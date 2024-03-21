Colin Greenwood Announces Radiohead Photo Book 'How to Disappear'

Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood has announced How To Disappear – A Portrait of Radiohead, a 136-page book collecting 97 behind-the-scenes photographs of the band, most of which have never been seen before, taken by Greenwood himself. Compiled alongside a 10,000-word essay from Greenwood about his life and experiences in the band, the book documents Radiohead's "middle years: all the joy and doubt and confidence and uncertainty we would oscillate between" from the recording of Hail to the Thief in 2003 to the release of their latest album, A Moon Shaped Pool, in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Tom Sheehan The book documents the band's "less certain middle years to now," according to Greenwood.

"I've been taking photographs of my fellow band members for many years, and I'm very happy to have put together a selection of images that describes how we've spent much of our time together; writing, rehearsing, recording and performing," Greenwood explained in a post on Instagram. "I've also written an essay that attempts to thread these pictures together into a portrait of my band from its less certain middle years to now. I hope that anyone who likes our music will enjoy it, as much as I did putting these two decades' worth of memories together." "For years now, I've been taking fugitive snaps of my band, Radiohead," he added in a press statement. "I've tried to catch out my friends with my small black Yashica T4 Super. On stage and in the rehearsal studio, they are so lost in their own moment of performance that they don’t see me with the camera." Greenwood also said that he had become "taken with photographs as evidence, forensic records of how we worked and changed a space, from barn to country house to empty arena."

Article continues below advertisement

A signed limited edition version of the book will be available accompanied by an exclusive 32-page booklet of "light show" photographs. How to Disappear – A Portrait of Radiohead is is out October 15th via Hachette UK division John Murray Press, with Mobius Books handling North American distribution. You can pre-order it here.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: John Spinks Radiohead released their latest album, 'A Moon Shaped Pool,' in 2016.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place. While Radiohead's Philip Selway has said that Radiohead is "still very much an active ensemble" and "coming back around to that point" of returning, the band hasn't played a show since they wrapped up their tour in support of A Moon Shaped Pool in 2018. In the meantime, Selway and Ed O'Brien have released solo albums, Colin Greenwood has played with Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, and his brother Johnny Greenwood has pursued a successful side career as a film score composer for prestigious movies like Spencer and Power of the Dog. More recently, Johnny has also played with Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke in their new side project the Smile, a collaboration with drummer Tom Skinner. They just released their second album, Wall of Eyes, in January. Radiohead also released Kid A Mnesia, an anniversary reissue compiling the albums Kid A and Amnesiac alongside previously unreleased material, in 2021.

Powered by RedCircle