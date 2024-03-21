Eddie Vedder Joins The Who for Teenage Cancer Trust Event at Royal Albert Hall - Watch Here

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder joined The Who at the Royal Albert Hall on Wed. March 20 for a rendition of 1973's "The Punk and The Godfather" from Quadrophenia. The performance was part of the multiple Teenage Cancer Trust series of shows, curated by Roger Daltrey. Watch and listen to the fan-filmed video below.

Source: ℗ © Fabulous Music Limited/The Who/YouTube The Who and Eddie Vedder - The Punk and the Godfather (London 20/03/2024)

Vedder has performed with The Who on various occasions and venues, including the inaugural TCT show at the Royal Albert Hall in 2000. This year's string of shows marks the last year that Daltrey will be in charge as an active curator, though he will continue as an Honorary Patron. In addition to this year's performances, Daltrey and Pete Townshend also contributed to Mark Knopfler's Guitar Heroes, a charity single for both the UK's Teenage Cancer Trust and U.S. Teen Cancer America. The nine-minute instrumental, produced and edited by longtime Knopfler collaborator Guy Fletcher, features an eclectic and star-studded lineup, including Joan Armatrading, Joe Bonamassa, Eric Clapton, Ry Cooder, Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crow, Brian May, Sting... and more. The song, a reworking of Knopfler's "Going Home (Theme From Local Hero)" dropped March 15. The track opens with Jeff Beck’s final recording. "It was absolutely meant to be," said Fletcher in a press release statement. "And what he did with it, it just brings you to tears."

Source: ℗ © BMG/Mark Knopfler/YouTube Mark Knopfler’s Guitar Heroes – Going Home (Theme From Local Hero) (Official Audio)

Daltrey has been the driving force behind TCT (and Teen Cancer America's founding in 2012) with personal connections to the battles young people face with cancer. He lost his sister Carol to breast cancer in the early '80s, but became more aware of children battling cancer after his doctor began the charity. "We supported him from day one," said Daltrey in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2021. "It's such a simple thing to understand. I remember my teenage years. I was bullied very early on when I was 12, 13. Some of it's quite painful stuff. And I thought, 'Just imagine what it would have been like if someone had told you I had cancer at that age.'"

Source: MAR/Capital Pictures / MEGA Daltrey and Townshend at the O2 Arena, July 2023.

The Who have played their shows (along with Squeeze, who are themselves celebrating their 50th anniversary this year), but more gigs are happening this week, including shows from Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, the Blossoms, Young Fathers, Chemical Brothers and a 'Night of Comedy.' The event concludes on March 24 with ‘Ovation’- A Celebration of 24 Years of Gigs For Teenage Cancer Trust, featuring Daltrey, Townshend, Vedder, Kelly Jones, Robert Plant with Saving Grace and Paul Weller.

