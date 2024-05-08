Glastonbury 2024: More Details, More Stages, More Music at Worthy Farm

Glastonbury 2024 is just around the corner, running June 26 – 30 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset. And with the lineups for the various stages now available, it's not too early to get to planning.
Unfortunately, if you don't have your tickets already, you may be out of luck. As festival organizer Emily Eavis noted in early April on Instagram: "We had our highest percentage of ticket balances paid ever!" The resale on April 21 sold out in 20 minutes.
The lineups for the split stages have been finalized, with set times to be announced in the last days of May or the first days of June. The Pyramid Stage will feature the heavy-hitters in the lineup, including SZA, Coldplay and Dua Lipa. The festival is also introducing an entirely new stage, named Arrivals, which will be dedicated to South Asian artists.
Shania Twain will be in the coveted legends slot on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, June 30. At the announcement on March 14, Twain posted on X (formerly Twitter) that performing at Glastonbury was "another jewel in [her] crown." This will be her Glastonbury debut. Her last release, Queen of Me topped the U.K. Official Charts in February 2023.
The Pyramid Stage line-up:
Dua Lipa
Coldplay
SZA
Shania Twain
LCD Soundsystem
Little Simz
Burna Boy
PJ Harvey
Cyndi Lauper
Michael Kiwanuka
Janelle Monae
SEVENTEEN
Paul Heaton
Keane
Paloma Faith
Olivia Dean
Ayra Starr
The Other Stage will be chock full of wide-ranging genres this year, with Official Chart toppers IDLES, the National, Latin Grammy award-winning Camila Cabello and Canadian pop-punk rocker Avril Lavigne.
The Other Stage line-up:
IDLES
Disclosure
The National
D-Block Europe
The Streets
Two Door Cinema Club
Anne-Marie
Camila Cabello
Avril Lavigne
Bombay Bicycle Club
Bloc Party
The Last Dinner Party
Nothing But Thieves
Confidence Man
Headie One
The West Holts stage names include the funk duo Black Pumas, legendary roots reggae band Steel Pulse and soul-pop singer Jessie Ware.
The West Holts line-up:
Jungle
Jessie Ware
Justice
Heilung
Masego
Nia Archives
Danny Brown
Black Pumas
Balming Tiger
Brittany Howard
Sugababes
Nitin Sawhney
Jordan Rakei
Asha Puthli
Noname
Corinne Bailey Rae
Steel Pulse
Squid
Sofia Kourtesis
Alogte Oho & His Sounds Of Joy
The Skatelites
Jalen Ngonda
47Soul
Matthew Halsall
The Woodsies Main Stage will have an eclectic mix with the reunited Gossip, former Sonic Youth bassist Kim Gordon, and Canadian popsters Alvvays.
Woodsies Main Stage line-up:
Jamie XX
Gossip
James Blake
Sampha
Sleaford Mods
Romy
Kim Gordon
Declan McKenna
Yard Act
Arlo Parks
Alvvays
The Vaccines
Fat White Family
Blondshell
Kenya Grace
Soccer Mommy
Remi Wolf
Mannequin Pussy
The K’s
Lambrini Girls
Newdad
High Vis
Kneecap
Voice Of Baceprot
JayaHadADream
Woodsies, Tree Stage (Live) line-up:
Steve Hillage & Miquette Giraudy performing Rainbow Dome Musick
The Orb
Ana Roxanne
Chloé Slo Mo
KMRU
Violeta Vicci
Klein
The Egg
Entity
Bleep43 Presents: Rrose
Konx-Om-Pax
Bea Brennan
Woodies, Tree Stage (Playback) line-up:
Jon Hopkins – ‘RITUAL’ –Immersive Album Listening Experience
Steven Wilson – ‘The Harmony Codex’ title track in Quadraphonic
Woodsies, Tree Stage (Ambient DJ Sets) line-up:
Max Cooper
Youth
Steve Davis & Kavus Torabi
Plaid
Fish56Octagon
Mixmaster Morris
James Burton (Warp Records)
Dan Bean
The Park Stage is hosting among others Irish post-punk Fontaines D.C., English indie-pop band London Grammar, legendary electronic duo Orbital and alternative rock mainstays the Breeders.
The Park Stage line-up:
Fontaines D.C.
