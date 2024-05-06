Drake Claps Back at Kendrick Lamar With New 'The Heart Part 6' Diss Track

The war of words between Drake and Kendrick Lamar is still going strong after more than a month. The Toronto rapper defended himself in a new track after Lamar accused him of being a pedophile and hiding an 11-year-old daughter from the public.

Source: MEGA On the song, the Toronto denied allegations that he's a pedophile and has a secret 11-year-old daughter.

Drake's latest song "The Heart Part 6" dropped on Sunday, May 5 – shortly after Lamar put out two new diss tracks called "Meet the Grahams" and "Not Like Us." The second Lamar song included some very serious allegations: "Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young," the Los Angeles rapper said. "Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles." Drake minced no words while denying these allegations. "Speaking of anything with a child, let’s get to that now," he said. "This Epstein angle was the s--t I expected / TikTok videos you collected and dissected / Instead of being on some dis-direct s--t/ You rather f--king grab your pen and misdirect s--t." Drake also referenced his friendship with the 20-year-old Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown: "I’d never look twice at no teenager."

Lamar also claimed that Drake has an 11-year-old daughter. "I'm sorry that your father not active inside your world," he said. "Try destroy families rather than takin' care of his own / Should be teachin' you time tables or watchin' Frozen with you / Or at your eleventh birthday singin' poems with you Instead, he be in Turks payin' for sex and poppin' Percs." Drake countered that his team planted this allegation as a way to trip Lamar up. "We plotted for a week and then we fed you the information," he said. "A daughter that’s eleven years old, I bet he takes it / We thought about givin’ a fake name or a destination."

Source: MEGA The beef heated up following Lamar's feature on the Future and Metro Boomin track 'Like That.'

The Canadian also lashed out at Lamar in his Instagram post announcing the new track. It included a picture of a heart the Los Angeles rapper's longtime business Dave Free posted under a picture of Lamar's child. Drake has been claiming that Free is the biological father of one of the kids Lamar is raising with his wife Whitney Alford. "And we know you’re dropping 6 mins after so instead of posting my address you have a lot to address," Drake said in the post's caption.

Tensions between the two have apparently been simmering for a long time, but they flared up after Lamar knocked Drake and J. Cole in his verse on the Future and Metro Boomin track "Like That." J. Cole quickly responded to Lamar with his own diss track, but apologized and backed out of the beef shortly thereafter. "I just dropped a new album right? I’m so proud of that project, except for one part," Cole said during a show on April 7. "It’s one part of that s--t that makes me feel like ‘Man, that’s the lamest s--t I ever did in my f--king life,' right? ... In my spirit of trying to get this music out, I moved in a way that I spiritually feel bad on me." He went on to compliment Lamar: "I wanna say right now tonight: How many people think Kendrick Lamar is one of the greatest motherf--kers to ever touch a microphone? Dreamville, y’all love Kendrick Lamar, correct? As do I." Later that month Cole dropped his own collaboration track with Future and Metro Boomin. The Drake-Lamar dispute has since grown to include figures like Kanye West and Rick Ross.

