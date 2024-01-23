The Eagles Announce Final (Ever?) UK Shows of 'Long Goodbye' Tour With Steely Dan

The Eagles have announced three dates in the UK for their Long Goodbye Tour to be held at the new Co-Op Live Arena Manchester, with an additional show in the Netherlands.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: eagles.com Eagles - The Long Goodbye Tour

The band — Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit and Vince Gill — along with support from Donald Fagan's Steely Dan will be restarting their North American tour in February before heading over to Europe. The announcement on the band's website indicated that Deacon Frey would also be on board for these dates. Frey had been a constant presence on the road since 2017, stepping into his late father Glenn Frey's boots. In 2022, he left for undisclosed personal reasons. However, with the group's announcements for these dates, the younger Frey is back onstage, sharing guitar and vocal duties.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: George Holz Joe Walsh, Vince Gill, Deacon Frey, Don Henley and Timonthy B. Schmit

The addition of Vince Gill was one of the most surprising, cool announcements after the death of Frey in 2016. The consensus was the band would cease to exist when he passed. However, after dates were booked in 2017, Gill organically appeared and has been a bona fide member since then. As the Country Music Hall of Famer mentioned in an interview with the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum in 2020, "Don [Henley] told me in confidence, 'You’re the only guy I wanted, that I would have done this with.' Which meant the world to me."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ℗ Eagles/ConceptsIllPonder/YouTube Eagles - Heartache Tonight - 01/19/2024

The band's last full-length album, the six years-in-the-making Long Road Out of Eden debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2007. In the ensuing time since then, there have been questions as to whether the group would record a follow-up: While they performed several songs from the release, Schmit stated in a 2022 interview with Louder that there were no plans to record and admitted, "We don’t do them anymore because there wasn’t a big reaction. When people come to see the Eagles they want to hear 'Best of My Love,' 'One Of These Nights,' all these things. So we give it to them."

'The Long Goodbye' North American tour kicks off on Feb. 2 in Austin, Texas and concludes on Mar. 16 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and then head over to Europe for the remaining four dates. Tickets go on general sale on Friday Jan. 26 at 10 am via Livenation.co.uk.