Eagles Book Residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas for Late 2024: Report

The Eagles have reportedly ironed out the details of an upcoming residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. The band will take the stage during ten weekends between September and December, The New York Post reported. It's not clear exactly how many shows the group will play. "We do not comment on any artists performing at Sphere except for those who have been announced," a spokesperson for the venue told Q.

The Eagles didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The band will soon embark on the European leg of its Long Goodbye Tour, which will begin in Manchester on May 31 and end in the Netherlands on July 15. In a January statement the band said: "Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle… This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on." The Sphere, which took about $2.3 billion to build, recently hosted U2 for an extended residency. Phish will play a handful of shows at the venue next month and Dead & Co. is scheduled for a residency later this year. Rumors have swirled about a Beyoncé residency, as well, but it's not clear if or when that will happen. Although the Sphere has drawn lots of media attention and a few big artists, the cutting-edge venue has been off to a relatively slow start after construction was completed last September. That's partially due to the high cost of creating media for the Sphere's immersive LED video screens.

News about the upcoming Eagles shows came after a judge dropped the charges against three men accused of illegally obtaining handwritten "Hotel California" lyrics penned by Eagles drummer Don Henley. The defendants planned to sell the memorabilia, which was reportedly worth more than $1 million, at an auction. A judge said prosecutors "were apparently manipulated" when bringing the charges in 2022. Henley was not happy with the outcome: "As the victim in this case, Mr. Henley has once again been victimized by this unjust outcome," his attorney told Rolling Stone. "He will pursue all his rights in the civil courts."

But Judge Curtis Farber said Henley and his attorneys failed to disclose relevant information until the trial was already underway. "It is now clear that both witnesses and their lawyers, two of which also shielded themselves from thorough and complete cross-examination by relying on Mr. Henley’s invocation (of attorney-client privilege), used the privilege to obfuscate and hide information that they believed would be damaging to their position that the lyric sheets were stolen," he said. "This is a basic confrontation violation." The Eagles’ Hotel California was released in 1976, and has since become one of the best-selling albums of all time, thanks to the title track and songs like "Life in the Fast Lane" and "New Kid in Town."

Check out a full list of the Eagles' upcoming European tour dates below: May 31 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live Arena June 1 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live Arena June 4 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live Arena June 7 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live Arena June 8 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live Arena June 13 – Arnhem, NL – The GelreDome June 15 – Arnhem, NL – The GelreDome

