Glastonbury 2024: More Details, More Stages, More Music at Worthy Farm

The BBC will also have a live webcam running when the festival gets underway.

qglastoposter
Source: Glastonbury Festival

The festival will feature headliners ranging from Dua Lipa to Shania Twain.

Glastonbury 2024 is just around the corner, running June 26 – 30 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset. And with the lineups for the various stages now available, it's not too early to get to planning.

qpjharveyparisoctober
Source: Spread Pictures / MEGA

PJ Harvey will be on the Pyramid Stage.

Unfortunately, if you don't have your tickets already, you may be out of luck. As festival organizer Emily Eavis noted in early April on Instagram: "We had our highest percentage of ticket balances paid ever!" The resale on April 21 sold out in 20 minutes.

The lineups for the split stages have been finalized, with set times to be announced in the last days of May or the first days of June. The Pyramid Stage will feature the heavy-hitters in the lineup, including SZA, Coldplay and Dua Lipa. The festival is also introducing an entirely new stage, named Arrivals, which will be dedicated to South Asian artists.

qshaniatwainpre grammyarrivalfebruary
Source: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Get ready for the Glastonbury debut of Shania Twain.

Shania Twain will be in the coveted legends slot on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, June 30. At the announcement on March 14, Twain posted on X (formerly Twitter) that performing at Glastonbury was "another jewel in [her] crown." This will be her Glastonbury debut. Her last release, Queen of Me topped the U.K. Official Charts in February 2023.

The Pyramid Stage line-up:

Dua Lipa

Coldplay

SZA

Shania Twain

LCD Soundsystem

Little Simz

Burna Boy

PJ Harvey

Cyndi Lauper

Michael Kiwanuka

Janelle Monae

SEVENTEEN

Paul Heaton

Keane

Paloma Faith

Olivia Dean

Ayra Starr

qglastonbury
Source: CR4/WENN

Glastonbury sunset over Worthy Farm.

The Other Stage will be chock full of wide-ranging genres this year, with Official Chart toppers IDLES, the National, Latin Grammy award-winning Camila Cabello and Canadian pop-punk rocker Avril Lavigne.

The Other Stage line-up:

IDLES

Disclosure

The National

D-Block Europe

The Streets

Two Door Cinema Club

Anne-Marie

Camila Cabello

Avril Lavigne

Bombay Bicycle Club

Bloc Party

The Last Dinner Party

Nothing But Thieves

Confidence Man

Headie One

qidlespressphoto
Source: PRESCRIPTION MUSIC PR

Say hello to one of The Other Stage artists: IDLES.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

The West Holts stage names include the funk duo Black Pumas, legendary roots reggae band Steel Pulse and soul-pop singer Jessie Ware.

The West Holts line-up:

Jungle

Jessie Ware

Justice

Heilung

Masego

Nia Archives

Danny Brown

Black Pumas

Balming Tiger

Brittany Howard

Sugababes

Nitin Sawhney

Jordan Rakei

Asha Puthli

Noname

Corinne Bailey Rae

Steel Pulse

Squid

Sofia Kourtesis

Alogte Oho & His Sounds Of Joy

Asha Puthli

The Skatelites

Jalen Ngonda

47Soul

Matthew Halsall

The Woodsies Main Stage will have an eclectic mix with the reunited Gossip, former Sonic Youth bassist Kim Gordon, and Canadian popsters Alvvays.

Woodsies Main Stage line-up:

Jamie XX

Gossip

James Blake

Sampha

Sleaford Mods

Romy

Kim Gordon

Declan McKenna

Yard Act

Arlo Parks

Alvvays

The Vaccines

Fat White Family

Blondshell

Kenya Grace

Soccer Mommy

Remi Wolf

Mannequin Pussy

The K’s

Lambrini Girls

Newdad

High Vis

Kneecap

Voice Of Baceprot

JayaHadADream

Woodsies, Tree Stage (Live) line-up:

Steve Hillage & Miquette Giraudy performing Rainbow Dome Musick

The Orb

Ana Roxanne

Chloé Slo Mo

KMRU

Violeta Vicci

Klein

The Egg

Entity

Bleep43 Presents: Rrose

Konx-Om-Pax

Bea Brennan

Woodies, Tree Stage (Playback) line-up:

Jon Hopkins – ‘RITUAL’ –Immersive Album Listening Experience

Steven Wilson – ‘The Harmony Codex’ title track in Quadraphonic

Woodsies, Tree Stage (Ambient DJ Sets) line-up:

Max Cooper

Youth

Steve Davis & Kavus Torabi

Plaid

Fish56Octagon

Mixmaster Morris

James Burton (Warp Records)

Dan Bean

qwestholtswoodiesstagepostersglasto
Source: Glastonbury Festival

West Holts and Woodsies line-ups.

