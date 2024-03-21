Dr. Dre Speaks About Collaborating with Snoop Dogg and Eminem on Upcoming Albums

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are planning to put out a new album together. It will be their first joint release since the LP Doggy Style arrived in 1993. The pair confirmed the upcoming album during a Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance on Tuesday, March 19. "The first album I’ve done with Snoop was in 1993 and it’s the only album I’ve ever produced with Snoop. 30 years ago," Dr. Dre told the host. "So now, believe it or not, we’re getting together again and we’re almost done with the album."

The producer also revealed the title of the upcoming record: "The first album was called Doggystyle so we decided to flip it and call this one Missionary." Snoop Dogg said the mixing process is set to begin in the middle of next month. Dr. Dre also spoke out about the new Eminem LP he's working on, which is due out sometime this year. The Compton native also recorded some of the new tracks, but he hasn't heard the whole record yet. "I’m actually gonna hear the entire album for the first time tomorrow," Dr. Dre said. "(Eminem) holds his music close to his chest, so I haven’t heard everything. I haven’t even heard everything complete that I’ve done, but I’m gonna hear it, and he’s putting out an album this year. "There’s things that I have to mix that I’ve done, but I get the chance to hear the album in its entirety." Dr. Dre and Eminem first worked together on the Detroit rapper's 1999 sophomore full-length The Slim Shady LP.

The three musicians are some of the biggest figures in hip-hop, which is why they were all invited to perform at the Super Bowl in 2022. That year's game happened in Los Angeles, so the NFL erected a life-sized South Central-style streetscape on the turf in SoFi Stadium. Eminem made headlines at the end of the last NFL season when he made several appearances at Detroit Lions playoff games.

Snoop Dogg is also a big name in the world of sports. He's been contracted to announce the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris this summer. The rapper also provided commentary during the 2020 Olympics, which ended up happening in 2021 due to the pandemic. Clips of Snoop Dogg cutting it up during the dressage horse riding competition went viral, which is what led executives to bring him on full-time for the upcoming event.

"I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris," the rapper said in a press release. "We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned."

