Glastonbury 2024: More Details, More Stages, More Music at Worthy Farm

Glastonbury 2024 is just around the corner, running June 26 – 30 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset. And with the lineups for the various stages now available, it's not too early to get to planning.

Source: Spread Pictures / MEGA PJ Harvey will be on the Pyramid Stage.

Unfortunately, if you don't have your tickets already, you may be out of luck. As festival organizer Emily Eavis noted in early April on Instagram: "We had our highest percentage of ticket balances paid ever!" The resale on April 21 sold out in 20 minutes. The lineups for the split stages have been finalized, with set times to be announced in the last days of May or the first days of June. The Pyramid Stage will feature the heavy-hitters in the lineup, including SZA, Coldplay and Dua Lipa. The festival is also introducing an entirely new stage, named Arrivals, which will be dedicated to South Asian artists.

Source: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA Get ready for the Glastonbury debut of Shania Twain.

Shania Twain will be in the coveted legends slot on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, June 30. At the announcement on March 14, Twain posted on X (formerly Twitter) that performing at Glastonbury was "another jewel in [her] crown." This will be her Glastonbury debut. Her last release, Queen of Me topped the U.K. Official Charts in February 2023. The Pyramid Stage line-up: Dua Lipa Coldplay SZA Shania Twain LCD Soundsystem Little Simz Burna Boy PJ Harvey Cyndi Lauper Michael Kiwanuka Janelle Monae SEVENTEEN Paul Heaton Keane Paloma Faith Olivia Dean Ayra Starr

Source: CR4/WENN Glastonbury sunset over Worthy Farm.

The Other Stage will be chock full of wide-ranging genres this year, with Official Chart toppers IDLES, the National, Latin Grammy award-winning Camila Cabello and Canadian pop-punk rocker Avril Lavigne. The Other Stage line-up: IDLES Disclosure The National D-Block Europe The Streets Two Door Cinema Club Anne-Marie Camila Cabello Avril Lavigne Bombay Bicycle Club Bloc Party The Last Dinner Party Nothing But Thieves Confidence Man Headie One

Source: PRESCRIPTION MUSIC PR Say hello to one of The Other Stage artists: IDLES.

The West Holts stage names include the funk duo Black Pumas, legendary roots reggae band Steel Pulse and soul-pop singer Jessie Ware. The West Holts line-up: Jungle Jessie Ware Justice Heilung Masego Nia Archives Danny Brown Black Pumas Balming Tiger Brittany Howard Sugababes Nitin Sawhney Jordan Rakei Asha Puthli Noname Corinne Bailey Rae Steel Pulse Squid Sofia Kourtesis Alogte Oho & His Sounds Of Joy Asha Puthli The Skatelites Jalen Ngonda 47Soul Matthew Halsall The Woodsies Main Stage will have an eclectic mix with the reunited Gossip, former Sonic Youth bassist Kim Gordon, and Canadian popsters Alvvays. Woodsies Main Stage line-up: Jamie XX Gossip James Blake Sampha Sleaford Mods Romy Kim Gordon Declan McKenna Yard Act Arlo Parks Alvvays The Vaccines Fat White Family Blondshell Kenya Grace Soccer Mommy Remi Wolf Mannequin Pussy The K’s Lambrini Girls Newdad High Vis Kneecap Voice Of Baceprot JayaHadADream Woodsies, Tree Stage (Live) line-up: Steve Hillage & Miquette Giraudy performing Rainbow Dome Musick The Orb Ana Roxanne Chloé Slo Mo KMRU Violeta Vicci Klein The Egg Entity Bleep43 Presents: Rrose Konx-Om-Pax Bea Brennan Woodies, Tree Stage (Playback) line-up: Jon Hopkins – ‘RITUAL’ –Immersive Album Listening Experience Steven Wilson – ‘The Harmony Codex’ title track in Quadraphonic Woodsies, Tree Stage (Ambient DJ Sets) line-up: Max Cooper Youth Steve Davis & Kavus Torabi Plaid Fish56Octagon Mixmaster Morris James Burton (Warp Records) Dan Bean

Source: Glastonbury Festival West Holts and Woodsies line-ups.