The Park Stage is hosting among others Irish post-punk Fontaines D.C., English indie-pop band London Grammar, legendary electronic duo Orbital and alternative rock mainstays the Breeders.

The Park Stage line-up:

Fontaines D.C.

Peggy Gou

London Grammar

King Krule

Orbital

Ghetts

Aurora

The Breeders

Mount Kimble

Dexys

Lankum

Baxter Dury

This Is The Kit

Arooj Aftab

Mdou Moctar

The Mary Wallopers

Otoboke Beaver

Barry Can’t Swim

Bar Italia

qglastogladesfieldsofavalon
Source: Glastonbury Festival

Glade Stage and Fields of Avalon line-ups.

The Glade Stage (and Dome) line-up focuses on electronic beats, reggae, dub and disco (Faithless, Fatboy Slim) while Fields of Avalon showcases contemporary, roots and folk music (Frank Turner, a reformed Haircut 100 and Robert and Toyah Fripp).

The Glade Stage line-up:

Faithless

Fatboy Slim

Camelphat

Groove Armada (DJ)

Goldie live

Chris Stussy

Mall Grab

Gok Wan

Enzo Siragusa

Layla Benitez

D:Ream

Kolter

Carlita

Desiree

Daniel Avery

Kurupt FM

Logic1000

Jamz Supernova b2b Yung Singh

Nubiyan Twist

LTJ Bukem

Henge

Dan Shake

Love Remain

Dele Sosimi Afrobeat Experience

Don Letts

Shy One

Afriquoi

Zero 7 DJ

Session Victim (live)

Eva Lazarus (live AV)

K Klass

Lauren Lo Sung

N’famady Kouyaté

Liam Bailey

An Dannsa Dub

Bel Cobain

Cassetteboy vs DJ Rubbish

Guy.In.Glasses

The Glade (Dome) line-up:

Chaos In The CBD

DJ Tennis b2b Demi Riquisimo

Samba Boys (Kettama & Tommy Holohan)

Margaret Dygas

K Motionz

Friction

Leon Vynehall

Kanine

The Orb

Mozey

Syreeta

Kilimanjaro

Fish56

Octagon

Izco + Liam Bailey (live)

Gene On Earth

P-Rallel

King Of The Beats

DJ RapThe Nextmen ft Kiko Bun

Effy

Laidlaw

Keyrah

Don Letts

Julian Anthony b2b Casey Spillman

Charisse C

Harry McCanna

Ella Knight b2b Jeremy Sylvester

Marlie b2b Pach.

Just Jam

Admnti b2b Jack Ling

Melody

Carly Wilford

T. Jacques

Wodda

Girls Next Door

Natty Lou

Wilfy D

Yemz

Lucy Cook

Harri Pepper

Keeq

Alucidnation

Paper Dragon

Fields of Avalon line-up:

Baby Queen

The Bar-Steward Sons Of Val Dominican

BC Camplight

Billie Marten

Caity Baser

The Cat Empire

Cut Capers

The Deep Blue

Elles Bailey

The Feeling

Flyte

Frank Turner

The Go! Team

Haircut 100

Kate Nash

Kingfishr

Lucy Spraggan

Lulu

The Magic Numbers

New Model Army

Old Time Sailors

The Scratch

Shaznay Lewis

Skindred

Toyah & Robert

qacousticstageglasto
Source: Glastonbury Festival

A potpourri of talent can be found at the Acoustic Stage.

The Acoustic Stage has the most genre-defying artists performing, including Tanita Tikaram, Ocean Colour Scene, Judy Collins, Russell Crowe's Indoor Garden Party and the recently confirmed Lulu.

Friday

The Bootleg Beatles

Scouting For Girls

Tanita Tikaram

Dervish

Stornoway

Red Hot Chilli Pipers

Josh Rouse

Angie McMahon

John Smith

The Burma

Saturday

Ocean Colour Scene

Ralph McTell

Russell Crowe’s Indoor Garden Party

The Manfreds

Albert Lee

Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers

Paul Casey

Jessie Reid

Ryan McMullan

Jada Star

Sunday

Gipsy Kings

Judy Collins

London Community Gospel Choir

Songwriters Arc: Chris Difford with Beth Nielsen Chapman, Guy Chambers, Sid Griffin & Jessie Reid

Bernard Butler

Michele Stodart

Grace Petrie

ETC Finalist

Frankie Archer

Toby Lee

qsilverhayesglastonbury
Source: Glastonbury Festival

Silver Hayes.

From the Glastonbury X account: "Silver Hayes looks to optimism to create change, combining forward-thinking electronic artists across four music stages with positive action, debate, technology & design throughout the field."

