Cyndi Lauper Soars in New Paramount+ Doc 'Let The Canary Sing' - Watch the Trailer

Vanguard artist and musician Cyndi Lauper will be showcased in the music documentary Let The Canary Sing, premiering in June on streaming service Paramount+. Watch the official trailer below.

Said Lauper in a press statement: "Over the years I’ve been asked to do a documentary about my life and work, but it never felt like the right time. Until now. When I first met Alison Ellwood, I knew right away I could trust her to tell my story honestly, which was incredibly important to me, and she succeeded in that. I'd like to thank Alison, the producers, and all of the amazing documentary participants who agreed to be interviewed!" Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, will be releasing a companion product to the documentary of the same name. The Let The Canary Sing accompanying album is a career-spanning collection that follows Lauper's career, starting from her days in Blue Angel to her breakout 1983 single "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" to the iconic pop stardom that followed. The album will be released on vinyl and as a digital expanded edition and is available for pre-order here.

Emerging as a force from the early '80s new wave pop scene, Lauper benefitted from her quirky style and signature hiccup delivery, courtesy of the then-starved-for-content music channel MTV. Her career escalated quickly with her 1983 debut album She's So Unusual, which was the first debut album by a female artist to achieve four top-five hits on the Billboard Hot 100 –"Girls Just Want to Have Fun", "Time After Time", "She Bop" and "All Through the Night." Lauper could have disappeared into the vacuum of pop culture dominated by Madonna. However, she persevered, drawing on her difficult childhood and subsequent embrace of family that included her queer older sister Ellen and the LGBTQ community. That aspect is clearly showcased in Let The Canary Sing – named after a proclamation from the judge who ruled in Lauper’s favor during a record label lawsuit – in interviews with Boy George, Billy Porter and Patti LaBelle, who posit in the trailer her support in the early days of AIDS and pre-Lady Gaga inclusive activism.

Source: Lu Chau/Photagonist.ca / MEGA Fight for change: Lauper at the Tribeca Film Festival for the premiere of 'Let The Canary Sing,' June 2023.

Lauper will be performing a one-night-only greatest hits show at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Wednesday, June 26 ahead of her appearance at Glastonbury Festival later that weekend. This will be Lauper’s first UK solo concert in eight years. Let The Canary Sing, directed by Emmy-winner Alison Ellwood (American High, Laurel Canyon) will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday, June 4 and on Wednesday, June 5 in the UK, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

