:55-6:35 — Eartheater

8:00-8:40 — Black Country, New Road

9:05-9:55 — Clown Core

10:20 — Son Rompe Pera

Gobi

2:00-2:40 — Cimafunk

3:10-3:50 — Kokoroko

4:20-5:00 — Sid Sriram

5:30-6:15 — Chappell Roan

6:45-7:30 — Brittany Howard

8:00-8:45 — Neil Frances

9:15-10:00 — Chlöe

10:30 — Suki Waterhouse

Mojave

2:10-3:05 — Daysonmarket.

3:15-4:05 — Mall Grab

4:30-5:10 — The Japanese House

5:40-6:25 — Faye Webster

6:55-7:50 — Tinashe

8:20-9:05 — Yoasobi

9:50-10:40 — Hatsune Miku

11:15 — Anti Up

Sahara

2:00-2:50 — Sincerely, Manolo

3:00-3:45 — Skin on Skin

4:00-5:00 — Cloonee

5:20:6:05 — Ken Carson

6:30-7:15 — Skepta

7:45-8:45 — Bizarrap

9:15-10:15 — Peggy Gou

10:45-11:35 — Ateez

12:00 a.m. — Steve Angello

Yuma

1:00-2:00 — Keyspan

2:00-3:00 — Ben Sterling

3:00-4:15 — Miss Monique

4:15-5:30 — Innellea

5:30-6:45 — Blond:ish

6:45-8:15 — Kevin de Vries x Kölsch

8:15-9:45 — Anotr

9:45-11:15 — Adriatique

11:15 — Gorgon City

Quasar

5:00-7:15 — Patrick Mason

7:15-8:30 — Green Velvet

8:30-9:45 — Honey Dijon

9:45 — Honey Dijon x Green Velvet

Saturday, April 13

Coachella Stage

3:45-4:35 — Jaqck Glam

4:45-5:30 — Sante Fe Klan

6:05-6:55 — Sublime

7:40-8:40 — Blur

9:25-10:40 — No Doubt

11:40 — Tyler The Creator

Outdoor Theatre

4:05-4:55 — Gabe Real

5:00-5:45 — Vampire Weekend

6:10-6:55 — Blxst

7:25-8:10 — Jon Batiste

8:40-9:30 — Jungle

10:40 — Gesaffelstein

Sonora

1:00:2:00 — Triste Juventud x Totem

2:00-2:35 — Militarie Gun

2:55-3:30 — Girl Utra

3:55-4:40 — The Aquabats

5:05-5:50 — The Adicts

6:15-6:50 — Depresión Sonora

7:15-7:50 — The Red Pears

8:15-8:55 — Bar Italia

9:15 — Brutalismus 3000

Gobi

1:15-1:55 — Elusive

2:05-2:45 — Erika de Casier

3:10-3:50 — Young Fathers

4:20-5:00 — Thuy

5:30-6:15 — The Last Dinner Party

6:45-7:30 — Palace

8:00-8:45 — Oneohtrix Point Never

9:15-9:55 — Saint Levant

10:25:11:05 — Kevin Kaarl

11:40 — Orbital

Mojave

2:00-2:55 — Anika Kai

3:05-3:45 — Kenya Grace

4:10-4:55 — Raye

5:25-6:05 — Kevin Abstract

6:50-7:35 — Bleachers

8:05-9:20 — Charlotte de Witte

9:50-10:20 — Coi Leray

10:45 — The Drums

Sahara

2:00-3:00 — Loboman

3:10- 4:10 — Starrza

4:30-5:15 — Destroy Lonely

5:40-6:40 — Purple Disco Machine

7:10-8:00 — Grimes

8:30-9:00 — Ice Spice

9:30-10:20 — Isoknock

10:50-11:30 — Le Sserafim

11:55 — Dom Dolla

Yuma

1:00-2:00 — Kimonos

2:00-3:00 — Maz

3:00-4:15 — Mahmut Orhan

4:15-5:30— Rebūke

5:30-6:45 — Will Clarke

6:45-8:00 — Âme x Marcel Dettmann

8:00-9:30 — Reinier Zonneveld

9:30-11:00 — Patrick Mason

11:00 — The Blessed Madonna

Quasar

5:00-7:15 — Carlita

7:15 — Michael Bibi

Sunday, April 14

Coachella Stage

2:50-3:35 — Ludmilla

4:05-4:55 — YG Marley

5:25-6:15 — Carin León

6:50-7:35 — Bebe Rexha

8:20-9:20 — J Balvin

10:25 — Doja Cat

Outdoor Theatre

3:55-4:55 — Tiffany Tyson

5:05-5:55— Reneé Rapp

6:25-7:10 — The Rose

7:50-8:50 — Khruangbin

9:30 — Jhené Aiko

Sonora

1:00-1:55 — Argenis

1:55-2:40 — Jjuujjuu

3:00-3:30 — Bb Trickz

3:55-4:30 — Feeble Little Horse

4:50-5:40 — Hermanos Gutiérrez

6:05-6:45 — Eddie Zucko

7:05-7:50 — Latin Mafia

8:15-8:55 — Mandy, Indiana

9:20 — Boy Harsher

Gobi

2:15-3:20 — WaveGroove

3:30-4:10 — Mdou Moctar

4:40-5:20 — Jockstrap

5:50-6:30 — Olivia Dean

7:00-7:50 — Two Shell

8:20-9:10 — Barry Can’t Swim

9:40 — Atarashii Gakko!

Mojave

2:00-2:50 — Honey Roots

3:00-3:45 — Flo

4:10-4:55 — Taking Back Sunday

5:20-6:25 — 88rising Futures

6:55-7:40 — Victoria Monét

8:10-8:50 — Tems

9:25-10:10 — Lil Yachty

10:40 — Bicep

Sahara

2:00-2:50 — Bones

3:00-3:45 — Tita Lau

4:00-4:45 — Spinall

5:10-5:50 — AP Dhillon

6:20-7:05 — Nav

7:45-8:45 — Anyma

9:15-10:15 — DJ Snake

10:55 — John Summit

Yuma

1:00-2:00 — Joplyn

2:00-3:00 — DJ Seinfeld

3:00-4:30 — Flight Facilities

4:30-6:00 — Eli & Fur

6:00-7:30 — Adam Ten x Mita Gami

7:30-9:00 — Carlita

9:00-10:30 — Folamour

10:30 — Artbat

Quasar

4:00-6:15 — Mall Grab

6:15 — Jamie xx x Floating Points x Daphni