The Levels line-up:

Thursday

Dove

Dr Banana x Lukas Wigflex

Joy Orbison

Mia Koden b2b Tash LC

OK Williams b2b Tai Lokun

Shygirl presents Club Shy

Friday

Anotr

Bonobo (DJ)

Charli XCX presents Party Girl

I.JORDAN

Kelly Lee Owens (DJ)

Midland

Optimo (Espacio)

Romy (DJ)

Saturday

A For Alpha

Alisha b2b Archie Hamilton

Ben Hensley

Carlita

Dan Shake b2b Lovefoxy

Eats Everything b2b Groove Armada

Jamie Jones

Sunday

Clipz

Dr Dubplate b2b Todd Edwards

Girls Don’t Sync

Interplanetary Criminal

Jyoty x Lil Silva x Sampha (DJ)

Sammy Virji

Shy FX

Lonely Hearts Club line-up:

Thursday

Dialled In Takeover:

Ahadadream b2b Nikki Nair b2b Raji Rags

Almass Badat b2b Arthi

Gracie T b2b Shivum Sharma

Taylah Elaine & Friends:

Lady ShakaSonique (DJ)

Taylah Elaine

Friday

Crazy P (live)

Eliza Rose (live)

Flowerovlove

Gorgon City

Grace Carter

Kojaque

SG Lewis b2b TBA

Sonny Fodera

The Silhouettes Project

Saturday

Antony Szmierek

Blanco

Caity Baser

Casisdead

Charlie Tee b2b Sota

Charlotte Plank

Emz

Friction b2b K Motionz

Issey Cross

Lord Apex

Ragz Originale

Wilkinson

20 years of Shogun: Monrroe / Pola & Bryson / Javeon / Emily Marks

Sunday

Elkka (live)

Fat Dog

Hak Baker

Paranoid London (live)

Porij

Fuse Takeover:

Enzo Siragusa b2b Traumer

Lauren Lo Sung

Rossi.

Assembly line-up:

Thursday

Dar Disku b2b Nabihah Iqbal

Dave Harvey b2b Felix Dickinson

Decius (live)

Dresden (Ivan Smagghe & Manfredas)

Red Laser Disco

Sugar Free b2b Fonte

Friday

Coast 2 Coast (Gene & The Ghost)

Fantastic Man b2b Tornado Wallace

KT

Palms Trax

Daytime Takeover: 10 Years Of Rhythm Section

Bradley Zero

CC:Disco!

Chaos In The CBD

MLE b2b Jerry

Sally C

Saturday

Amaliah b2b Danielle

Chez de Milo b2b Ellie Stokes

Craig Richards

Unai Trotti

Daytime Takeover: Body Movements

Faff

Gabrielle Kwarteng b2b Shanti Celeste

Haai b2b Saoirse

Job Jobse

qleftfieldglastonbury
Source: Glastonbury Festival

Left Field line-up.

From the Glastonbury X account: "With an election just months away, Left Field returns to Glastonbury 2024 with a line-up of musicians and speakers to help recharge your activism."

The Left Field line-up:

Bow Anderson

Charlotte Church

Hank Wangford

Noah Lonergan

Steve Knightly

Jack Jones

Trampoline

47Soul

Pillow Queens

Big Special

Calum Bowie

Will Valley

Seb Lowe

Louis Dunford

The Lottery Winners

Sprints

English Teacher

The Farm

Billy Bragg

Billy Nomates

Bob Vylan

qthecommonglastonbury
Source: Glastonbury Festival

The Common line-up.

From the Glastonbury Instagram account: "The Common is a space born from our collective imagination, our dreaming and building, of which we are all a part. It comes from a history of reclaiming space in our worlds, on the lands and in our hearts, to be who we are and not what we were told to be, to dance to our own rhythms."

qshangrilaglastonbury
Source: Glastonbury Festival

Shangri-La Area.

The Shagri-La area features a brand new venue, Arrivals – Glastonbury's first dedicated South Asian space.

Nowhere (Shangri-La) line-up in alphabetical order:

