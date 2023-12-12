The Dillinger Escape Plan to Play 2024 Reunion Show With Original Vocalist Dimitry Minakakis

The Dillinger Escape Plan is reuniting with its original vocalist Dimitri Minakakis for a one-off show in New York City next year. The iconic mathcore band will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album Calculating Infinity at the Brooklyn Paramount on June 21, according to an Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The band will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their studio debut 'Calculating Infinity.'

The group from the suburbs of Northern New Jersey played an important role in defining the direction of underground metal and punk in the early internet age. The band's chaotic, progressive sound and violently energetic live shows laid a blueprint that many MySpace bands followed throughout the 2000s. Minakakis, who co-founded Dillinger with guitarist Ben Weinman in 1999, left the band in 2001 and hasn't appeared on any of the band's releases since. Faith No More vocalist Mike Patton helped the band record their 2002 EP Irony Is a Dead Scene. Greg Puciato joined shortly thereafter and appeared on every studio release until the group broke up in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

Dillinger's relationship with Minakakis was not roiled by his departure. He's made regular on-stage appearances with the band over the past two-plus decades. Car Bomb and Candy are slated to open for Dillinger at the show. Presale tickets will be available starting Dec. 13 and will go on sale for the general public on Dec. 15. The reunion show will be Dillinger's first time playing Calculating Infinity live in its entirety.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The show will happen at the Brooklyn Paramount in New York City on June 21.

"It's been a long time coming," Minakakis said in a statement posted to the band's Instagram page. "Having the chance to celebrate 25 years of Calculating Infinity with my closest friends in life is just a dream turned real. I'm looking forward to seeing all the old faces, as well as all the new ones. The Dillinger Escape Plan has always been more than just a band. We were a force of nature. This reunion show is our way of thanking the fans who have stood by us and the album we made in a small basement in NJ all those years ago." He and Weinman will be joined by bassist Liam Wilson and drummer Bill Rymer, who were both members of the group's final lineup in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The band played an important role in defining the sound of underground metal and punk in the early internet age.

"(I'm) amped to go party like it’s 1999 again and give this album the birthday party it deserves!" Wilson said in the band's statement. "These songs are still unf–kwithable and as a musician, it’s rad to have the opportunity." Fans were excited about the reunion in the comments below the Instagram post. "That's what's up," one commenter said. "Yes brother," said another. Many wanted Dillinger to go on tour again. "TAKE IT ON TOUR MAKE IT A TOUR PLS TOUR TOUR TOURRRRR NEED TO SEE DEP PLS," a different commenter said.

Source: MEGA Minakakis will be replacing longtime vocalist Greg Puciato.