The Park Stage is hosting among others Irish post-punk Fontaines D.C., English indie-pop band London Grammar, legendary electronic duo Orbital and alternative rock mainstays the Breeders. The Park Stage line-up: Fontaines D.C. Peggy Gou London Grammar King Krule Orbital Ghetts Aurora The Breeders Mount Kimble Dexys Lankum Baxter Dury This Is The Kit Arooj Aftab Mdou Moctar The Mary Wallopers Otoboke Beaver Barry Can’t Swim Bar Italia

Source: Glastonbury Festival Glade Stage and Fields of Avalon line-ups.

The Glade Stage (and Dome) line-up focuses on electronic beats, reggae, dub and disco (Faithless, Fatboy Slim) while Fields of Avalon showcases contemporary, roots and folk music (Frank Turner, a reformed Haircut 100 and Robert and Toyah Fripp). The Glade Stage line-up: Faithless Fatboy Slim Camelphat Groove Armada (DJ) Goldie live Chris Stussy Mall Grab Gok Wan Enzo Siragusa Layla Benitez D:Ream Kolter Carlita Desiree Daniel Avery Kurupt FM Logic1000 Jamz Supernova b2b Yung Singh Nubiyan Twist LTJ Bukem Henge Dan Shake Love Remain Dele Sosimi Afrobeat Experience Don Letts Shy One Afriquoi Zero 7 DJ Session Victim (live) Eva Lazarus (live AV) K Klass Lauren Lo Sung N’famady Kouyaté Liam Bailey An Dannsa Dub Bel Cobain Cassetteboy vs DJ Rubbish Guy.In.Glasses The Glade (Dome) line-up: Chaos In The CBD DJ Tennis b2b Demi Riquisimo Samba Boys (Kettama & Tommy Holohan) Margaret Dygas K Motionz Friction Leon Vynehall Kanine The Orb Mozey Syreeta Kilimanjaro Fish56 Octagon Izco + Liam Bailey (live) Gene On Earth P-Rallel King Of The Beats DJ RapThe Nextmen ft Kiko Bun Effy Laidlaw Keyrah Don Letts Julian Anthony b2b Casey Spillman Charisse C Harry McCanna Ella Knight b2b Jeremy Sylvester Marlie b2b Pach. Just Jam Admnti b2b Jack Ling Melody Carly Wilford T. Jacques Wodda Girls Next Door Natty Lou Wilfy D Yemz Lucy Cook Harri Pepper Keeq Alucidnation Paper Dragon Fields of Avalon line-up: Baby Queen The Bar-Steward Sons Of Val Dominican BC Camplight Billie Marten Caity Baser The Cat Empire Cut Capers The Deep Blue Elles Bailey The Feeling Flyte Frank Turner The Go! Team Haircut 100 Kate Nash Kingfishr Lucy Spraggan Lulu The Magic Numbers New Model Army Old Time Sailors The Scratch Shaznay Lewis Skindred Toyah & Robert

Source: Glastonbury Festival A potpourri of talent can be found at the Acoustic Stage.

The Acoustic Stage has the most genre-defying artists performing, including Tanita Tikaram, Ocean Colour Scene, Judy Collins, Russell Crowe's Indoor Garden Party and the recently confirmed Lulu. Friday The Bootleg Beatles Scouting For Girls Tanita Tikaram Dervish Stornoway Red Hot Chilli Pipers Josh Rouse Angie McMahon John Smith The Burma Saturday Ocean Colour Scene Ralph McTell Russell Crowe’s Indoor Garden Party The Manfreds Albert Lee Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers Paul Casey Jessie Reid Ryan McMullan Jada Star Sunday Gipsy Kings Judy Collins London Community Gospel Choir Songwriters Arc: Chris Difford with Beth Nielsen Chapman, Guy Chambers, Sid Griffin & Jessie Reid Bernard Butler Michele Stodart Grace Petrie ETC Finalist Frankie Archer Toby Lee

Source: Glastonbury Festival Silver Hayes.