Peggy Gou
London Grammar
King Krule
Orbital
Ghetts
Aurora
The Breeders
Mount Kimble
Dexys
Lankum
Baxter Dury
This Is The Kit
Arooj Aftab
Mdou Moctar
The Mary Wallopers
Otoboke Beaver
Barry Can’t Swim
Bar Italia
The Glade Stage (and Dome) line-up focuses on electronic beats, reggae, dub and disco (Faithless, Fatboy Slim) while Fields of Avalon showcases contemporary, roots and folk music (Frank Turner, a reformed Haircut 100 and Robert and Toyah Fripp).
The Glade Stage line-up:
Faithless
Fatboy Slim
Camelphat
Groove Armada (DJ)
Goldie live
Chris Stussy
Mall Grab
Gok Wan
Enzo Siragusa
Layla Benitez
D:Ream
Kolter
Carlita
Desiree
Daniel Avery
Kurupt FM
Logic1000
Jamz Supernova b2b Yung Singh
Nubiyan Twist
LTJ Bukem
Henge
Dan Shake
Love Remain
Dele Sosimi Afrobeat Experience
Don Letts
Shy One
Afriquoi
Zero 7 DJ
Session Victim (live)
Eva Lazarus (live AV)
K Klass
Lauren Lo Sung
N’famady Kouyaté
Liam Bailey
An Dannsa Dub
Bel Cobain
Cassetteboy vs DJ Rubbish
Guy.In.Glasses
The Glade (Dome) line-up:
Chaos In The CBD
DJ Tennis b2b Demi Riquisimo
Samba Boys (Kettama & Tommy Holohan)
Margaret Dygas
K Motionz
Friction
Leon Vynehall
Kanine
The Orb
Mozey
Syreeta
Kilimanjaro
Fish56
Octagon
Izco + Liam Bailey (live)
Gene On Earth
P-Rallel
King Of The Beats
DJ RapThe Nextmen ft Kiko Bun
Effy
Laidlaw
Keyrah
Don Letts
Julian Anthony b2b Casey Spillman
Charisse C
Harry McCanna
Ella Knight b2b Jeremy Sylvester
Marlie b2b Pach.
Just Jam
Admnti b2b Jack Ling
Melody
Carly Wilford
T. Jacques
Wodda
Girls Next Door
Natty Lou
Wilfy D
Yemz
Lucy Cook
Harri Pepper
Keeq
Alucidnation
Paper Dragon
Fields of Avalon line-up:
Baby Queen
The Bar-Steward Sons Of Val Dominican
BC Camplight
Billie Marten
Caity Baser
The Cat Empire
Cut Capers
The Deep Blue
Elles Bailey
The Feeling
Flyte
Frank Turner
The Go! Team
Haircut 100
Kate Nash
Kingfishr
Lucy Spraggan
Lulu
The Magic Numbers
New Model Army
Old Time Sailors
The Scratch
Shaznay Lewis
Skindred
Toyah & Robert
The Acoustic Stage has the most genre-defying artists performing, including Tanita Tikaram, Ocean Colour Scene, Judy Collins, Russell Crowe's Indoor Garden Party and the recently confirmed Lulu.
Friday
The Bootleg Beatles
Scouting For Girls
Tanita Tikaram
Dervish
Stornoway
Red Hot Chilli Pipers
Josh Rouse
Angie McMahon
John Smith
The Burma
Saturday
Ocean Colour Scene
Ralph McTell
Russell Crowe’s Indoor Garden Party
The Manfreds
Albert Lee
Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers
Paul Casey
Jessie Reid
Ryan McMullan
Jada Star
Sunday
Gipsy Kings
Judy Collins
London Community Gospel Choir
Songwriters Arc: Chris Difford with Beth Nielsen Chapman, Guy Chambers, Sid Griffin & Jessie Reid
Bernard Butler
Michele Stodart
Grace Petrie
ETC Finalist
Frankie Archer
Toby Lee
From the Glastonbury X account: "Silver Hayes looks to optimism to create change, combining forward-thinking electronic artists across four music stages with positive action, debate, technology & design throughout the field."
