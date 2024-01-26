Dua Lipa Shares Snippet of Single 'Training Season' on TikTok

British pop sensation Dua Lipa has taken over TikTok with a selfie snippet of "Training Season," the second single from her as-yet-untitled forthcoming album.

The song will be available Feb. 15, however you can pre-order/pre-save it here . As per usual, the single can be bought in physical variations, including colored 7" vinyl, CD and cassette. And for the more committed, there are also a number of corresponding workout apparel pieces , including a hoodie, socks and a duffel bag.

From the press announcement for "Training Season," Lipa explained, "I had been on a string of bad dates, and the last one was the final straw. The next morning I arrived to the studio to Caroline [Ailin] and Tobias [Jesso Jr.] asking me how it all went and I immediately declared ‘'TRAINING SEASON IS OVER,' and like the best 'day after' debriefs with your mates, we had a lot of laughs and it all quickly came together from there."

The singer has had an impressive run-up to this second new song. 2023's "Houdini" (which is slated for inclusion on the upcoming album later in 2024), reached No. 2 on the UK's Official Charts and No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart. However, it was the April 2023 release of "Dance The Night" as the lead-off single from the Barbie movie soundtrack (and her cameo role in the blockbuster film) that kept her on the charts and in the public imagination for most of last year.

With a hit team behind her, including Andrew Wyatt (Lady Gaga, Liam Gallagher) and Mark Ronson (Bruno Mars, Adele), the song was a global hit and has earned two Grammy nominations (Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media). She is also scheduled to perform at the awards ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 4.

Lipa won the Grammy for Best New Artist in 2019. Her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, was nominated for Album of the Year, with single "Don't Start Now" nominated for both Record and Song of the Year.

Across the pond, she's in the running at the BRIT Awards for "Dance The Night" with three nominations — Artist of the Year, Pop Act and Song of the Year — and will (of course) perform at the ceremonies at London's O2 Arena.