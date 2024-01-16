Drake Poses With Parents After Father Allowed Back Into Canada for First Time in 15 Years

The musician posted a picture of his parents Dennis and Sandi Graham smiling and posing together to his Instagram story on the night of Monday, Jan. 15.

Drake's mother and father were feeling the love during a recent family reunion.

The rapper said this is the first time his father Dennis Graham was allowed into Canada in 15 years.

"First time in over 15 years they let the OG back into Canada," Drake wrote over the picture. "Thank you to everyone that helped us out."

It's not clear why Dennis wasn't allowed into the country. The musician from Memphis met Sandi, a Canadian school teacher, at a Toronto nightclub where he was performing in the early 1980s.

The pair separated when Drake was 5-years-old and Dennis moved back to the U.S. He returned to Canada every summer to drive Drake back to Memphis.

Dennis also posted a picture to Instagram of him spending time with Drake's 6-year-old son Adonis.

"My grandson and I having a toast over breakfast before he goes to school, my heart," he wrote in the caption. "Love this little guy."

The grandfather also celebrated Sandi's birthday with an Instagram post last January.

"Happy Birthday Pinky, we love you," he wrote in the caption.