The Levels line-up:
Thursday
Dove
Dr Banana x Lukas Wigflex
Joy Orbison
Mia Koden b2b Tash LC
OK Williams b2b Tai Lokun
Shygirl presents Club Shy
Friday
Anotr
Bonobo (DJ)
Charli XCX presents Party Girl
I.JORDAN
Kelly Lee Owens (DJ)
Midland
Optimo (Espacio)
Romy (DJ)
Saturday
A For Alpha
Alisha b2b Archie Hamilton
Ben Hensley
Carlita
Dan Shake b2b Lovefoxy
Eats Everything b2b Groove Armada
Jamie Jones
Sunday
Clipz
Dr Dubplate b2b Todd Edwards
Girls Don’t Sync
Interplanetary Criminal
Jyoty x Lil Silva x Sampha (DJ)
Sammy Virji
Shy FX
Lonely Hearts Club line-up:
Thursday
Dialled In Takeover:
Ahadadream b2b Nikki Nair b2b Raji Rags
Almass Badat b2b Arthi
Gracie T b2b Shivum Sharma
Taylah Elaine & Friends:
Lady ShakaSonique (DJ)
Taylah Elaine
Friday
Crazy P (live)
Eliza Rose (live)
Flowerovlove
Gorgon City
Grace Carter
Kojaque
SG Lewis b2b TBA
Sonny Fodera
The Silhouettes Project
Saturday
Antony Szmierek
Blanco
Caity Baser
Casisdead
Charlie Tee b2b Sota
Charlotte Plank
Emz
Friction b2b K Motionz
Issey Cross
Lord Apex
Ragz Originale
Wilkinson
20 years of Shogun: Monrroe / Pola & Bryson / Javeon / Emily Marks
Sunday
Elkka (live)
Fat Dog
Hak Baker
Paranoid London (live)
Porij
Fuse Takeover:
Enzo Siragusa b2b Traumer
Lauren Lo Sung
Rossi.
Assembly line-up:
Thursday
Dar Disku b2b Nabihah Iqbal
Dave Harvey b2b Felix Dickinson
Decius (live)
Dresden (Ivan Smagghe & Manfredas)
Red Laser Disco
Sugar Free b2b Fonte
Friday
Coast 2 Coast (Gene & The Ghost)
Fantastic Man b2b Tornado Wallace
KT
Palms Trax
Daytime Takeover: 10 Years Of Rhythm Section
Bradley Zero
CC:Disco!
Chaos In The CBD
MLE b2b Jerry
Sally C
Saturday
Amaliah b2b Danielle
Chez de Milo b2b Ellie Stokes
Craig Richards
Unai Trotti
Daytime Takeover: Body Movements
Faff
Gabrielle Kwarteng b2b Shanti Celeste
Haai b2b Saoirse
Job Jobse
From the Glastonbury X account: "With an election just months away, Left Field returns to Glastonbury 2024 with a line-up of musicians and speakers to help recharge your activism."
The Left Field line-up:
Bow Anderson
Charlotte Church
Hank Wangford
Noah Lonergan
Steve Knightly
Jack Jones
Trampoline
47Soul
Pillow Queens
Big Special
Calum Bowie
Will Valley
Seb Lowe
Louis Dunford
The Lottery Winners
Sprints
English Teacher
The Farm
Billy Bragg
Billy Nomates
Bob Vylan
From the Glastonbury Instagram account: "The Common is a space born from our collective imagination, our dreaming and building, of which we are all a part. It comes from a history of reclaiming space in our worlds, on the lands and in our hearts, to be who we are and not what we were told to be, to dance to our own rhythms."
The Shagri-La area features a brand new venue, Arrivals – Glastonbury's first dedicated South Asian space.
