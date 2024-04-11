Ticket From Dimebag Darrell's Deadly Final Show on Sale for $15,000: 'Don't Miss Out on This Piece of History'

Somebody is trying to sell a ticket stub from Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell's final show for $15,000. The heavy metal legend was killed during a concert in Columbus, Ohio, on Dec. 8, 2004. A gunman opened fire during the show at the Alrosa Villa Nightclub as the musician's new band Damageplan played.

Source: MEGA Someone is now trying to sell a ticket stub from that show for $15,000 on eBay.

"Don’t miss out on this piece of history," the seller said in the product description on eBay. "There were only 200 people in attendance." The ticket comes mounted in a plastic case and was reportedly certified by PSA, an organization which verifies the authenticity of memorabilia. The value of historic tickets like this can vary greatly. A stub from Freddie Mercury's last show with Queen is currently selling for $1,000 while a ticket from Prince's final live show is selling for $2,500.

Source: EBay The ticket stub is currently listed at $14,999 or Best Offer.

Dimebag, real name Darrell Lance Abbott, was killed by Nathan Gale, a 25-year-old Marine Corps veteran with grave mental health issues. He started shooting as Damageplan played "Breathing New Life," their first song of the night. Gale also managed to kill Damageplan's head of security Jeffrey "Mayhem" Thompson, Alrosa Villa nightclub employee Erin Halk, and Nathan Bray – a fan who jumped on stage in an effort to help Dimebag and Thompson. The shooter was eventually killed by a police officer named James Niggemeyer. Dimebag's drummer brother Vinnie Paul survived the attack. He died in 2018.

The brothers formed Damageplan after Pantera broke up in 2003. The group's sole album New Found Power peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard 200. There were some hard feelings following Pantera's breakup that led Dimebag and the band's vocalist Phil Anselmo to trade barbs in the press. That's why Dimbag's family barred the vocalist from attending his funeral. The Alrosa Villa was torn down in 2021 to make way for a new apartment complex.

Source: MEGA Pantera recently reunited with surviving members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown.

Many fans were shocked when Pantera reunited without the Paul brothers in 2022. Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown recruited guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante. The group has toured frequently since then, but fans shouldn't expect any new music under the Pantera name.

Source: MEGA Guitarist Zakk Wylde said the group will not be releasing any new music under the Pantera name.

"I think you would have to call it something else. You know what I mean?" said the guitarist during an interview with SiriusXM's Eddie Trunk. "Pantera is those four (original members). So, yeah, you can't replace that… "I mean, how could you call it Pantera unless it was just pre-existing material and we were gonna record it – stuff that was in demo state or whatever, and it is songs that the guys wrote. But as far as new songs, it would have to be...you'd call it something else." Wylde added that a new record like that is far from imminent. "If that was ever a bridge we crossed, we'd have to wait until we get there," he said. "But right now, it's just the four of us celebrating what the fellas created."

