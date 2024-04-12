How to Watch Coachella 2024: Set Times and Livestream Schedule

The first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicks off at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California today.
Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat, and the reunited No Doubt are headlining, and the festival will also feature sets from Peso Pluma, Blur, J Balvin, Vampire Weekend, Lil Uzi Vert, Justice, Deftones, Skepta, Ice Spice, Sublime, Bleachers, Grimes, Jhené Aiko, Lil Yachty, Faye Webster, Taking Back Sunday, and a whole lot more.
All of their sets will be spread out across eight different stages on the grounds, six of which will be livestreamed for those of us who enjoy music but not camping in the desert and waiting in line to take a shower.
This year, Coachella is even letting you watch up to four stages on YouTube simultaneously. Do you want to do that? We're not sure. But you can, and we think that's beautiful.
Check out the first weekend's set times and livestream schedule below. All times are in Pacific Daylight Time (and p.m., unless otherwise stated), and the livestream channels all kick off at 4 p.m. PDT.
Friday, April 12
Coachella Stage
3:40-4:40 — Record Safari
4:45-5:30 — Young Miko
6:00-7:00 — Sabrina Carpenter
7:35-8:20 — Lil Uzi Vert
9:05-10:10 — Peso Pluma
11:20 — Lana Del Rey
Outdoor Theatre
4:15-5:15 — Fundido
5:25-6:10 — L’Impératrice
6:45-7:35 — Deftones
8:10-9:25 — Everything Always
10:15 — Justice
Sonora
1:00-2:00 — Doom Dave
2:00-2:30 — Upchuck
2:50-3:25 — Narrow Head
3:50-4:25 — Late Night Drive Home
4:50-5:30 — The Beths
5:55-6:35 — Eartheater
8:00-8:40 — Black Country, New Road
9:05-9:55 — Clown Core
10:20 — Son Rompe Pera
Gobi
2:00-2:40 — Cimafunk
3:10-3:50 — Kokoroko
4:20-5:00 — Sid Sriram
5:30-6:15 — Chappell Roan
6:45-7:30 — Brittany Howard
8:00-8:45 — Neil Frances
9:15-10:00 — Chlöe
10:30 — Suki Waterhouse
Mojave
2:10-3:05 — Daysonmarket.
3:15-4:05 — Mall Grab
4:30-5:10 — The Japanese House
5:40-6:25 — Faye Webster
6:55-7:50 — Tinashe
8:20-9:05 — Yoasobi
9:50-10:40 — Hatsune Miku
11:15 — Anti Up
Sahara
2:00-2:50 — Sincerely, Manolo
3:00-3:45 — Skin on Skin
4:00-5:00 — Cloonee
5:20:6:05 — Ken Carson
6:30-7:15 — Skepta
7:45-8:45 — Bizarrap
9:15-10:15 — Peggy Gou
10:45-11:35 — Ateez
12:00 a.m. — Steve Angello
Yuma
1:00-2:00 — Keyspan
2:00-3:00 — Ben Sterling
3:00-4:15 — Miss Monique
4:15-5:30 — Innellea
5:30-6:45 — Blond:ish
6:45-8:15 — Kevin de Vries x Kölsch
8:15-9:45 — Anotr
9:45-11:15 — Adriatique
11:15 — Gorgon City
Quasar
5:00-7:15 — Patrick Mason
7:15-8:30 — Green Velvet
8:30-9:45 — Honey Dijon
9:45 — Honey Dijon x Green Velvet
Saturday, April 13
Coachella Stage