From the Glastonbury X account: "Silver Hayes looks to optimism to create change, combining forward-thinking electronic artists across four music stages with positive action, debate, technology & design throughout the field." The Levels line-up: Thursday Dove Dr Banana x Lukas Wigflex Joy Orbison Mia Koden b2b Tash LC OK Williams b2b Tai Lokun Shygirl presents Club Shy Friday Anotr Bonobo (DJ) Charli XCX presents Party Girl I.JORDAN Kelly Lee Owens (DJ) Midland Optimo (Espacio) Romy (DJ) Saturday A For Alpha Alisha b2b Archie Hamilton Ben Hensley Carlita Dan Shake b2b Lovefoxy Eats Everything b2b Groove Armada Jamie Jones Sunday Clipz Dr Dubplate b2b Todd Edwards Girls Don’t Sync Interplanetary Criminal Jyoty x Lil Silva x Sampha (DJ) Sammy Virji Shy FX Lonely Hearts Club line-up: Thursday Dialled In Takeover: Ahadadream b2b Nikki Nair b2b Raji Rags Almass Badat b2b Arthi Gracie T b2b Shivum Sharma Taylah Elaine & Friends: Lady ShakaSonique (DJ) Taylah Elaine Friday Crazy P (live) Eliza Rose (live) Flowerovlove Gorgon City Grace Carter Kojaque SG Lewis b2b TBA Sonny Fodera The Silhouettes Project Saturday Antony Szmierek Blanco Caity Baser Casisdead Charlie Tee b2b Sota Charlotte Plank Emz Friction b2b K Motionz Issey Cross Lord Apex Ragz Originale Wilkinson 20 years of Shogun: Monrroe / Pola & Bryson / Javeon / Emily Marks Sunday Elkka (live) Fat Dog Hak Baker Paranoid London (live) Porij Fuse Takeover: Enzo Siragusa b2b Traumer Lauren Lo Sung Rossi. Assembly line-up: Thursday Dar Disku b2b Nabihah Iqbal Dave Harvey b2b Felix Dickinson Decius (live) Dresden (Ivan Smagghe & Manfredas) Red Laser Disco Sugar Free b2b Fonte Friday Coast 2 Coast (Gene & The Ghost) Fantastic Man b2b Tornado Wallace KT Palms Trax Daytime Takeover: 10 Years Of Rhythm Section Bradley Zero CC:Disco! Chaos In The CBD MLE b2b Jerry Sally C Saturday Amaliah b2b Danielle Chez de Milo b2b Ellie Stokes Craig Richards Unai Trotti Daytime Takeover: Body Movements Faff Gabrielle Kwarteng b2b Shanti Celeste Haai b2b Saoirse Job Jobse

Source: Glastonbury Festival Left Field line-up.

From the Glastonbury X account: "With an election just months away, Left Field returns to Glastonbury 2024 with a line-up of musicians and speakers to help recharge your activism." The Left Field line-up: Bow Anderson Charlotte Church Hank Wangford Noah Lonergan Steve Knightly Jack Jones Trampoline 47Soul Pillow Queens Big Special Calum Bowie Will Valley Seb Lowe Louis Dunford The Lottery Winners Sprints English Teacher The Farm Billy Bragg Billy Nomates Bob Vylan

Source: Glastonbury Festival The Common line-up.

From the Glastonbury Instagram account: "The Common is a space born from our collective imagination, our dreaming and building, of which we are all a part. It comes from a history of reclaiming space in our worlds, on the lands and in our hearts, to be who we are and not what we were told to be, to dance to our own rhythms."

Source: Glastonbury Festival Shangri-La Area.