20 Years Of Risky Roadz

25 Years Of Defected Records

A.M.CA

ÆE

Alex Mills

Anais

Arielle Free

Aum

B Live 247

Badger

Basstripper

Booty Bass

Camelphat

Cash Only

Charlie Tee

Chinese Daughter

Chloé Robinson

Chunky

Conducta

Denham Audio

Devolicious

Diagnostix

Disrupta

DJ EZ

DJ F--koff

DJ Resist

DJ Slimzee

Don Marshall

Dope Ammo

Dreps

Ellis Dee

Ewan McVicar

Fonzo

Frisco

Garöess

Gorgon City

Hagan

Hannah Holland

Harley Maxwell

Hayley Wallace

Jay Carder

Jelani Blackman

Jimb-tch

Jonny Banger

Joy (Anonymous) + Friends

Kitty Amor

Klose One

Kurupt FM

Lady Shaka

LU:RE

Matty Chiabi

Monroller

Ngaio

Notion

Oblig

Oko

Oneman

Oppidan

Paddy Bars

Peng Deli

Phantom

Randall

Rio

Rivibes

Ruff Sqwad

Ruggz

Sam Divine

Savvy B

Simula

Skeptic

Slipmatt

Smash Hits

Sports Banger Mega Rave

Syreeta UKG Special

Tash LC

Tasha

Teenie Weenie

Tha First

Thai Chi Rosé

The Menendez Brothers

Turno

Uncommon Records & Dope Ammo Records & Moondance

WhoKnew

Yemz

Peace (Shangri-La) line-up:

Afriquoi & Friends

An Dannsa Dub

Bazzookas

Bob Vylan

Cam Cole

Chicha Morada

Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club

With Nellie Charles & Friends

Crew Boss

Das Brass

Debralee Wells

Delilah Bon

DJ Chris Tofu & Friends

DJ Cue

Fizzy Gillespie

Fülü Electrobrass

Gnawa Blues All Stars

Guy.In.Glasses

High Fade

Kneecap

Lambrini Girls

Moonchild Sanelly

Madame Electrifie

Mista Trick

New York Brass Band

Omega Nebula

Raz & Afla

She’s Got Brass

Stone Cold Hustle

The Bhangra All Stars

The Scratch

Vlure

Nomad (Shangri-La) line-up:

Aran Cherkez

Benzo

Big Kani

Booty Bass x Popola

Cheza Lucini

Devolicious

Emma Korantema

Faff

Fixx

Garoëss

Hazel MirimbaI

I Am Fya

Indy Rivers

Ivicore

Lea Lea

London Trans+ Pride x The Chateau

Mela Sounds

MX Race

Mya Mehmi

Nadine Noor

Ngaio

Planningtorock

Pxssy Palace

Ryan Lanji

Ryan Lovell

Saba Kia

Saliah

Sippin’ T

Travis Alabanza

Swana Collective

Thai Chi Rosé

Platform 23 (Shangri-La) line-up:

A Guy Called Gerald

AÆE

Amanda

Angel Mel

Architect

Back To Mine Takeover

Benji B

Bianca Oblivion

Blanco

Brakery

Brighter Days Family

Chimpo

Coco Em

DJ Danifox

Earthly Measures

Eastern Margins

Ella Knight

Emma Jean-Thackray (DJ set)

Fat Tony

Gia Fu

Gucci Girl

Handsome Rob

Jpeg

Lagoon Femshayma

Lil C

Lumi x Jex Wang

Manuka Honey

Mas Que Nada Bros

Mina & Bryte

Minna-No-Kimochi

Miss Mash

Moktar

Nightmares On Wax (DJ set)

Prestige Pak

Retro Cassetta

Rishi

Rosa Pistola

Ruben Robinson

Samurai Breaks

Sarah Story

Surusinghe

Tina Edwards

Village Underground Takeover

Winona

10 Years Of Worm Disco Soundsystem

Sistxrhood (Shangri-La) line-up:

Absolutely Flawless

Anju Marie

Bexx

Brownton Abbey

Dex Chait Grodner

DJ Ammi

DJ Dakilei

DJ Flight

I Am Fya

Jamurai

Ladygrey

LB

Mantra

Marla Kether

Mela Sounds

Misscoteque

Purina Alpha + Mica

Ray Filar AKA That Ray

Sadsugar

Sherelle Presents Beautiful (Jungle Edition)

Sippin’ T

Sista Selecta

Tamboi

That Ray’s Trans Cabaret

Tor Da Force

Toya Delazy

Vxrgo

Arrivals (Shangri-La) line-up:

4resh

Almass Badat

Angel D’lite

Anil

Anish Kumar

Baalti

Bobby Friction

Conviktion

Dar Disku

Daytimers

De Silva

Dialled In Soundsystem

DJ Ritu

Gracie T

Mamu

Manara

Nabihah Iqbal

Nadī

Nikki Nair

Papadon

Provhat

Pxssy Palace

Raji Rags

Shir.In

Shivum Sharma

Vedic Roots Soundsystem

YourBoyKiran

Zeemuffin

qkidzfield theatrecircusglastonbury
Source: Glastonbury Festival

Line-ups for the Kidzfield area and the Theatre & Circus area.

The entire lineup and details on all areas, stages and events for Glastonbury 2024 can be found on their official website. The BBC will also have a live webcam running when the festival gets going and that can be found here.