3:45-4:35 — Jaqck Glam
4:45-5:30 — Sante Fe Klan
6:05-6:55 — Sublime
7:40-8:40 — Blur
9:25-10:40 — No Doubt
11:40 — Tyler The Creator
Outdoor Theatre
4:05-4:55 — Gabe Real
5:00-5:45 — Vampire Weekend
6:10-6:55 — Blxst
7:25-8:10 — Jon Batiste
8:40-9:30 — Jungle
10:40 — Gesaffelstein
Sonora
1:00:2:00 — Triste Juventud x Totem
2:00-2:35 — Militarie Gun
2:55-3:30 — Girl Utra
3:55-4:40 — The Aquabats
5:05-5:50 — The Adicts
6:15-6:50 — Depresión Sonora
7:15-7:50 — The Red Pears
8:15-8:55 — Bar Italia
9:15 — Brutalismus 3000
Gobi
1:15-1:55 — Elusive
2:05-2:45 — Erika de Casier
3:10-3:50 — Young Fathers
4:20-5:00 — Thuy
5:30-6:15 — The Last Dinner Party
6:45-7:30 — Palace
8:00-8:45 — Oneohtrix Point Never
9:15-9:55 — Saint Levant
10:25:11:05 — Kevin Kaarl
11:40 — Orbital
Mojave
2:00-2:55 — Anika Kai
3:05-3:45 — Kenya Grace
4:10-4:55 — Raye
5:25-6:05 — Kevin Abstract
6:50-7:35 — Bleachers
8:05-9:20 — Charlotte de Witte
9:50-10:20 — Coi Leray
10:45 — The Drums
Sahara
2:00-3:00 — Loboman
3:10- 4:10 — Starrza
4:30-5:15 — Destroy Lonely
5:40-6:40 — Purple Disco Machine
7:10-8:00 — Grimes
8:30-9:00 — Ice Spice
9:30-10:20 — Isoknock
10:50-11:30 — Le Sserafim
11:55 — Dom Dolla
Yuma
1:00-2:00 — Kimonos
2:00-3:00 — Maz
3:00-4:15 — Mahmut Orhan
4:15-5:30— Rebūke
5:30-6:45 — Will Clarke
6:45-8:00 — Âme x Marcel Dettmann
8:00-9:30 — Reinier Zonneveld
9:30-11:00 — Patrick Mason
11:00 — The Blessed Madonna
Quasar
5:00-7:15 — Carlita
7:15 — Michael Bibi
Sunday, April 14
Coachella Stage
2:50-3:35 — Ludmilla
4:05-4:55 — YG Marley
5:25-6:15 — Carin León
6:50-7:35 — Bebe Rexha
8:20-9:20 — J Balvin
10:25 — Doja Cat
Outdoor Theatre
3:55-4:55 — Tiffany Tyson
5:05-5:55— Reneé Rapp
6:25-7:10 — The Rose
7:50-8:50 — Khruangbin
9:30 — Jhené Aiko
Sonora
1:00-1:55 — Argenis
1:55-2:40 — Jjuujjuu
3:00-3:30 — Bb Trickz
3:55-4:30 — Feeble Little Horse
4:50-5:40 — Hermanos Gutiérrez
6:05-6:45 — Eddie Zucko
7:05-7:50 — Latin Mafia
8:15-8:55 — Mandy, Indiana
9:20 — Boy Harsher
Gobi
2:15-3:20 — WaveGroove
3:30-4:10 — Mdou Moctar
4:40-5:20 — Jockstrap
5:50-6:30 — Olivia Dean
7:00-7:50 — Two Shell
8:20-9:10 — Barry Can’t Swim
9:40 — Atarashii Gakko!
Mojave
2:00-2:50 — Honey Roots
3:00-3:45 — Flo
4:10-4:55 — Taking Back Sunday
5:20-6:25 — 88rising Futures
6:55-7:40 — Victoria Monét
8:10-8:50 — Tems
9:25-10:10 — Lil Yachty
10:40 — Bicep
Sahara
2:00-2:50 — Bones
3:00-3:45 — Tita Lau
4:00-4:45 — Spinall
5:10-5:50 — AP Dhillon
6:20-7:05 — Nav
7:45-8:45 — Anyma
9:15-10:15 — DJ Snake
10:55 — John Summit
Yuma
1:00-2:00 — Joplyn
2:00-3:00 — DJ Seinfeld
3:00-4:30 — Flight Facilities
4:30-6:00 — Eli & Fur
6:00-7:30 — Adam Ten x Mita Gami
7:30-9:00 — Carlita
9:00-10:30 — Folamour
10:30 — Artbat
Quasar
4:00-6:15 — Mall Grab
6:15 — Jamie xx x Floating Points x Daphni
