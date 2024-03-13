Dua Lipa Announces New Album 'Radical Optimism'

Four years after the breakout success of her sophomore effort Future Nostalgia, English-Albanian dance-pop star Dua Lipa has finally announced its follow-up. Radical Optimism, which she referred to in a recent Rolling Stone cover story as "a psychedelic-pop-infused tribute to UK rave culture" inspired by artists like Primal Scream, Massive Attack, Oasis, and Blur, will be out on May 3.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Warner Records/Tyrone Lebon The dance-pop star has said that the record was inspired by UK rave culture and '90s Britpop.

"A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism. It's a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life," Dua Lipa explained in a statement. "It struck me – the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm," she added. "At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip hop, and Britpop. It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions." Dua Lipa recorded the album with a group of core collaborators including Tame Impala mastermind Kevin Parker, former PC Music producer Danny L. Harle, longtime Dua Lipa songwriter Caroline Ailin, and Tobias Jesso Jr. In addition to the previously released singles "Houdini" and "Training Season," Radical Optimism will feature eight new tracks.

Article continues below advertisement

Radical Optimism Tracklist: 1. End of an Era 2. Houdini 3. Training Season 4. These Walls 5. Whatcha Doing 6. French Exit 7. Illusion 8. Falling Forever 9. Anything for Love 10. Maria 11. Happy for You

Article continues below advertisement

"This record feels a bit more raw," Dua Lipa told Rolling Stone in January. "I want to capture the essence of youth and freedom and having fun and just letting things happen, whether it's good or bad. You can't change it. You just have to roll with the punches of whatever’s happening in your life." Dua Lipa has had a big 2024 already. She opened the BRIT Awards earlier this month with a performance of "Training Season" before taking home her seventh BRIT Award for Best Pop Act. She also opened the Grammy Awards earlier this year and recently appeared in the spy comedy film Argylle after making her acting debut in Barbie last year. Lipa also contributed to the Barbie soundtrack, with her track "Dance the Night" nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys and Best Original Song at the Golden Globes. She also made headlines in November of last year, when she announced she had bought back the publishing rights to her existing musical catalogue. "I think all young artists should really understand the business behind music, especially in the beginning," she told Billboard. "I think it’s incredibly important. And so, to be able to have all the rights back to my songs feels really good. It’s my life’s work, so it’s good to be the person to say what happens with it.” Radical Optimism is out May 3 via Warner Records. You can pre-order it or pre-save it here.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kevin Parker, Danny L. Harle, Caroline Ailin, and Tobias Jesso Jr. also worked on the album.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Powered by RedCircle