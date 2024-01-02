Snoop Dogg to Provide Commentary for 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

Snoop Dogg will join NBC's coverage team for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The iconic Long Beach rapper plans to bring his signature laid back approach to the broadcast. This year's games will run from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, August 11.

Source: MEGA 'I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix,' the rapper said in a statement.

"I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris," Snoop Dogg said in a press release from NBC. "We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned." The plans were initially announced during the Green Bay Packers' win against the Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 1. NBC also released a promotional video featuring Snoop Dogg chopping it up with several Olympic athletes including skateboarder Jagger Eaton and basketball star A'ja Wilson. The rapper also tweeted about the news on Jan. 1. "New year mood. Paris 2024 Olympics. C u this summer," Snoop Dogg wrote. "But real talk... Does France let you smoke??" one commenter asked.

Snoop Dogg may seem like an outlandish pick for the Olympics, but his expected presence has definitely brought a lot of attention to the competition in recent days. This was a key imperative for NBC after the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo (which actually took place in 2021 due to the pandemic) set new record lows for viewership. This is not the first time Snoop Dogg has provided commentary during the Olympics. The rapper was featured on the broadcast for the dressage horse riding competition in 2021. The viral success of those clips is what led executives to bring Snoop Dogg on full-time for this year's games.

Source: MEGA Clips of the rapper providing commentary for an Olympic horse-racing event went viral in 2021.

"Snoop is already an Olympic gold medal commentator, generating tens of millions of views for his highlights commentary on Peacock of the dressage competition during the Tokyo Olympics," Molly Solomon, the executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production, said in the press release. "That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris. We don’t know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show."

Source: MEGA The musician known for his party anthems has become a mainstream media figure in recent years.

The rapper originally found fame back in the 1990s and 2000s with hit singles like "What's My Name," "Gin and Juice" and "Drop It Like It's Hot." Since then, Snoop Dogg has become more of a mainstream, family-friendly media personality. In recent years, the musician has struck up a friendship with the iconic homemaker Martha Stewart.