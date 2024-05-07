Security Guard Injured in Shooting Outside Drake's Toronto Mansion

A security guard was wounded during a shooting in front of Drake's Toronto mansion on Tuesday, May 7. Gunfire rang out shortly after 2 a.m. in the city's ritzy Bridle Path neighborhood, CBC reported. A police source told the outlet this was a drive-by shooting.

Source: MEGA The guard was reportedly unconscious and suffering from a chest wound when first responders arrived. He was taken to a hospital for surgery.

The guard was reportedly hit in the upper chest and was unconscious when officers arrived on the scene. He was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery shortly thereafter. Officials wouldn't reveal if Drake was home at the time, but said the musician and his team are cooperating with the investigation. Detectives have secured surveillance footage from cameras which captured the incident. No description of the suspects or the vehicle involved in the shooting have been released at this time. "Information is very limited at this time," Toronto police Inspector Paul Krawczyk said during a press conference the day after the shooting. "As we get information, we will share it with you." Drake, who was born and raised in Toronto, is currently in the midst of an industry-wide dispute with Kendrick Lamar. The rappers have been exchanging diss tracks for well over a month now. Krawczyk was asked if the increasingly tense beef has anything to do with the shooting, but said it's too early to speculate about a potential motive.

The incident happened just days after Drake dropped a new diss track called "The Heart Part 6" on Sunday, May 6. The title is a reference to Lamar's ongoing "The Heart" series. The new song followed Lamar's new Drake-centric tracks called "Meet the Grahams" and "Not Like Us." The second Lamar song included some very serious allegations: "Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young," the Los Angeles rapper said. "Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles."

Drake minced no words while denying these allegations. "Speaking of anything with a child, let’s get to that now," he said. "This Epstein angle was the s--t I expected / TikTok videos you collected and dissected / Instead of being on some dis-direct s--t/ You rather f--king grab your pen and misdirect s--t." Drake also referenced his friendship with the 20-year-old Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown: "I’d never look twice at no teenager." Lamar claimed that Drake has an 11-year-old daughter, as well. "I'm sorry that your father not active inside your world," he said. "Try destroy families rather than takin' care of his own / Should be teachin' you time tables or watchin' Frozen with you / Or at your eleventh birthday singin' poems with you Instead, he be in Turks payin' for sex and poppin' Percs."

Drake countered that his team planted this allegation as a way to trip Lamar up. "We plotted for a week and then we fed you the information," he said. "A daughter that’s eleven years old, I bet he takes it / We thought about givin’ a fake name or a destination." Kanye West, Rick Ross and J. Cole have also been involved in the dispute that began with Lamar's verse on the Future and Metro Boomin track "Like That."