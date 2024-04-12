How to Watch Coachella 2024: Set Times and Livestream Schedule

The first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicks off at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California today.

Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat, and the reunited No Doubt are headlining, and the festival will also feature sets from Peso Pluma, Blur, J Balvin, Vampire Weekend, Lil Uzi Vert, Justice, Deftones, Skepta, Ice Spice, Sublime, Bleachers, Grimes, Jhené Aiko, Lil Yachty, Faye Webster, Taking Back Sunday, and a whole lot more.

All of their sets will be spread out across eight different stages on the grounds, six of which will be livestreamed for those of us who enjoy music but not camping in the desert and waiting in line to take a shower.

This year, Coachella is even letting you watch up to four stages on YouTube simultaneously. Do you want to do that? We're not sure. But you can, and we think that's beautiful.

Check out the first weekend's set times and livestream schedule below. All times are in Pacific Daylight Time (and p.m., unless otherwise stated), and the livestream channels all kick off at 4 p.m. PDT.