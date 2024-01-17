Coachella Lineup Revealed: Lana Del Rey, No Doubt, Doja Cat and Tyler, the Creator to Headline

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced its 2024 lineup on Jan. 16, with Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat and the reunited No Doubt featuring as headliners. The festival will take place over two weekends on April 12-14 and April 19-21 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. Other notable performers include Peso Pluma, J Balvin, Blur, Ice Spice, Bleachers, Lil Uzi Vert, Reneé Rapp, Deftones, Jon Batiste, Sublime, Lil Yachty, Taking Back Sunday and Justice. Tickets are available via presale starting Friday, Jan. 19 at 11 AM PT. Check out the full lineup below:

Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. Presale begins Friday, 1/19 at 11am PT. pic.twitter.com/DlApQGXnBb — Coachella (@coachella) January 17, 2024

Doubtless the biggest surprise is the inclusion of No Doubt, who last performed together in an official capacity back in 2015. The '90s hitmakers posted a promo video to Instagram shortly before the announcement, with members Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young speaking in a video chat, agreeing at the end to "do a show." Another band that came up playing in the Southern California ska-punk scene of the 1990s, often times gigging with No Doubt, Sublime is another surprising inclusion on the festival poster. The group -- which disbanded after the death of frontman Bradley Nowell in 1996 -- recently played a one-off benefit with Nowell's son Jakob taking his father's place. While the group has not yet officially announced plans to perform with that lineup again, the fact that the band is listed simply as "Sublime" -- and not the court-mandated "Sublime With Rome" moniker that the group's surviving members have used ever since with replacement frontman Rome Ramirez -- would seem to indicate that the new lineup will be the one taking the stage in Indio.

As for the other headliners, all three are Coachella veterans, with Doja Cat's 2022 set leaving many wondering why she hadn't been booked as the headliner in the first place. Del Rey first performed the festival on the secondary Outdoor Stage in 2014, while Tyler played on the main stage in 2018. The festival -- which was once criticized for an over-reliance on Baby Boomer rock icons like Paul McCartney and Roger Waters -- has skewed far younger and more pop-friendly in recent years, with Billie Eilish, Blackpink, Harry Styles and Bad Bunny among the past two years' marquee acts. On first blush, the 2024 lineup seems like an attempt to split the difference: No Doubt, Blur and Deftones bring a distinct Gen X energy; Ice Spice, Rapp, Doja and Peso Pluma keep the roster in line with the type of music more likely to trend on TikTok; while Tyler and Lana would seem to have more cross-demographic appeal.

Marking the unofficial start to the U.S. summer festival season, Coachella reportedly drew 125,000 people on each of its two weekends last year. Coachella 2023 weathered an unusual situation when one of the three headliners, Frank Ocean, withdrew from the second weekend after delivering a strange, seemingly under-rehearsed performance on the first -- he was replaced for the second weekend by Blink-182.