The Shagri-La area features a brand new venue, Arrivals – Glastonbury's first dedicated South Asian space. Nowhere (Shangri-La) line-up in alphabetical order: 20 Years Of Risky Roadz 25 Years Of Defected Records A.M.CA ÆE Alex Mills Anais Arielle Free Aum B Live 247 Badger Basstripper Booty Bass Camelphat Cash Only Charlie Tee Chinese Daughter Chloé Robinson Chunky Conducta Denham Audio Devolicious Diagnostix Disrupta DJ EZ DJ F--koff DJ Resist DJ Slimzee Don Marshall Dope Ammo Dreps Ellis Dee Ewan McVicar Fonzo Frisco Garöess Gorgon City Hagan Hannah Holland Harley Maxwell Hayley Wallace Jay Carder Jelani Blackman Jimb-tch Jonny Banger Joy (Anonymous) + Friends Kitty Amor Klose One Kurupt FM Lady Shaka LU:RE Matty Chiabi Monroller Ngaio Notion Oblig Oko Oneman Oppidan Paddy Bars Peng Deli Phantom Randall Rio Rivibes Ruff Sqwad Ruggz Sam Divine Savvy B Simula Skeptic Slipmatt Smash Hits Sports Banger Mega Rave Syreeta UKG Special Tash LC Tasha Teenie Weenie Tha First Thai Chi Rosé The Menendez Brothers Turno Uncommon Records & Dope Ammo Records & Moondance WhoKnew Yemz Peace (Shangri-La) line-up: Afriquoi & Friends An Dannsa Dub Bazzookas Bob Vylan Cam Cole Chicha Morada Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club With Nellie Charles & Friends Crew Boss Das Brass Debralee Wells Delilah Bon DJ Chris Tofu & Friends DJ Cue Fizzy Gillespie Fülü Electrobrass Gnawa Blues All Stars Guy.In.Glasses High Fade Kneecap Lambrini Girls Moonchild Sanelly Madame Electrifie Mista Trick New York Brass Band Omega Nebula Raz & Afla She’s Got Brass Stone Cold Hustle The Bhangra All Stars The Scratch Vlure Nomad (Shangri-La) line-up: Aran Cherkez Benzo Big Kani Booty Bass x Popola Cheza Lucini Devolicious Emma Korantema Faff Fixx Garoëss Hazel MirimbaI I Am Fya Indy Rivers Ivicore Lea Lea London Trans+ Pride x The Chateau Mela Sounds MX Race Mya Mehmi Nadine Noor Ngaio Planningtorock Pxssy Palace Ryan Lanji Ryan Lovell Saba Kia Saliah Sippin’ T Travis Alabanza Swana Collective Thai Chi Rosé Platform 23 (Shangri-La) line-up: A Guy Called Gerald AÆE Amanda Angel Mel Architect Back To Mine Takeover Benji B Bianca Oblivion Blanco Brakery Brighter Days Family Chimpo Coco Em DJ Danifox Earthly Measures Eastern Margins Ella Knight Emma Jean-Thackray (DJ set) Fat Tony Gia Fu Gucci Girl Handsome Rob Jpeg Lagoon Femshayma Lil C Lumi x Jex Wang Manuka Honey Mas Que Nada Bros Mina & Bryte Minna-No-Kimochi Miss Mash Moktar Nightmares On Wax (DJ set) Prestige Pak Retro Cassetta Rishi Rosa Pistola Ruben Robinson Samurai Breaks Sarah Story Surusinghe Tina Edwards Village Underground Takeover Winona 10 Years Of Worm Disco Soundsystem Sistxrhood (Shangri-La) line-up: Absolutely Flawless Anju Marie Bexx Brownton Abbey Dex Chait Grodner DJ Ammi DJ Dakilei DJ Flight I Am Fya Jamurai Ladygrey LB Mantra Marla Kether Mela Sounds Misscoteque Purina Alpha + Mica Ray Filar AKA That Ray Sadsugar Sherelle Presents Beautiful (Jungle Edition) Sippin’ T Sista Selecta Tamboi That Ray’s Trans Cabaret Tor Da Force Toya Delazy Vxrgo Arrivals (Shangri-La) line-up: 4resh Almass Badat Angel D’lite Anil Anish Kumar Baalti Bobby Friction Conviktion Dar Disku Daytimers De Silva Dialled In Soundsystem DJ Ritu Gracie T Mamu Manara Nabihah Iqbal Nadī Nikki Nair Papadon Provhat Pxssy Palace Raji Rags Shir.In Shivum Sharma Vedic Roots Soundsystem YourBoyKiran Zeemuffin

Source: Glastonbury Festival Line-ups for the Kidzfield area and the Theatre & Circus area.

The entire lineup and details on all areas, stages and events for Glastonbury 2024 can be found on their official website. The BBC will also have a live webcam running when the festival gets going and that can be found here.

