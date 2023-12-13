Updated Version of Brian Jonestown Massacre and Dandy Warhols Doc 'DIG!' to Premiere at Sundance

An updated version of DIG!, the iconic documentary about the Brian Jonestown Massacre and the Dandy Warhols, will be shown at the Sundance Film Festival next month. The premiere is slated to come 20 years and one day after the original movie's release. The film, directed by Ondi Timoner and shot over the course of seven years, follows the hot and cold relationship between members of the two psychedelic rock bands during the 1990s and 2000s. They began as close friends, but developed an intense rivalry over the course of the movie.

Source: MEGA The original version of the film about the Brian Jonestown Massacre and the Dandy Warhols won the Grand Jury Prize back in 2004.

The new cut, dubbed DIG! XX, contains 40 minutes of previously unseen footage that brings the story up to the present day, according to a press release shared by both bands. (Timoner and crew shot 2500 hours of footage.) "Through their loves and obsessions, gigs and recordings, arrests and death threats, uppers and downers, and ultimately to their chance at a piece of the profit-driven music business, they stage a self-proclaimed revolution in the music industry," the release says. The original film won Sundance's Grand Jury Prize after its debut in 2004, going on to a successful theatrical release that attracted plenty of attention for both bands. But since its release, Courtney Taylor of the Dandy Warhols and Anton Newcombe of BJM have both spoken out about how they believe the film was an inaccurate portrayal that focused too much on interpersonal drama and not enough on the music.

Members of BJM provided additional narration for the new film. The fact that The Dandy Warhols shared the release, as well, could indicate both groups are happy with the new cut. Many fans are excited to see the updated documentary. "The film is absolutely enthralling," one commenter said below the Dandy Warhols' post. "Best music doc I’ve ever seen. The way it’s shot, the way it’s told. Brilliant," said another.

Source: MEGA The new cut will debut exactly 20 years and one day after the original documentary was first shown at Sundance.

The commenters below BJM's post shared some strong opinions. "Pro tip: Don’t show this film to people BEFORE they’ve listened to BJM!" one said. "Re release the commentary that both bands did for the DVD," another said. "(I) can’t find that anywhere and it brought a better perspective [than] just watching the movie." Others referenced the on-stage fight between Newcombe and BJM guitarist Ryan Van Kriedt last month in Australia. The altercation, shared widely on social media, led the group to cancel the final three dates of its tour. "So the recent BJM 'meltdown' was just pr," one commenter joked.

Source: MEGA The updated version contains 40 minutes of new footage and additional narration from members of BJM.

DIG! XX will not be the only movie about music at Sundance. There will also be documentaries about Luther Vandross, Lollapalooza, Brian Eno and Devo at the event scheduled to run from Jan. 18-28 in Park City, Utah. Many other significant music documentaries have premiered at the festival over the years. That includes movies like Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest, What Happened Miss Simone, Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck and the Oscar-winning Summer of Soul.