Nowhere (Shangri-La) line-up in alphabetical order:
20 Years Of Risky Roadz
25 Years Of Defected Records
A.M.CA
ÆE
Alex Mills
Anais
Arielle Free
Aum
B Live 247
Badger
Basstripper
Booty Bass
Camelphat
Cash Only
Charlie Tee
Chinese Daughter
Chloé Robinson
Chunky
Conducta
Denham Audio
Devolicious
Diagnostix
Disrupta
DJ EZ
DJ F--koff
DJ Resist
DJ Slimzee
Don Marshall
Dope Ammo
Dreps
Ellis Dee
Ewan McVicar
Fonzo
Frisco
Garöess
Gorgon City
Hagan
Hannah Holland
Harley Maxwell
Hayley Wallace
Jay Carder
Jelani Blackman
Jimb-tch
Jonny Banger
Joy (Anonymous) + Friends
Kitty Amor
Klose One
Kurupt FM
Lady Shaka
LU:RE
Matty Chiabi
Monroller
Ngaio
Notion
Oblig
Oko
Oneman
Oppidan
Paddy Bars
Peng Deli
Phantom
Randall
Rio
Rivibes
Ruff Sqwad
Ruggz
Sam Divine
Savvy B
Simula
Skeptic
Slipmatt
Smash Hits
Sports Banger Mega Rave
Syreeta UKG Special
Tash LC
Tasha
Teenie Weenie
Tha First
Thai Chi Rosé
The Menendez Brothers
Turno
Uncommon Records & Dope Ammo Records & Moondance
WhoKnew
Yemz
Peace (Shangri-La) line-up:
Afriquoi & Friends
An Dannsa Dub
Bazzookas
Bob Vylan
Cam Cole
Chicha Morada
Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club
With Nellie Charles & Friends
Crew Boss
Das Brass
Debralee Wells
Delilah Bon
DJ Chris Tofu & Friends
DJ Cue
Fizzy Gillespie
Fülü Electrobrass
Gnawa Blues All Stars
Guy.In.Glasses
High Fade
Kneecap
Lambrini Girls
Moonchild Sanelly
Madame Electrifie
Mista Trick
New York Brass Band
Omega Nebula
Raz & Afla
She’s Got Brass
Stone Cold Hustle
The Bhangra All Stars
The Scratch
Vlure
Nomad (Shangri-La) line-up:
Aran Cherkez
Benzo
Big Kani
Booty Bass x Popola
Cheza Lucini
Devolicious
Emma Korantema
Faff
Fixx
Garoëss
Hazel MirimbaI
I Am Fya
Indy Rivers
Ivicore
Lea Lea
London Trans+ Pride x The Chateau
Mela Sounds
MX Race
Mya Mehmi
Nadine Noor
Ngaio
Planningtorock
Pxssy Palace
Ryan Lanji
Ryan Lovell
Saba Kia
Saliah
Sippin’ T
Travis Alabanza
Swana Collective
Thai Chi Rosé
Platform 23 (Shangri-La) line-up:
A Guy Called Gerald
AÆE
Amanda
Angel Mel
Architect
Back To Mine Takeover
Benji B
Bianca Oblivion
Blanco
Brakery
Brighter Days Family
Chimpo
Coco Em
DJ Danifox
Earthly Measures
Eastern Margins
Ella Knight
Emma Jean-Thackray (DJ set)
Fat Tony
Gia Fu
Gucci Girl
Handsome Rob
Jpeg
Lagoon Femshayma
Lil C
Lumi x Jex Wang
Manuka Honey
Mas Que Nada Bros
Mina & Bryte
Minna-No-Kimochi
Miss Mash
Moktar
Nightmares On Wax (DJ set)
Prestige Pak
Retro Cassetta
Rishi
Rosa Pistola
Ruben Robinson
Samurai Breaks
Sarah Story
Surusinghe
Tina Edwards
Village Underground Takeover
Winona
10 Years Of Worm Disco Soundsystem
Sistxrhood (Shangri-La) line-up:
Absolutely Flawless
Anju Marie
Bexx
Brownton Abbey
Dex Chait Grodner
DJ Ammi
DJ Dakilei
DJ Flight
I Am Fya
Jamurai
Ladygrey
LB
Mantra
Marla Kether
Mela Sounds
Misscoteque
Purina Alpha + Mica
Ray Filar AKA That Ray
Sadsugar
Sherelle Presents Beautiful (Jungle Edition)
Sippin’ T
Sista Selecta
Tamboi
That Ray’s Trans Cabaret
Tor Da Force
Toya Delazy
Vxrgo
Arrivals (Shangri-La) line-up:
4resh
Almass Badat
Angel D’lite
Anil
Anish Kumar
Baalti
Bobby Friction
Conviktion
Dar Disku
Daytimers
De Silva
Dialled In Soundsystem
DJ Ritu
Gracie T
Mamu
Manara
Nabihah Iqbal
Nadī
Nikki Nair
Papadon
Provhat
Pxssy Palace
Raji Rags
Shir.In
Shivum Sharma
Vedic Roots Soundsystem
YourBoyKiran
Zeemuffin
The entire lineup and details on all areas, stages and events for Glastonbury 2024 can be found on their official website. The BBC will also have a live webcam running when the festival gets going and that can be found here.