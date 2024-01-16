Drake Poses With Parents After Father Allowed Back Into Canada for First Time in 15 Years

Drake's mother and father were feeling the love during a recent family reunion.
The musician posted a picture of his parents Dennis and Sandi Graham smiling and posing together to his Instagram story on the night of Monday, Jan. 15.
"First time in over 15 years they let the OG back into Canada," Drake wrote over the picture. "Thank you to everyone that helped us out."
It's not clear why Dennis wasn't allowed into the country. The musician from Memphis met Sandi, a Canadian school teacher, at a Toronto nightclub where he was performing in the early 1980s.
The pair separated when Drake was 5-years-old and Dennis moved back to the U.S. He returned to Canada every summer to drive Drake back to Memphis.
Dennis also posted a picture to Instagram of him spending time with Drake's 6-year-old son Adonis.
"My grandson and I having a toast over breakfast before he goes to school, my heart," he wrote in the caption. "Love this little guy."
The grandfather also celebrated Sandi's birthday with an Instagram post last January.
"Happy Birthday Pinky, we love you," he wrote in the caption.
The pictures were posted after Yasiin Bey, the musician formerly known as Mos Def, commented on Drake's music during a recent episode of The Cutting Room Floor.
"Drake is pop to me," Bey said. "If I was in Target in Houston and I heard a Drake song, it feels like a lot of his music is compatible with shopping. Or shopping with an edge, in certain instances."
Drake responded by posting a video of Method Man speaking about the nature of hip-hop to his Instagram account.
"Hip-Hop is a culture," the Wu-Tang Clan rapper said. "It’s a way of life, the way you dress, the way you talk, the way you walk. It’s the breakdancing, rhymes, stage show, DJ, mixing and scratching, the wordplay."
In the caption, he referenced "Umi Says," a track released by Bey in 1999.
"What umi say again? Lemme shine my light king don’t change up now," Drake wrote.
Ticketmaster recently announced that some dates on Drake's upcoming tour with J. Cole have been postponed.
The trek was supposed to start with two shows in Denver on Jan. 18 and 19, but those have been pushed back to April 15 and 16. The tour is now slated to start in Tampa on Feb. 2.