Mark Knopfler Drops New Single 'Ahead of the Game' Ahead of April 12 Album Release

Former Dire Straits guitar virtuoso Mark Knopfler has returned with his first full-length album since 2018's Down The Road Wherever. April 12 will see the release of One Deep River, with the first single "Ahead of the Game" now available.

Source: ℗ © 2024 Will D. Side Limited, under exclusive licence to Univeral Music Operations Limited/Mark Knopfler/YouTube Mark Knopfler - Ahead Of The Game

Knopfler has produced the album with long-time collaborator and former Dire Straits keyboardist Guy Fletcher. The lineup for the release features Knopfler on guitars, Jim Cox and Guy Fletcher on keyboards, Glenn Worf on bass, Ian Thomas on drums and Danny Cummings on percussion, Richard Bennett on guitar, Greg Leisz on pedal and lap steel; Mike McGoldrick provides whistle and uilleann pipes, and John McCusker plays fiddle, while Emma and Tamsin Topolski add backing vocals. The album's image is that of the landmark Tyne Bridge, linking Newcastle upon Tyne with Gateshead, where Knopfler moved to at age 7 from his birthplace in Glasgow, Scotland. "Crossing the Tyne is always on your mind,” he says in the press release. "It's what you were doing when you were leaving as a youngster and that feeling is always the same every time you do it. You're heading out or you're coming back, and it just connects with your childhood. The power of it doesn’t go away."

Source: News Licensing/MEGA Knopfler onstage with Dire Straits at Live Aid, Wembley Stadium, London, July 13, 1985.

It appears to be a regenerative year for Knopfler. In addition to the album release and after an exhibition and panel discussion at Christie's in London on Jan. 24., Knopfler has gathered over 120 guitars and amps for bidding at the famed auction house starting Jan. 31. The collection spans his 50-year history in the music industry and as stated at the auction site, "25% of the total hammer price will be divided equally and donated to The British Red Cross, Tusk and Brave Hearts of the North East."

Source: Brian Johnson TV/YouTube Dire Straits' Mark Knopfler meets AC/DC's Brian Johnson at the Spanish City in Whitley Bay

Knopfler will also be hosting with AC/DC's Brian Johnson a new six-part series for Sky Arts TV starting in February entitled Brian Johnson And Mark Knopfler’s Good Times. As reported by Brave Words, "The rock legends, alongside special guests including Sam Fender and Emmylou Harris, will romp through the history of popular music, exploring the key moments that transformed these mavericks into iconic musicians." The program will also will also be broadcast on Freeview Channel 36 and NOW TV. One Deep River will be available in several iterations, including an exclusive Blu-ray version at Special Deluxe Edition. The album can be pre-ordered at Knopfler's official website.