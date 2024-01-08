Ed Sheeran, Danny Elfman and 'Weird Al' Yankovic Winners at 75th Creative Arts Emmy Ceremonies

It may not be the prime time, televised award ceremony that comes to mind when you hear the word "Emmys," but Jan. 6 and 7 were the days marked for the creative professionals in the entertainment industry to receive their accolades and take home an Emmy, with Ed Sheeran, "Weird Al" Yankovic and Jay-Z among those winning statuettes at the Creative Arts Emmys over the weekend. Similar to Britain's BAFTA TV Awards, the Television Academy honors those in the broadcast industry for outstanding achievement. The Creative Emmys are bestowed on artists and craftspeople in multiple categories including cinematography, guest performers, music, production design and special visual effects.

Source: ℗ © Foy Vance Songs, Primary Wave Vance Music / Ed Sheeran / YouTube Ed Sheeran - A Beautiful Game (from Ted Lasso)

Ed Sheeran, Foy Vance & Max Martin won for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for "A Beautiful Game" from AppleTV+'s Ted Lasso. Composed specifically for the series, the song was a team effort, even down to co-creator and star Jason Sudeikas writing the final scene to fit the song's emotional and poignant delivery.

Source: ℗ © Universal Music Group / Danny Elfman / Netflix Wednesday Addams | Title Sequence | Netflix

Film composer, songwriter and former Oingo Boingo frontperson Danny Elfman took home the Emmy for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music for the Netflix series Wednesday. The show's premise — playing off the character in the Addams Family — is not new territory for Elfman. One of the show's executive producers is director Tim Burton, who has collaborated on no less than twenty projects with the musician. Surprisingly, although Elfman is best known as the composer of The Simpsons title theme (fun fact: he makes more in royalties for the first three notes than the actual composing credit), his first Emmy win was for the opening theme for Desperate Housewives.

Now it may make sense to learn that Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium and the David Bowie musical documentary Moonage Daydream each won two Creative Emmys. And Shawn Carter aka Jay-Z won (as a co-director) for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special (The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna). But you can also include "Weird Al" Yankovic in that good company.

Source: © The Roku Channel / YouTube WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story - teaser trailer

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story came away with not one, but two Creative Emmys. Co-composers Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson won for Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score) and the subject himself (as one of the producers) nabbed a statue fore Outstanding Television Movie. But don't think this is the end for "Weird Al" and the Emmys. Star Daniel Radcliffe is nominated in the Primetime Emmy category for Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Delayed for nearly four months after the originally announced date of Sept. 18, 2023 due to the writers and actors strike, the Primetime Emmy telecast will air on Monday, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.